Alexis Sanchez reveals Arsenal frustrations

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

He is the in-form man for the Gunners but it remains to be seen if Alexis Sanchez will be wearing the red jersey of Arsenal next season.

Sanchez, 28, only has a contract until the summer of 2018 and his Arsenal future remains up in the air as contract talks will only begin after the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Chilean forward has scored four goals and added an assist in Arsenal’s last three games as the Gunners have won five of their last six in the Premier League to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four on the final day of the season.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season at home against Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Sanchez revealed why he is frustrated this season.

“Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here… because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior. Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title,” Sanchez said. “I’ve always said we have great players here, it’s just about having the mentality of being a great player and going out on to the pitch already thinking about winning. That’s what we’ve done in the last three games. We had the mentality to win at all costs and we won and we won well.”

Arsenal are a point behind Liverpool who occupy fourth place and the Reds host already-relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield. So, it’s not looking great for the Gunners being in the UEFA Champions League and making the top four for a 21st consecutive season under Arsene Wenger.

Asked is this has been a successful season, Sanchez was non-committal but did suggest that winning the FA Cup against Chelsea (the final is at Wembley on May 27) would represent a big moment for the Gunners.

“I don’t know whether it would be successful or not, but I think it would be positive to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. I think the players have the desire and mentality,” Sanchez added.

Arsenal’s future success pretty much depends on Sanchez sticking around. He has scored 23 goals and added 10 assists this season, meaning he’s been involved in more goals than any other player in the PL.

His future, and that of Mesut Ozil and Wenger, will likely be decided this Sunday. If Arsenal can somehow qualify for the Champions League, then maybe he’ll stick around and sign a new deal.

That’s a big IF right now and if they don’t, it seems unlikely Sanchez will remain.

Swedish league game canceled because of match-fixing attempt

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) A Swedish league soccer match between Goteborg and AIK was called off Thursday because of an apparent match-fixing attempt.

Swedish soccer federation general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said it was “a very serious attack against Swedish football and we will never, never accept it.”

The match had been scheduled for Thursday in Goteborg.

The federation said an AIK player was offered “a substantial amount … if he actively contributes to the club losing the evening’s planned match.” The Aftonbladet daily reported that Goteborg said its goalkeeper was approached.

Sjostrand said he was informed of the attempt late Wednesday, adding he regretted to postpone the game which he described as “one of the season’s finest moments.”

Goteborg chairman Frank Andersson said he was informed that “that one or several players had been approached and offered money to help lose the match.”

Andersson said he “fully backed the decision” to postpone the match.

“One thinks, this is not going to happen to us. Then it becomes real and one has to digest it,” Andersson said. “I don’t think one should be naive. We have worked with this for quite some time.”

Swedish police spokesman Fredrik Gardare said authorities were “taking this seriously,” but refused to give details about the investigation.

“Those who try to pressure players either with threats or bribes will have a tough time,” Gardare said.

AIK, a team based in Stockholm, is in sixth place in the league with 14 points while Goteborg is in 11th with 10 points.

AIK sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom said it had not been decided when the game would be played, adding that the players would not comment on the situation.

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

MLS roundup: Home sides roll in four midweek tilts

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

WATCH: Thirteen-minute hat trick for Sporting KC’s Gerso Red-hot Toronto loses Giovinco, Hagglund for weeks USMNT: Arena “hopeful” to cap Dom Dwyer this summer

Home field advantage in Major League Soccer remains very real, and Houston Dynamo’s Jekyll and Hyde act home and away is just as authentic.

All that inside our wrap-up of a quartet of MLS matches played Wednesday, all but one inter-conference affairs.

Sporting KC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Gerso Fernandes scored two goals in two minutes, his third and fourth of the season, right before the match turned an hour old. He added a third to complete his hat trick. Watch them all here.

Philadelphia Union 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Philly went eight matches without a win to start the season, but goals from Ilsinho and Fafa Picault have them unbeaten in five. The last three of those are wins, and Philly is rolling. Houston’s terrific home performances have been stung by their road work; The Dynamo are winless in six away from their Texas home.

