Men In Blazers podcast: Chelsea’s likable title win and more

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew has made six new call-ups for the Confederations Cup, opting to leave established internationals Marco Reus and Mario Gomez out.
Loew, who says he is bringing a “perspective squad” to Russia for the June 17-July 2 tournament, nominated Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl, Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt, Ajax winger Amin Younes, Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme and Hoffenheim players Kerem Demirbay and Sandro Wagner, the latter earning his first call-up at 29.
Only three members of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad are included, with Loew opting to give many players a break with the main focus on defending the title next year.
The Germany coach says, however, that “we’ll be as well-prepared for this tournament as if it were a World Cup or European Championship.”
For the past 25 years, Francesco Totti has built up a resume unmatched in Italian soccer as he helped Roma reach countless high points.
However, with an end to his Italian career likely in sight at the conclusion of the 2016/17 Serie A season, could Totti pursue a move elsewhere in an attempt to extend his already-impressive body of work?
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a move to the United States could be in the offing with NASL side Miami FC due to the club’s Italian links.
The Division II side is partially owned by former Italy national team player Paolo Maldini and is managed by Alessandro Nesta, who continued his playing career in the U.S. prior to hanging up his boots.
While there has been nothing to suggest that Totti would even entertain the idea of playing somewhere not named Roma, a potential move to Miami could be enticing for Totti on several fronts.
The Italian links would surely enhance any chance that Miami has of acquiring the Italian legend, who has reached 250 league goals for the Giallorossi during his career. Additionally, given the fact that Totti has never played for another Italian or European side, it would make more sense that the striker continue his career abroad, if he were to do so.
John Terry‘s Chelsea career is finally nearing an end, but it doesn’t appear that the veteran defender has any interest in hanging up his boots just yet.
It seems as though Swansea City is banking on that.
Swans manager Paul Clement has confirmed that the Premier League side will go after the services of Terry this offseason in an attempt at boasting the club’s backline with one of England’s most experienced defenders.
“The fact is I know John, he is a top player and a free agent,” Clement told reporters. “So it would only be sensible to have a discussion with him to see if he would be interested.
“I don’t know if he has already decided on somewhere else. A lot of the time these things are already done.
“But if that is not the case and he would be open to a conversation, then I would be open to that as well.”
The 36-year-old Terry has amassed 700 appearances for Chelsea in his time with the London club, which officially began with the senior side in 1998.
While Terry will likely have other options available to him in England and elsewhere in Europe, one destination that doesn’t appear likely is MLS. Last month, ESPN FC reported that MLS clubs have expressed “no interest” in signing the Chelsea legend.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth is another PL side that has been linked with Terry for some time now, and the Cherries' projected mid-table finish could end up being a better sell for the club this summer.
With the links to Manchester United getting stronger and stronger, another hint towards James Rodriguez’s departure may have be provided on Wednesday.
The Colombian attacker has been left out of Real Madrid’s 20-man squad set to take on Celta Vigo after manager Zinedine Zidane suggested the midfielder took a knock to his foot during training leading up to the match.
The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise after the reports of a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu have amped up for James over recent days.
“It is not up for debate,” Zidane said ahead of the Celta Vigo match. “He (Rodriguez) is with us, although today he has not trained because he received a heavy blow (to his foot).
During the 2016/17 season, Rodriguez has scored 11 goals over all competitions for Los Blancos, despite having only appeared in 31 matches — his lowest total since joining Real in 2014.