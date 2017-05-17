STREAM LIVE: Man United travels to Saints in penultimate clash

Saints have won just one of their last six matches in the PL, with their most recent fixture against relegated Middlesbrough coming as the club’s only high point since early April.
Meanwhile, United is winless in their last three across all competitions, but the team’s progression to the UEL final has given Mourinho’s side hope of still progressing to the Champions League next season.
Loew, who says he is bringing a “perspective squad” to Russia for the June 17-July 2 tournament, nominated Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl, Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt, Ajax winger Amin Younes, Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme and Hoffenheim players Kerem Demirbay and Sandro Wagner, the latter earning his first call-up at 29.
However, with an end to his Italian career likely in sight at the conclusion of the 2016/17 Serie A season, could Totti pursue a move elsewhere in an attempt to extend his already-impressive body of work?
The Division II side is partially owned by former Italy national team player Paolo Maldini and is managed by Alessandro Nesta, who continued his playing career in the U.S. prior to hanging up his boots.
While there has been nothing to suggest that Totti would even entertain the idea of playing somewhere not named Roma, a potential move to Miami could be enticing for Totti on several fronts.
The Italian links would surely enhance any chance that Miami has of acquiring the Italian legend, who has reached 250 league goals for the Giallorossi during his career. Additionally, given the fact that Totti has never played for another Italian or European side, it would make more sense that the striker continue his career abroad, if he were to do so.
Swans manager Paul Clement has confirmed that the Premier League side will go after the services of Terry this offseason in an attempt at boasting the club’s backline with one of England’s most experienced defenders.
“The fact is I know John, he is a top player and a free agent,” Clement told reporters. “So it would only be sensible to have a discussion with him to see if he would be interested.
“I don’t know if he has already decided on somewhere else. A lot of the time these things are already done.
“But if that is not the case and he would be open to a conversation, then I would be open to that as well.”
The 36-year-old Terry has amassed 700 appearances for Chelsea in his time with the London club, which officially began with the senior side in 1998.
While Terry will likely have other options available to him in England and elsewhere in Europe, one destination that doesn’t appear likely is MLS. Last month, ESPN FC reported that MLS clubs have expressed “no interest” in signing the Chelsea legend.