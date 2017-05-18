More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

VIDEO: PL top-four to be decided on Championship Sunday

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

After 37 games, there’s still so very little to separate Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, the three teams vying for two top-four spots (and places in the UEFA Champions League) on Championship Sunday, the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

[ WATCH: Kane scores 4 to take charge in Golden Boot race ]

3. Man City — 75 points, +36 GD
4. Liverpool — 73 points, +33 GD
5. Arsenal — 72 points, +31 GD

On the latest edition of PST Extra (above video), Joe Prince-Wright, ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, previews Championship Sunday in the PL, including the aforementioned battle for the top-four between Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

[ RECAP: Kane gets 4, Son gets 2; Spurs increase record points total ]

The scenario which every non-Liverpool and non-Arsenal fan is rooting for: Liverpool lose 2-0 to Middlesbrough, and Arsenal draw 1-1 with Everton — at which point they would be level on points, goal differential, goals scored and goals conceded. The result: the 39th game — a neutral-site, one-game playoff for fourth place.

Pochettino: Spurs won’t sell any key players this summer

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

Two seasons in a row now, Tottenham Hotspur has been the only club to come close to challenging for the Premier League title in any month that comes after February.

[ WATCH: Kane scores 4 to take charge in Golden Boot race ]

Most impressively, Tottenham have done it with a squad of players that’s A) the youngest in the PL (average age: 25.7 — nearly a full year younger than Liverpool, the PL’s second-youngest squad), and B) heavily reliant upon a core of English players (five of 11 first-choice starters — four of whom made their England debut since Mauricio Pochettino took over at White Hart Lane).

With success — make no doubt about it, what Spurs have done under Pochettino has been a major success, trophies or no trophies — comes recognition. With recognition comes interest from any number of “bigger” clubs from all around Europe. While the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid may be interested in the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Toby Aldeweireld and Kyle Walker, Spurs won’t be forced into any sales that weaken the first-team squad — quotes from the BBC:

“The players we want to keep will be here next season. If any players leave, it’s Tottenham’s decision.”

“I think we are so, so, so calm about our big players and they are so happy here. We are building a very exciting project. The players must feel they are part of us and want to share in our success.”

On the other end of the transfer market, there won’t be any shortage of players lining up to sign for Spurs this summer. With one or two key additions to the squad another title challenge looks to be no the cards, in the event of a serious uptick in results at Wembley Stadium, of course.

[ RECAP: Kane gets 4, Son gets 2; Spurs increase record points total ]

As for Kane, who bagged four goals on Thursday to take total control on the 2016-17 Golden Boot race, Pochettino remains convinced (with evidence spewing out of his eyes, ears and nose) that the 23-year-old academy product ascended to world-class heights long ago:

“Harry Kane’s a special player, he loves Tottenham.”

“Harry Kane means a lot for the team. I tell you always that he’s one of the best strikers in the world. His performances show that we are right.”

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Typically quick to praise his teammates and place team success above his own statistics and accolades, Kane was rightly beaming after his four-goal performance and basking in the possibilities of winning his second straight Golden Boot:

“It is the first time in my professional career that I’ve scored four. There has been a bit of build-up in the race for the Golden Boot and I wanted at least one or two to put the pressure on, but to get four is amazing.

“I think this is my best season. I missed 11 weeks and worked hard during my injury to ensure I came back in better shape than I started.”

High hopes for new high-tech Atlanta stadium despite delays

AP Photo/David Goldman
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) Several high-profile failures have plagued Atlanta’s reputation on a national stage over the years: unpreparedness for ice and snow storms, a recent highway collapse and subsequent shutdown from a fire, and chronic traffic and public transportation woes.

Now, the city’s new $1.5 billion stadium — touted as a state-of-the-art facility that can help transform downtown — is facing construction setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that will open and close like a camera lens.

Stadium officials gave The Associated Press a recent tour for an exclusive story on Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Even though it’s behind schedule, officials and some residents hope the stadium can turn around Atlanta’s history of public misfortunes in infrastructure and projects. It will be home to the Atlanta Falcons and United, the city’s professional football and soccer teams. It will also host SEC championship football games for the next 11 years along with the College Football Playoff National Championship next year, 2019’s Super Bowl and the NCAA men’s Final Four in 2020.

The stadium was originally set to open in March, but that’s been pushed back three times: first to June 1, then July 30, and now August. Stadium general manager Scott Jenkins says that will be in time for the Falcons to host the Arizona Cardinals in the first preseason game at home on Aug. 26.

The building is more than 90 percent done, Jenkins said. The city committed to providing $200 million from hotel tax revenue, with the team picking up the rest.

Rapper and Atlanta native T.I. also took the tour, along with his 12-year-old son. T.I. says the stadium could “help breathe new life into the city,” and he was “amazed by the architecture, the interior design, and the intricate details of artwork and LED screens.”

Here are some of the stadium’s key features:

THE ROOF

The challenge with the retractable roof has been installing the eight triangular steel petals that would enable it to retract and open like a camera lens. Water-tight seals are being installed on the petals, then it’ll take eight weeks to place fluorine-based plastic (ETFE) on them, a spokeswoman said. In early June, workers will bring the petals together for proper alignment with the help of a gigantic crawler crane.

THE FRONT PORCH

This area is just outside the stadium’s doors, with food trucks, live music and a fan vehicle experience on game days. A huge stainless steel sculpture of a falcon – 73,000 pounds and with a 70-foot wingspan – is perched on a bronze-colored football.

