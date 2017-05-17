More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Upsets abound in U.S. Open Cup second round

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

The second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup didn’t need more than a quarter of its slate to provide genuine upsets.

Or, as they #USOC crowd likes to call them, Cupsets.

USL side Richmond Kickers and NASL clubs Indy Eleven and New York Cosmos were knocked out of the Open Cup by lower tier sides on Wednesday, with the Kickers bowing out at the hands (and feet) of fifth-tier Christos FC.

Richmond Kickers 0-1 Christos FC

Not that Christos are pushovers, but overseas they’d be called a Sunday League side. Champions of the Amateur Open Cup and the National Cup, Christos FC got a goal from one of its many UMBC grads, Geaton Caltabiano, to knock out Richmond.

Consider that Christos traveled to Western New York last week for a Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinal and won 1-0 with nine men, and it’s somewhat less surprising. But this is a major moment for both the Sunday Leaguers and this year’s tournament.

Reading United 3-2 New York Cosmos

This one’s nearly as surprising, considering the Cosmos have been the darlings of this tournament in years past. The NASL side has handled its business against several MLS sides, but ran into a problem with Reading United (one of the better programs in the fourth-tier PDL and an affiliate of the Philadelphia Union).

Paul Marie, Marco Micaletto, and Frantzdy Pierrot scored for Reading, while Kalif Alhassan and ex-USMNT midfielder Danny Szetela scored for the Cosmos.

Michigan Bucks 1-0 Indy Eleven

University of Michigan star Francis Atuahene scored the lone goal, assisted by Jordan Snell, as the PDL champs knocked the NASL visitors out of the tournament.

FC Cincinnati 0-0 AFC Cleveland

It took extra time to separate the USL hosts and the visiting champions of the fourth-tier NPSL, thanks mainly to AFCC keeper Alex Ivanov, but former Randers and Molde striker Baye Djiby Fall scored in the 115th minute to save Cincy blushes.

Elsewhere
Rochester Rhinos 3-0 Motown FC
Tartan Devils 0-9 Louisville City
Boston City 1-2 GPS Omens
Carolina Dynamo 1-6 North Carolina FC
Miami United 1-2 Jacksonville Armada
Atlanta Silverbacks 1-2 Charleston Battery
Miami FC 3-2 South Florida Surf

Later
Ocean City – Harrisburg City Islanders
Chicago United – Pittsburg Riverhounds
Houston Dutch Lions – San Antonio
Oklahoma City Energy – Moreno Valley
Tulsa Roughnecks – Oklahoma City Energy U23
Wichita – Saint Louis FC
Colorado Springs – FC Tucson

WATCH: Thirteen-minute hat trick for Sporting KC’s Gerso

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

With Midwest summer around the corner, Gerso Fernandes is heating up in Kansas City.

The Guinea-Bissau native arrived from top-flight Portuguese side Belenenses in January, and posted a pair of goals before exploding in the second half on Wednesday.

Gerson scored in the 56th, 58th, and 69th minutes for goals Nos. 3, 4, and 5 in Major League Soccer.

Three balls from the right, and Seattle was exposed on every one.

Juventus wins Coppa Italia to move toward treble

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Juventus is two wins away from becoming the ninth team in UEFA history to win a treble.

One of those wins will likely come and give The Old Lady yet another Serie A scudetto, and Juve could also win the shield if Roma loses a game.

The other is a little trickier: topping Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final come June 3 in Wales.

The first jewel of the hopeful treble came Wednesday when Juve won its fourth-straight Coppa Italia via a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Defenders Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci scored for the victors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Barcelona has won a pair of trebles and is the last team to do the trick back in 2014-15. Others to have won trebles are Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, and Celtic.

Monaco wins 1st French league title in 17 years

AP Photo/Claude Paris
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco sealed its first French title since 2000 and an eighth overall on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

With one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions.

Despite losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 155 goals in all competitions and reaching 104 in the league, two more than PSG’s league tally last year.

Led by the strike duo of Radamel Falcao and rising star Kylian Mbappe, Monaco averaged nearly three goals per game this season to end PSG’s four-year dominance.

Unbeaten in the league in 2017, Monaco has also scored in its last 31 league games, a new record during a single season.

Huddersfield Town outlasts Sheff Weds., onto Wembley for playoff final

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Absolute heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s no other way to describe losing on penalty kicks, 90 minutes from a second-straight trip to the Championship playoff.

The victors, Huddersfield Town, outlasted the Owls through 120 minutes and won 4-3 in kicks to move within a single win of the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town will face Reading at Wembley on May 29 for the right to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in England’s top flight.

Here’s how former USMNT player David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town, reacted to the match:

“First I must share my thoughts with Sheffield Wednesday. They have had a great season and I can only imagine how sad they are. They are great competitors.

“If you play two games and have to go to penalties, it shows how tight and even the games are.

As for the players… well, a bit less sympathy and understandably so. Here’s captain Tommy Smith:

“It’s an amazing feeling. This team are a special bunch, and it stems back to the backroom staff. It’s a special club. It’s been an unbelievable season and this is an incredible feeling. Why can’t we go on and win at Wembley?”