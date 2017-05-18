More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Leicester 1-6 Tottenham: Kane, Son increase record points total

By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT
  • PL goals no. 23, 24, 25 and 26 for Kane
  • Son’s 20th and 21st goals (all competitions)
  • Spurs locked into 2nd, obliterate record points total

The key to life is remembering to enjoy the good times, because the possibility always exists that this is as good as it’ll ever be.

Tottenham Hotspur fans, no one knows this better than you, but a quick reminder never hurt anyone. Look no further than the last 18 months of emotions experienced by Leicester City supporters for an example of how quickly those good times can vanish.

Thursday’s clash between the two sides at the King Power Stadium, where just 12 months ago Leicester lifted the Premier League trophy, so perfectly contrasted clubs with fortunes currently headed in polar opposite directions. Tottenham, spearheaded by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, had to do little more than turn up for kickoff before returning south to London with a 6-1 victory.

Son’s showing started off poorly, as the South Korean international raced in on goal in the 15th minute, one on one with Kasper Schmeichel, before blazing his right-footed shot well over the bar without a single defender applying pressure. It was an inexcusable effort to not test the goalkeeper.

10 minutes later, streaking through the penalty area in a similar situation, Son opted to cut the ball back into traffic for Kane, who was flanked by defenders on either side. It made no different, though, as the 23-year-old put his trailing right foot through the ball and redirected just inside the far post for a 1-0 lead (his 23rd PL goal this season).

11 minutes after that, Son made the most of a scoring chance of far greater difficulty. Dele Alli chipped the ball over a pair of defenders and found Son not far from the penalty spot. With a defender bearing down on him, Son wasted no time and fired first-time. Schmeichel couldn’t get down and to his right quick enough.

Spurs’ only blemish on the night came in the 59th minute, when Hugo Lloris charged out of his penalty area and failed to clear the ball out of play. After a frantic scramble of failed shots and passed, Ben Chilwell ended up with the ball atop the 18-yard box and fired low and through traffic to halve the Foxes’ deficit.

The 2-1 scoreline lasted all of four minutes, as Kane moved level with Lukaku on 24 goals. Toby Aldeweireld floated a cross to the back post, where Victor Wanyama headed the ball back across the face of goal and Kane found himself largely unmarked two yards off the goal line. England’s leading man applied the finish with his head, and the score was 3-1.

Son scored Spurs’ style points on his second of the game, his side’s fourth, in the 71st minute. Moussa Sissoko picked out Kane in the center of the field, and Kane played the ball forward to Son. The 24-year-old created a half-yard of space by cutting inside and onto his favored right foot, and hit an inch-perfect strike into the bottom right corner for 4-1.

Son exited the game without completing the hat trick in the 78th minute, while Kane remained on the field long enough to bag his 25th and 26th PL goals of the season, in the 89th and 93rd minutes. Having played seven fewer PL games this season due to injuries, Kane now leads Lukaku by two.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side’s record points total rises to 83 (the previous high was 72, in 2012-13) — two more than Leicester won the title with last season — already assured of a second-place finish. Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare‘s side remain 11th in the league table. A win on the final day of the season, Sunday, could see them rise as high as 8th or fall as low as 15th.

VIDEO: Kane scores 4, takes charge in Golden Boot race (again)

By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Harry Kane is having himself a(nother) season to remember — not bad for a so-called “one-season wonder,” is he? — and the 23-year-old had a night to remember on Thursday, as he bagged four of six goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s demolition of Leicester City.

Harry’s haul erased a two-goal deficit to Romelu Lukaku in the race for the 2016-17 Premier League Golden Boot, and handed him a two-goal advantage heading into the final day of the PL season this weekend (despite the fact he’s played in seven fewer PL games this season, due to injury, than the big Belgian).

1. Harry Kane — 26 goals
2. Romelu Lukaku — 24
3. Alexis Sanchez — 23
4. Diego Costa — 20

If Kane holds off Lukaku on Sunday, he’ll become the first player since Robin Van Persie (2011-12 and 2012-13) to lead the PL in goals scored in consecutive seasons, and just the second to do so since Thierry Henry went back to back to back in 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06.

STREAM LIVE: Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Leicester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the fortress that is the King Power Stadium on Thursday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Foxes aiming to keep their incredible home form under Craig Shakespeare going.

The Foxes have won all five of the PL home matches they’ve had under the interim boss who took charge in February following the firing of Claudio Ranieri.

Spurs have second place locked up and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men can now relax after securing a win in the final game at White Hart Lane. They now finish a fine campaign with trips to Leicester and Hull before regrouping over the summer and readying themselves for a season at Wembley Stadium while their new 61,559 capacity home is finished.

In team news Leicester make one change as Daniel Amarety replaces Andy King.

Tottenham bring in Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko to the starting lineup, with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker out.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Musa, Kapustka, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Wasilewski, Moore

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko; Dele, Son; Kane. Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Lesniak, Shashoua, Eriksen, Nkoudou, Janssen

PHOTOS: 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar completed

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

The first stadium for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been completed.

[ STREAM: USA’s World Cup qualifiers ]

Khalifa International Stadium, originally built in 1970, has had a major facelift and the 40,000 capacity stadium will host games during the 2022 World Cup finals.

The main topic of interest around the major improvement works was air conditioning as the stadium pitch will now be kept at around 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the past the likes of Brazil, Argentina and England have all played friendlies matches in the stadium which will be a centerpiece for the tournament in 2022.

Take a look at the photos below for more on the stunning upgrades.

 

 

Schalke jerseys to have payment chip as part of sponsor deal

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke’s new jersey will have an integrated chip that will allow the wearer to pay for services as part of the club’s new sponsorship agreement with an online supermarket.

The Bundesliga club says it will bear the logo of AllyouneedFresh on its shirt sleeves and that the logo contains a payment chip “so that all fans can pay with their jerseys” in its stadium.

Fans will be able to use it to purchase sausages and beer, for example. The deal is to run for four years from next season.

Players will not have the payment chip in their jerseys for games, however.

Schalke communications head Anja Kleine-Wilde tells The Associated Press “they rarely go to kiosks at halftime to quickly get a curry-sausage or a beer.”

Kicker magazine reports the deal is worth around 20 million euros ($22.million) altogether to Schalke.

Schalke marketing chief Alexander Jobst says the club is “proud to be able to present a world-first in the jersey with integrated payment chip.”