Transfer Rumor Roundup: Verratti to Chelsea; Silva to Man United

The Sun is reporting that Marco Verratti is being lined up by Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are said to have made a $71.6 million bid for Verratti, 24, but the Italian is said to be happy at current club Paris Saint-Germain.

The two-way midfielder shone under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with the Italian national team and he would add some extra poise to their midfield as a deep-lying playmaker.

With Chelsea having Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in midfield, they seem pretty set for options in those two central areas, but if Fabregas was to move on in search of regular minutes then bringing in Verratti would be a great move. He’d likely even start ahead of Matic if the deal went through, despite the Serbian impressing this season alongside Kante.

The bid of over $70 million may seem high but Verratti oozes class on the ball and although PSG are reportedly willing to move him on, the player is apparently concerned about laying time.

Manchester United continued to be linked with a host of players and the latest is Bernando Silva from AS Monaco.

The Portugal international, 22, has been linked with a $90 million move to Old Trafford this summer and his dazzling displays in an attacking midfield role helped Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also seal the Ligue 1 title.

Do United really need another attacking midfielder? This is the same debate which came up surrounding James Rodriguez who has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer.

Speaking to French outlet SIC, Silva certainly didn’t pour cold water on reports linking him with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I am finishing my third season in Monaco, who gave me the opportunity to play at a higher level,” Silva said. “But of course, every player dreams of playing for the best teams and in the best divisions one day. I’m no exception.”

Silva is full of trickery and able to operate out wide or through the middle, but United already have Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard who can do this. Unless Jose Mourinho is preparing a big clear-out of his attacking midfield talents this summer, then spending big on Silva doesn’t make much sense. His main priority should be replacing the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and finding a new targetman who can share the responsibilities with Marcus Rashford.

