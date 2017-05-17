WATCH: Thirteen-minute hat trick for Sporting KC’s Gerso

The second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup didn’t need more than a quarter of its slate to provide genuine upsets.

Or, as they #USOC crowd likes to call them, Cupsets.

[ MORE: Huddersfield Town to Wembley ]

USL side Richmond Kickers and NASL clubs Indy Eleven and New York Cosmos were knocked out of the Open Cup by lower tier sides on Wednesday, with the Kickers bowing out at the hands (and feet) of fifth-tier Christos FC.

Richmond Kickers 0-1 Christos FC

Not that Christos are pushovers, but overseas they’d be called a Sunday League side. Champions of the Amateur Open Cup and the National Cup, Christos FC got a goal from one of its many UMBC grads, Geaton Caltabiano, to knock out Richmond.

Consider that Christos traveled to Western New York last week for a Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinal and won 1-0 with nine men, and it’s somewhat less surprising. But this is a major moment for both the Sunday Leaguers and this year’s tournament.

.@ChristosFC have scored four goals so far in #USOC2017 and conceded zero. Underdogs, my foot! — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 18, 2017

Reading United 3-2 New York Cosmos

This one’s nearly as surprising, considering the Cosmos have been the darlings of this tournament in years past. The NASL side has handled its business against several MLS sides, but ran into a problem with Reading United (one of the better programs in the fourth-tier PDL and an affiliate of the Philadelphia Union).

Paul Marie, Marco Micaletto, and Frantzdy Pierrot scored for Reading, while Kalif Alhassan and ex-USMNT midfielder Danny Szetela scored for the Cosmos.

Michigan Bucks 1-0 Indy Eleven

University of Michigan star Francis Atuahene scored the lone goal, assisted by Jordan Snell, as the PDL champs knocked the NASL visitors out of the tournament.

FC Cincinnati 0-0 AFC Cleveland

It took extra time to separate the USL hosts and the visiting champions of the fourth-tier NPSL, thanks mainly to AFCC keeper Alex Ivanov, but former Randers and Molde striker Baye Djiby Fall scored in the 115th minute to save Cincy blushes.

Elsewhere

Rochester Rhinos 3-0 Motown FC

Tartan Devils 0-9 Louisville City

Boston City 1-2 GPS Omens

Carolina Dynamo 1-6 North Carolina FC

Miami United 1-2 Jacksonville Armada

Atlanta Silverbacks 1-2 Charleston Battery

Miami FC 3-2 South Florida Surf

Later

Ocean City – Harrisburg City Islanders

Chicago United – Pittsburg Riverhounds

Houston Dutch Lions – San Antonio

Oklahoma City Energy – Moreno Valley

Tulsa Roughnecks – Oklahoma City Energy U23

Wichita – Saint Louis FC

Colorado Springs – FC Tucson

Follow @NicholasMendola