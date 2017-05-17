Paul Clement confirms Swansea interest in John Terry

John Terry‘s Chelsea career is finally nearing an end, but it doesn’t appear that the veteran defender has any interest in hanging up his boots just yet.
It seems as though Swansea City is banking on that.
Swans manager Paul Clement has confirmed that the Premier League side will go after the services of Terry this offseason in an attempt at boasting the club’s backline with one of England’s most experienced defenders.
“The fact is I know John, he is a top player and a free agent,” Clement told reporters. “So it would only be sensible to have a discussion with him to see if he would be interested.
“I don’t know if he has already decided on somewhere else. A lot of the time these things are already done.
“But if that is not the case and he would be open to a conversation, then I would be open to that as well.”
The 26-year-old Terry has amassed 700 appearances for Chelsea in his time with the London club, which officially began with the senior side in 1998.
While Terry will likely have other options available to him in England and elsewhere in Europe, one destination that doesn’t appear likely is MLS. Last month, ESPN FC reported that MLS clubs have expressed “no interest” in signing the Chelsea legend.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth is another PL side that has been linked with Terry for some time now, and the Cherries’ projected mid-table finish could end up being a better sell for the club this summer.
With the links to Manchester United getting stronger and stronger, another hint towards James Rodriguez’s departure may have be provided on Wednesday.
The Colombian attacker has been left out of Real Madrid’s 20-man squad set to take on Celta Vigo after manager Zinedine Zidane suggested the midfielder took a knock to his foot during training leading up to the match.
The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise after the reports of a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu have amped up for James over recent days.
“It is not up for debate,” Zidane said ahead of the Celta Vigo match. “He (Rodriguez) is with us, although today he has not trained because he received a heavy blow (to his foot).
During the 2016/17 season, Rodriguez has scored 11 goals over all competitions for Los Blancos, despite having only appeared in 31 matches — his lowest total since joining Real in 2014.
Watford has avoided falling out of the Premier League in 2016/17, but the club is still going to be making some changes this summer.
The club announced on Wednesday that manager Walter Mazzarri won’t return to Vicarage Road next season after taking over at Watford in July 2016.
The Hornets released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the decision:
“After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.
“We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.”
Mazzarri will manage Watford’s final PL match of the season against Manchester City on Championship Sunday.
In his time with the Hornets, Mazzarri racked up 11 PL wins en route to accumulating 40 points with one match remaining in the English calendar.
Watford is in its second consecutive PL season since being promoted from the Championship following the 2014/15 campaign.
Reading will find out its opponent for the promotion playoffs finale on Wednesday, but the club also received some massive news as the Championship side prepares for a Premier League return in 2017/18.
The club announced on Wednesday that Chinese duo, and brother and sister, Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, have completed a majority takeover of Reading for 75% of the organization.
The English Football League released the following statement after the completed transaction:
“Following a full review of the transaction, the EFL has insisted upon – and the club/new owners have agreed – to a number of additional reporting requirements including enhanced financial monitoring, so as to ensure that their performance is consistent with the application we have considered.”
Reading’s previous majority holders, a group of three Thai investors, will still hold a minority stake in the club moving forward.
Yongge and Li had made an attempt at purchasing recently-relegated PL side Hull City in the past, but the PL reportedly wasn’t prepared to pass the pair for the FA’s fit and proper person test.
The Royals will meet either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield in the promotion playoffs final on May 29 after having defeated Fulham in the semifinal round on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
Michael Carrick has enjoyed countless achievements since arriving at Old Trafford over a decade ago, and now the veteran midfielder could be in line to have his stay in Manchester extended.
According to BBC Sport, Manchester United is preparing to offer a new one-year contract extension to the 35-year-old midfielder as the Red Devils look to hold onto Carrick when his deal expires this summer.
Carrick was handed a similar one-year deal last summer prior to his 11th season with United, and manager Jose Mourinho appears set on bringing back the England international.
In 457 appearances in all competitions, Carrick has scored 24 goals for United since joining the club in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur.