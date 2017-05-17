Mourinho on Romero’s day, Man Utd’s GKs: “We’re in safe gloves”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is raving about Sergio Romero and his goalkeepers after the backstop prodded his side to a 0-0 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

He also issued good news on Marouane Fellaini, who left the match with a leg injury.

“It’s not a tear, and his experience gives us confidence. But he had a little bad feeling.”

[ RECAP: Saints 0-0 Man Utd ]

As for Romero, who stopped a penalty and made some fantastic flying parries, Mourinho said the goalkeeper had a “more than very good game” against Saints. He lobbied hard for Romero, David De Gea, and third-string keeper Joel Pereira:

“He’s Argentina national goalkeeper and (we have) Spanish national team goalkeeper. Two of the best national teams in the world with good traditions of goalkeepers in both countries. These two guys are phenomenal and the Portuguese kid is a very good goalkeeper. So in relation to that we are in safe gloves.”

Oh, that witty man.

Mourinho also said the season’s success does not hinge on Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax because one unlucky break could happen, and shouldn’t be allowed to ruin a season.

He’s right, but he’s also gambled on the UEL over the Premier League as a route to the Champions League. I think it’s the right risk, but many who agree with that will change their minds if Ajax finds a way past the Red Devils in Sweden.