THE BACKYARD

After the Falcons’ former home the Georgia Dome is demolished at the end of summer, team owner Arthur Blank wants to replace the 24-year-old stadium with a 13-acre park. The greenspace would be used on game days as a tailgating area and parking lot for about 850 cars, according to Mike Gomes, who’s in charge of “fan experience” at the Arthur M. Blank Group. Gomes said the area will host concerts and festivals: “We don’t want this to be just blacktop asphalt for 365 days.” A 35-foot high mirrored sculpture of a soccer ball that will sit by the north entrance can be viewed from the greenspace area.

VIDEO BOARDS

The largest is the 360-degree, 63,000-square-foot “halo board” – named for its shape. It will sit high in the stadium, showing live game play, replays, and images of players during breaks. Work to build “the halo” will continue through July. Also, a 100-foot-tall video board will function as a noise meter and advertise products – officials compare it to the massive Times Square digital screens in New York.

SEATING

Stadium seats will come in at 21 inches wide, compared with 19 at the Georgia Dome. Officials say this will make fans more comfortable.

 

VIDEO: Kane scores 4, takes charge in Golden Boot race (again)

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Harry Kane is having himself a(nother) season to remember — not bad for a so-called “one-season wonder,” is he? — and the 23-year-old had a night to remember on Thursday, as he bagged four of six goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s demolition of Leicester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Harry’s haul erased a two-goal deficit to Romelu Lukaku in the race for the 2016-17 Premier League Golden Boot, and handed him a two-goal advantage heading into the final day of the PL season this weekend (despite the fact he’s played in seven fewer PL games this season, due to injury, than the big Belgian).

1. Harry Kane — 26 goals
2. Romelu Lukaku — 24
3. Alexis Sanchez — 23
4. Diego Costa — 20

[ RECAP: Kane gets 4, Son gets 2; Spurs increase record points total ]

If Kane holds off Lukaku on Sunday, he’ll become the first player since Robin Van Persie (2011-12 and 2012-13) to lead the PL in goals scored in consecutive seasons, and just the second to do so since Thierry Henry went back to back to back in 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Leicester 1-6 Tottenham: Kane, Son increase record points total

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 18, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT
  • PL goals no. 23, 24, 25 and 26 for Kane
  • Son’s 20th and 21st goals (all competitions)
  • Spurs locked into 2nd, obliterate record points total

The key to life is remembering to enjoy the good times, because the possibility always exists that this is as good as it’ll ever be.

Tottenham Hotspur fans, no one knows this better than you, but a quick reminder never hurt anyone. Look no further than the last 18 months of emotions experienced by Leicester City supporters for an example of how quickly those good times can vanish.

[ WATCH: Kane scores 4 to take charge in Golden Boot race ]

Thursday’s clash between the two sides at the King Power Stadium, where just 12 months ago Leicester lifted the Premier League trophy, so perfectly contrasted clubs with fortunes currently headed in polar opposite directions. Tottenham, spearheaded by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, had to do little more than turn up for kickoff before returning south to London with a 6-1 victory.

Son’s showing started off poorly, as the South Korean international raced in on goal in the 15th minute, one on one with Kasper Schmeichel, before blazing his right-footed shot well over the bar without a single defender applying pressure. It was an inexcusable effort to not test the goalkeeper.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

10 minutes later, streaking through the penalty area in a similar situation, Son opted to cut the ball back into traffic for Kane, who was flanked by defenders on either side. It made no different, though, as the 23-year-old put his trailing right foot through the ball and redirected just inside the far post for a 1-0 lead (his 23rd PL goal this season).

11 minutes after that, Son made the most of a scoring chance of far greater difficulty. Dele Alli chipped the ball over a pair of defenders and found Son not far from the penalty spot. With a defender bearing down on him, Son wasted no time and fired first-time. Schmeichel couldn’t get down and to his right quick enough.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs’ only blemish on the night came in the 59th minute, when Hugo Lloris charged out of his penalty area and failed to clear the ball out of play. After a frantic scramble of failed shots and passed, Ben Chilwell ended up with the ball atop the 18-yard box and fired low and through traffic to halve the Foxes’ deficit.

The 2-1 scoreline lasted all of four minutes, as Kane moved level with Lukaku on 24 goals. Toby Aldeweireld floated a cross to the back post, where Victor Wanyama headed the ball back across the face of goal and Kane found himself largely unmarked two yards off the goal line. England’s leading man applied the finish with his head, and the score was 3-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Son scored Spurs’ style points on his second of the game, his side’s fourth, in the 71st minute. Moussa Sissoko picked out Kane in the center of the field, and Kane played the ball forward to Son. The 24-year-old created a half-yard of space by cutting inside and onto his favored right foot, and hit an inch-perfect strike into the bottom right corner for 4-1.

Son exited the game without completing the hat trick in the 78th minute, while Kane remained on the field long enough to bag his 25th and 26th PL goals of the season, in the 89th and 93rd minutes. Having played seven fewer PL games this season due to injuries, Kane now leads Lukaku by two.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side’s record points total rises to 83 (the previous high was 72, in 2012-13) — two more than Leicester won the title with last season — already assured of a second-place finish. Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare‘s side remain 11th in the league table. A win on the final day of the season, Sunday, could see them rise as high as 8th or fall as low as 15th.