Southampton 0-0 Manchester United: Romero robs Saints

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Romero saves PK

Saints lively

Fellaini limps off

Southampton couldn’t get by Sergio Romero, as Manchester United held the hosts to a scoreless draw at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Romero stopped a Manolo Gabbiadini penalty and made a handful of outstanding saves as sixth-place United picked up its 66th point of the season.

Southampton sits eighth with 46 points, and finishes the season at home Sunday to Stoke City.

United lost Marouane Fellaini to a leg injury in the second half, another obstacle to overcome ahead of next week’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

United started Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, and Matteo Darmian at the back, and that’s far from their ideal group of backs.

So it wasn’t a big surprise when Southampton had their moments in the United half, although the Red Devils stopped most threats from getting too near to goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The exception was a fifth minute penalty, as Bailly handled a ball inside the 18 to give Gabbiadini a chance to put Saints ahead. His stuttering run-up led to a weak low crack that Romero palmed away. Scoreless.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

8 – Sergio Romero is the 8th @ManUtd keeper to save a PL penalty; only Man City (11), Aston Villa (10) & Southampton (9) have more. Stopper. pic.twitter.com/tf67YajTAr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 17, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Phil Jones hip checked Cedric Soares after an Anthony Martial giveaway to give Southampton a 20-yard free kick from the right.

Dusan Tadic cracked an arrow to the left of the wall, but Romero flew to punch it away.

Romero dove to his other side to make an outstanding save on James Ward-Prowse in the 59th minute, as Saints continued to knock.

Wayne Rooney and Chris Smalling combined to produce a chance for Juan Mata, whose contested shot curled wide of the frame.

Dribbling toward the 18, Martial shaped an in-stride shot beyond Fraser Forster but off the post with about 20 minutes to play.

Follow @NicholasMendola