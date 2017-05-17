MLS roundup: Home sides roll in four midweek tilts

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Home field advantage in Major League Soccer remains very real, and Houston Dynamo’s Jekyll and Hyde act home and away is just as authentic.

All that inside our wrap-up of a quartet of MLS matches played Wednesday, all but one inter-conference affairs.

Sporting KC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Gerso Fernandes scored two goals in two minutes, his third and fourth of the season, right before the match turned an hour old. He added a third to complete his hat trick. Watch them all here.

Philadelphia Union 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Philly went eight matches without a win to start the season, but goals from Ilsinho and Fafa Picault have them unbeaten in five. The last three of those are wins, and Philly is rolling. Houston’s terrific home performances have been stung by their road work; The Dynamo are winless in six away from their Texas home.

Chicago Fire 3-0 Colorado Rapids

Nemanja Nikolic can ball, and the Fire’s big striker has 10 goals in 11 matches — including a brace on Wednesday — since arriving in MLS from UEFA Champions League side Legia Warsaw.

David Accam added a goal in the second half. Here’s Nikolic’s second.

He can't stop scoring 🔥 Make it ten on the season for @niko_nemanja. #CHIvCOL https://t.co/k46eg5fDtq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 18, 2017

Real Salt Lake 2-1 New York City FC

Sean Okoli struck in the fourth minute for his first MLS goal, but the visitors wouldn’t stay in front into halftime. Jefferson Savarino cued up Albert Rusnak for this well-hit equalizer in the 38th minute.

A left-footed laser from Albert Rusnak ties it up for @RealSaltLake. #RSLvNYC https://t.co/KsiusinfXY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 18, 2017

Rusnak later sent in a corner that Aaron Maund headed home to boost RSL to its first lead of the game.

