Mourinho right to slam Man United’s scheduling?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

It’s fair to say that Jose Mourinho goes into most of his press conferences to set an agenda.

Wednesday was no different.

After Manchester United’s poor display in a 0-0 draw at Southampton, Mourinho slammed the scheduling of their final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Why? United play in the UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden, three days later.

“In any country in the world, the match would be Saturday. We are sixth, it doesn’t matter what [happens on Sunday]. Crystal Palace are safe,” Mourinho said. “So I think after the moment Crystal Palace beat Hull City and Hull are relegated, and Swansea are safe, I think in that moment the match has to be Saturday. In any country in the world, it would be Saturday. It’s frustrating for me.”

Mourinho was then asked if he’d made a request to have the game changed and simply said it was “a lost battle” and that English clubs playing in European competitions were not protected.

Does he have a point with this airing of grievances?

No. Not really. Mourinho has long been complaining about the number of games his team have had to play this season. They have currently played 57 times in all competitions after reaching the FA Cup quarterfinal, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the final of the Europa League.

With the Portuguese rotating his squad due to injury and freshness concerns over the past few weeks, his side haven’t won in their last five Premier League outings and they will finish in sixth place.

He placed all his eggs in one basket a few weeks ago and Mourinho complaining about the number of games his team have to play simply covers up the fact that this team has had an uninspiring season in the Premier League.

If United win the Europa League, as expected, against Ajax then all of this will be forgotten. However, if the Red Devils slip up and aren’t in the Champions League next season then Mourinho will be reminded about this tactic to slack of in the PL in the final month of the season when his team had a legitimate chance of finishing in the top four.

Any team, or manager, which is successful has to deal with a huge number of games. The amount of money United has spent on star names, plus the sheer depth in their squad, suggests that Mourinho should have no issues whatsoever juggling all of these games and doing better than United has done in the PL.

Swedish league game canceled because of match-fixing attempt

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) A Swedish league soccer match between Goteborg and AIK was called off Thursday because of an apparent match-fixing attempt.

Swedish soccer federation general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said it was “a very serious attack against Swedish football and we will never, never accept it.”

The match had been scheduled for Thursday in Goteborg.

The federation said an AIK player was offered “a substantial amount … if he actively contributes to the club losing the evening’s planned match.” The Aftonbladet daily reported that Goteborg said its goalkeeper was approached.

Sjostrand said he was informed of the attempt late Wednesday, adding he regretted to postpone the game which he described as “one of the season’s finest moments.”

Goteborg chairman Frank Andersson said he was informed that “that one or several players had been approached and offered money to help lose the match.”

Andersson said he “fully backed the decision” to postpone the match.

“One thinks, this is not going to happen to us. Then it becomes real and one has to digest it,” Andersson said. “I don’t think one should be naive. We have worked with this for quite some time.”

Swedish police spokesman Fredrik Gardare said authorities were “taking this seriously,” but refused to give details about the investigation.

“Those who try to pressure players either with threats or bribes will have a tough time,” Gardare said.

AIK, a team based in Stockholm, is in sixth place in the league with 14 points while Goteborg is in 11th with 10 points.

AIK sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom said it had not been decided when the game would be played, adding that the players would not comment on the situation.

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Alexis Sanchez reveals Arsenal frustrations

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

He is the in-form man for the Gunners but it remains to be seen if Alexis Sanchez will be wearing the red jersey of Arsenal next season.

Sanchez, 28, only has a contract until the summer of 2018 and his Arsenal future remains up in the air as contract talks will only begin after the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Chilean forward has scored four goals and added an assist in Arsenal’s last three games as the Gunners have won five of their last six in the Premier League to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four on the final day of the season.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Arsenal’s final game of the season at home against Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Sanchez revealed why he is frustrated this season.

“Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here… because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior. Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title,” Sanchez said. “I’ve always said we have great players here, it’s just about having the mentality of being a great player and going out on to the pitch already thinking about winning. That’s what we’ve done in the last three games. We had the mentality to win at all costs and we won and we won well.”

Arsenal are a point behind Liverpool who occupy fourth place and the Reds host already-relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield. So, it’s not looking great for the Gunners being in the UEFA Champions League and making the top four for a 21st consecutive season under Arsene Wenger.

Asked is this has been a successful season, Sanchez was non-committal but did suggest that winning the FA Cup against Chelsea (the final is at Wembley on May 27) would represent a big moment for the Gunners.

“I don’t know whether it would be successful or not, but I think it would be positive to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. I think the players have the desire and mentality,” Sanchez added.

Arsenal’s future success pretty much depends on Sanchez sticking around. He has scored 23 goals and added 10 assists this season, meaning he’s been involved in more goals than any other player in the PL.

His future, and that of Mesut Ozil and Wenger, will likely be decided this Sunday. If Arsenal can somehow qualify for the Champions League, then maybe he’ll stick around and sign a new deal.

That’s a big IF right now and if they don’t, it seems unlikely Sanchez will remain.

MLS roundup: Home sides roll in four midweek tilts

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

Home field advantage in Major League Soccer remains very real, and Houston Dynamo’s Jekyll and Hyde act home and away is just as authentic.

All that inside our wrap-up of a quartet of MLS matches played Wednesday, all but one inter-conference affairs.

Sporting KC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Gerso Fernandes scored two goals in two minutes, his third and fourth of the season, right before the match turned an hour old. He added a third to complete his hat trick. Watch them all here.

Philadelphia Union 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Philly went eight matches without a win to start the season, but goals from Ilsinho and Fafa Picault have them unbeaten in five. The last three of those are wins, and Philly is rolling. Houston’s terrific home performances have been stung by their road work; The Dynamo are winless in six away from their Texas home.

Chicago Fire 3-0 Colorado Rapids

Nemanja Nikolic can ball, and the Fire’s big striker has 10 goals in 11 matches — including a brace on Wednesday — since arriving in MLS from UEFA Champions League side Legia Warsaw.

David Accam added a goal in the second half. Here’s Nikolic’s second.

Real Salt Lake 2-1 New York City FC

Sean Okoli struck in the fourth minute for his first MLS goal, but the visitors wouldn’t stay in front into halftime. Jefferson Savarino cued up Albert Rusnak for this well-hit equalizer in the 38th minute.

Rusnak later sent in a corner that Aaron Maund headed home to boost RSL to its first lead of the game.

WATCH: Thirteen-minute hat trick for Sporting KC’s Gerso

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

With Midwest summer around the corner, Gerso Fernandes is heating up in Kansas City.

The Guinea-Bissau native arrived from top-flight Portuguese side Belenenses in January, and posted a pair of goals before exploding in the second half on Wednesday.

Gerson scored in the 56th, 58th, and 69th minutes for goals Nos. 3, 4, and 5 in Major League Soccer.

Three balls from the right, and Seattle was exposed on every one.