Chicago Fire 3-0 Colorado Rapids

Nemanja Nikolic can ball, and the Fire’s big striker has 10 goals in 11 matches — including a brace on Wednesday — since arriving in MLS from UEFA Champions League side Legia Warsaw.

David Accam added a goal in the second half. Here’s Nikolic’s second.

Real Salt Lake 2-1 New York City FC

Sean Okoli struck in the fourth minute for his first MLS goal, but the visitors wouldn’t stay in front into halftime. Jefferson Savarino cued up Albert Rusnak for this well-hit equalizer in the 38th minute.

Rusnak later sent in a corner that Aaron Maund headed home to boost RSL to its first lead of the game.

WATCH: Thirteen-minute hat trick for Sporting KC’s Gerso

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

With Midwest summer around the corner, Gerso Fernandes is heating up in Kansas City.

The Guinea-Bissau native arrived from top-flight Portuguese side Belenenses in January, and posted a pair of goals before exploding in the second half on Wednesday.

[ MORE: ‘Cupsets’ abound in USOC 2nd round ]

Gerson scored in the 56th, 58th, and 69th minutes for goals Nos. 3, 4, and 5 in Major League Soccer.

Three balls from the right, and Seattle was exposed on every one.

Upsets abound in U.S. Open Cup second round

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

The second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup didn’t need more than a quarter of its slate to provide genuine upsets.

Or, as they #USOC crowd likes to call them, Cupsets.

[ MORE: Huddersfield Town to Wembley ]

USL side Richmond Kickers and NASL clubs Indy Eleven and New York Cosmos were knocked out of the Open Cup by lower tier sides on Wednesday, with the Kickers bowing out at the hands (and feet) of fifth-tier Christos FC.

Richmond Kickers 0-1 Christos FC

Not that Christos are pushovers, but overseas they’d be called a Sunday League side. Champions of the Amateur Open Cup and the National Cup, Christos FC got a goal from one of its many UMBC grads, Geaton Caltabiano, to knock out Richmond.

Consider that Christos traveled to Western New York last week for a Werner Fricker Cup quarterfinal and won 1-0 with nine men, and it’s somewhat less surprising. But this is a major moment for both the Sunday Leaguers and this year’s tournament.

Reading United 3-2 New York Cosmos

This one’s nearly as surprising, considering the Cosmos have been the darlings of this tournament in years past. The NASL side has handled its business against several MLS sides, but ran into a problem with Reading United (one of the better programs in the fourth-tier PDL and an affiliate of the Philadelphia Union).

Paul Marie, Marco Micaletto, and Frantzdy Pierrot scored for Reading, while Kalif Alhassan and ex-USMNT midfielder Danny Szetela scored for the Cosmos.

Michigan Bucks 1-0 Indy Eleven

University of Michigan star Francis Atuahene scored the lone goal, assisted by Jordan Snell, as the PDL champs knocked the NASL visitors out of the tournament.

FC Cincinnati 0-0 AFC Cleveland

It took extra time to separate the USL hosts and the visiting champions of the fourth-tier NPSL, thanks mainly to AFCC keeper Alex Ivanov, but former Randers and Molde striker Baye Djiby Fall scored in the 115th minute to save Cincy blushes.

Rochester Rhinos 3-0 Motown FC
Tartan Devils 0-9 Louisville City
Boston City 1-2 GPS Omens
Carolina Dynamo 1-6 North Carolina FC
Miami United 1-2 Jacksonville Armada
Atlanta Silverbacks 1-2 Charleston Battery
Miami FC 3-2 South Florida Surf
Ocean City 0-1 Harrisburg City Islanders
Chicago United 3-1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Houston Dutch Lions 1-2 San Antonio
Oklahoma City Energy 5-1 Moreno Valley
Tulsa Roughnecks 5-3 Oklahoma City Energy U23
Wichita 3-4 Saint Louis FC
Colorado Springs 2-0 FC Tucson

Fuego – Phoenix Rising
San Francisco Deltas  – Burlingame
Golden State Force – Orange County SC
LA Wolves – Chula Vista
OSA FC – Reno
Sacramento Republic – Anahuac