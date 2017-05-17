Paul Clement confirms Swansea interest in John Terry

John Terry‘s Chelsea career is finally nearing an end, but it doesn’t appear that the veteran defender has any interest in hanging up his boots just yet.

It seems as though Swansea City is banking on that.

[ MORE: Walter Mazzarri won’t return to manage Watford in 2017/18 ]

Swans manager Paul Clement has confirmed that the Premier League side will go after the services of Terry this offseason in an attempt at boasting the club’s backline with one of England’s most experienced defenders.

“The fact is I know John, he is a top player and a free agent,” Clement told reporters. “So it would only be sensible to have a discussion with him to see if he would be interested.

“I don’t know if he has already decided on somewhere else. A lot of the time these things are already done.

“But if that is not the case and he would be open to a conversation, then I would be open to that as well.”

The 26-year-old Terry has amassed 700 appearances for Chelsea in his time with the London club, which officially began with the senior side in 1998.

While Terry will likely have other options available to him in England and elsewhere in Europe, one destination that doesn’t appear likely is MLS. Last month, ESPN FC reported that MLS clubs have expressed “no interest” in signing the Chelsea legend.

[ MORE: Chinese pair complete Reading takeover as club nears PL return ]

Meanwhile, Bournemouth is another PL side that has been linked with Terry for some time now, and the Cherries’ projected mid-table finish could end up being a better sell for the club this summer.