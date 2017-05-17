More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Southampton 0-0 Manchester United: Romero robs Saints

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT
  • Romero saves PK
  • Saints lively
  • Fellaini limps off

Southampton couldn’t get by Sergio Romero, as Manchester United held the hosts to a scoreless draw at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Romero stopped a Manolo Gabbiadini penalty and made a handful of outstanding saves as sixth-place United picked up its 66th point of the season.

Southampton sits eighth with 46 points, and finishes the season at home Sunday to Stoke City.

United lost Marouane Fellaini to a leg injury in the second half, another obstacle to overcome ahead of next week’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.

United started Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, and Matteo Darmian at the back, and that’s far from their ideal group of backs.

So it wasn’t a big surprise when Southampton had their moments in the United half, although the Red Devils stopped most threats from getting too near to goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The exception was a fifth minute penalty, as Bailly handled a ball inside the 18 to give Gabbiadini a chance to put Saints ahead. His stuttering run-up led to a weak low crack that Romero palmed away. Scoreless.

Phil Jones hip checked Cedric Soares after an Anthony Martial giveaway to give Southampton a 20-yard free kick from the right.

Dusan Tadic cracked an arrow to the left of the wall, but Romero flew to punch it away.

Romero dove to his other side to make an outstanding save on James Ward-Prowse in the 59th minute, as Saints continued to knock.

Wayne Rooney and Chris Smalling combined to produce a chance for Juan Mata, whose contested shot curled wide of the frame.

Dribbling toward the 18, Martial shaped an in-stride shot beyond Fraser Forster but off the post with about 20 minutes to play.

Mourinho on Romero’s day, Man Utd’s GKs: “We’re in safe gloves”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is raving about Sergio Romero and his goalkeepers after the backstop prodded his side to a 0-0 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

He also issued good news on Marouane Fellaini, who left the match with a leg injury.

“It’s not a tear, and his experience gives us confidence. But he had a little bad feeling.”

[ RECAP: Saints 0-0 Man Utd ]

As for Romero, who stopped a penalty and made some fantastic flying parries, Mourinho said the goalkeeper had a “more than very good game” against Saints. He lobbied hard for Romero, David De Gea, and third-string keeper Joel Pereira:

“He’s Argentina national goalkeeper and (we have) Spanish national team goalkeeper. Two of the best national teams in the world with good traditions of goalkeepers in both countries. These two guys are phenomenal and the Portuguese kid is a very good goalkeeper. So in relation to that we are in safe gloves.”

Oh, that witty man.

Mourinho also said the season’s success does not hinge on Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax because one unlucky break could happen, and shouldn’t be allowed to ruin a season.

He’s right, but he’s also gambled on the UEL over the Premier League as a route to the Champions League. I think it’s the right risk, but many who agree with that will change their minds if Ajax finds a way past the Red Devils in Sweden.

WATCH: Ronaldo cracks smart goal, breaks another record

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

On Monday we marveled at how Cesc Fabregas made his match-winning shot look easy as Chelsea beat Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Two days later we have a similar moment, with just as much aplomb and a bit more explosiveness.

[ MORE: Totti to Miami FC? ]

Cristiano Ronaldo moved past Jimmy Greaves with his 367th goal in a Top 5 European league — 84 with Manchester United before moving to Madrid — and he did it by making a vicious looking strike resemble an easy leg swing.

Given far too much room by the Celta Vigo defense, Ronaldo tosses his left foot into the ball and bounces to provide some extra pep to give Real a 1-0 lead int he 10th minute.

A win today means Real needs just a draw at Malaga on Sunday to win its first La Liga title since 2011-12.

Dirk Kuyt retires after winning Dutch league with Feyenoord

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Dirk Kuyt, the veteran captain of Feyenoord who led his team to its first Dutch league title in 18 years, is retiring.

Feyenoord says the 36-year-old Kuyt, who returned to Rotterdam two years ago saying he wanted to win the league, told coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst of his decision Wednesday.

Kuyt’s 19 seasons as a professional player started at Utrecht before going to Feyenoord. He then moved to Liverpool, Fenerbahce and back to Feyenoord.

[ MORE: Totti to Miami FC? ]

Kuyt also played 104 internationals for the Netherlands, including the World Cup final in 2010, when the Netherlands lost to Spain in extra time.

Technical director Martin van Geel says “we are unbelievably grateful to Dirk for what he has meant to Feyenoord for the last two years.”

Benzema reveals connection with French president Macron

Jeff Gross/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Can Emmanuel Macron save Karim Benzema?

[ MORE: AC Milan reportedly winners of Franck Kessie sweepstakes ]

Banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in a corruption scandal, the Real Madrid striker may have found an unexpected supporter in the new French president.

[ MORE: Man United preparing to re-sign Carrick on another one-year deal ]

Benzema told L’Equipe newspaper on Wednesday that he met Macron before he started his political career and that they “stayed a bit in touch via messages.”

Benzema, the most talented striker of his generation, is facing charges relating to an extortion scam over a sex tape featuring France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The case has been dragging on, with Benzema suspected of pressuring Valbuena to deal with blackmailers.

When the story broke in 2015, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then Prime Minister Manuel Valls landed a heavy blow when he said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was also quoted as saying in a book last year that Benzema was not an example of morality.

Benzema said he is not expecting Macron to intervene in his favor, but hopes the new president won’t pillory him.

“Maybe he’ll speak about me in better words,” Benzema said. “When your name is quoted by the prime minister (Valls), then by the French president (Hollande), it gets difficult.”

The 29-year-old Benzema, who will feature in his third Champions League final next month when Madrid takes on Juventus, added that he met Macron “three or four times” and had dinner with him.

Benzema has achieved another excellent season with Madrid and believes there is no obvious sporting reason for his repeated absence from France coach Didier Deschamps’ lists of players. Benzema, whose last game with France dates back to October 2015, is not expected to make the cut when Deschamps announces his players for France’s next three games on Thursday.

“If the coach tells me straight into the eyes that it is because of soccer, then I will keep working,” said Benzema, who has 27 international goals in 81 appearances. “If it’s for another reason, then he should tell it to my face, and I will be done with him.”