Transfer Rumor Roundup: Verratti to Chelsea; Silva to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

The Sun is reporting that Marco Verratti is being lined up by Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are said to have made a $71.6 million bid for Verratti, 24, but the Italian is said to be happy at current club Paris Saint-Germain.

The two-way midfielder shone under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with the Italian national team and he would add some extra poise to their midfield as a deep-lying playmaker.

With Chelsea having Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in midfield, they seem pretty set for options in those two central areas, but if Fabregas was to move on in search of regular minutes then bringing in Verratti would be a great move. He’d likely even start ahead of Matic if the deal went through, despite the Serbian impressing this season alongside Kante.

The bid of over $70 million may seem high but Verratti oozes class on the ball and although PSG are reportedly willing to move him on, the player is apparently concerned about laying time.

Manchester United continued to be linked with a host of players and the latest is Bernando Silva from AS Monaco.

The Portugal international, 22, has been linked with a $90 million move to Old Trafford this summer and his dazzling displays in an attacking midfield role helped Monaco reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals and also seal the Ligue 1 title.

Do United really need another attacking midfielder? This is the same debate which came up surrounding James Rodriguez who has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer.

Speaking to French outlet SIC, Silva certainly didn’t pour cold water on reports linking him with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I am finishing my third season in Monaco, who gave me the opportunity to play at a higher level,” Silva said. “But of course, every player dreams of playing for the best teams and in the best divisions one day. I’m no exception.”

Silva is full of trickery and able to operate out wide or through the middle, but United already have Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard who can do this. Unless Jose Mourinho is preparing a big clear-out of his attacking midfield talents this summer, then spending big on Silva doesn’t make much sense. His main priority should be replacing the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic and finding a new targetman who can share the responsibilities with Marcus Rashford.

English soccer introduces retrospective bans for simulation

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) English soccer is introducing retrospective bans of at least two matches for players who deceive referees by diving to win a penalty or get an opponent sent off.

The English Football Association announced on Thursday that a new offense of “successful deception of a match official” will apply from next season.

The FA says this will be enforced “where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player’s team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed.”

A panel featuring a former match official, ex-manager, and former player will review footage of incidents and have to unanimously agree to charge offenders.

Jamie Vardy hails Leicester’s success; leaves future wide open

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Jamie Vardy insists the party is still going strong at Leicester City.

One year on from winning the Premier League title, the Foxes are battling to finish in eighth place when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite Claudio Ranieri being fired midseason with Leicester embroiled in a relegation battle, Vardy reflected on the season heading into the final two games and deems it a success.

“Obviously we won the league but we set ourselves realistic targets. I think if you would have asked anyone this season that we would finish midtable and get to a Champions League quarterfinal, they would have snapped your hands off. It depends and outgoing and incomings during the summer and once all that is sorted there will be targets set and it’s up to the 11 players who are put on the pitch to get the points.”

Vardy certainly had a slow start to the season, like most of his teammates, but the pacey striker has scored 10 goals and added three assists in his last 16 games in all competitions. Before that he had just three goals (all in a 4-2 victory over Manchester City) in 26 appearances for Leicester.

Asked about the future of many of Leicester’s players — Vardy has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, among others — the England international left things wide-open.

“It’s football. Anything can happen,” Vardy said. “That will be up for the club and the individuals themselves if offers are put in for them or if they wanted to go. If you look around at the lads, the vast majority defo still want to be here and progress how we want to.”

With Kasper Schmeichel, Vardy and Riyad Mahrez lined with moves away from the King Power Stadium this summer, now may be the best time for them to move on. Apart from N'Golo Kante, they all hung around to follow on from the title dream in 2015-16 and they took Leicester on a fairytale run to the last eight of the Champions League.

It would be a shame to see this team broken up this summer, but they may receive offers too good to turn down for Vardy, Mahrez and Schmeichel.

Craig Shakespeare is likely to be given a new contract once this season is over and his first priority should be keeping those three players at Leicester.

Mourinho right to slam Man United’s scheduling?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

It’s fair to say that Jose Mourinho goes into most of his press conferences to set an agenda.

Wednesday was no different.

After Manchester United’s poor display in a 0-0 draw at Southampton, Mourinho slammed the scheduling of their final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Why? United play in the UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden, three days later.

“In any country in the world, the match would be Saturday. We are sixth, it doesn’t matter what [happens on Sunday]. Crystal Palace are safe,” Mourinho said. “So I think after the moment Crystal Palace beat Hull City and Hull are relegated, and Swansea are safe, I think in that moment the match has to be Saturday. In any country in the world, it would be Saturday. It’s frustrating for me.”

Mourinho was then asked if he’d made a request to have the game changed and simply said it was “a lost battle” and that English clubs playing in European competitions were not protected.

Does he have a point with this airing of grievances?

No. Not really. Mourinho has long been complaining about the number of games his team have had to play this season. They have currently played 61 times in all competitions after reaching the FA Cup quarterfinal, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the final of the Europa League.

With the Portuguese rotating his squad due to injury and freshness concerns over the past few weeks, his side haven’t won in their last five Premier League outings and they will finish in sixth place.

He placed all his eggs in one basket a few weeks ago and Mourinho complaining about the number of games his team have to play simply covers up the fact that this team has had an uninspiring season in the Premier League.

If United win the Europa League, as expected, against Ajax then all of this will be forgotten. However, if the Red Devils slip up and aren’t in the Champions League next season then Mourinho will be reminded about this tactic to slack of in the PL in the final month of the season when his team had a legitimate chance of finishing in the top four.

Any team, or manager, which is successful has to deal with a huge number of games. The amount of money United has spent on star names, plus the sheer depth in their squad, suggests that Mourinho should have no issues whatsoever juggling all of these games and doing better than United has done in the PL.

Swedish league game canceled because of match-fixing attempt

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) A Swedish league soccer match between Goteborg and AIK was called off Thursday because of an apparent match-fixing attempt.

Swedish soccer federation general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said it was “a very serious attack against Swedish football and we will never, never accept it.”

The match had been scheduled for Thursday in Goteborg.

The federation said an AIK player was offered “a substantial amount … if he actively contributes to the club losing the evening’s planned match.” The Aftonbladet daily reported that Goteborg said its goalkeeper was approached.

Sjostrand said he was informed of the attempt late Wednesday, adding he regretted to postpone the game which he described as “one of the season’s finest moments.”

Goteborg chairman Frank Andersson said he was informed that “that one or several players had been approached and offered money to help lose the match.”

Andersson said he “fully backed the decision” to postpone the match.

“One thinks, this is not going to happen to us. Then it becomes real and one has to digest it,” Andersson said. “I don’t think one should be naive. We have worked with this for quite some time.”

Swedish police spokesman Fredrik Gardare said authorities were “taking this seriously,” but refused to give details about the investigation.

“Those who try to pressure players either with threats or bribes will have a tough time,” Gardare said.

AIK, a team based in Stockholm, is in sixth place in the league with 14 points while Goteborg is in 11th with 10 points.

AIK sporting director Bjorn Wesstrom said it had not been decided when the game would be played, adding that the players would not comment on the situation.

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.