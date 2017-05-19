Guardiola: Man City team is better than its current standing

For many, maybe most people, table standing is good enough to tell most of the story of a club’s quality.
Pep Guardiola doesn’t exactly feel that way, at least when it comes to Manchester City’s standing amongst its Premier League peers.
The City boss believes his side was a much better side than its current status insists, and would prefer that having a “final” on the last day of the season that was about silverware rather than the Top Four.
From the BBC:
“We didn’t fight until the end because two teams were better. We dropped too many points at home. We will have to improve that.
“It is a crucial game for us, absolutely a final. It is in our hands. Just look what we have to do – win the game. We travel to London for that. Every game is a pressure, every game we play for everything.”
City only lost once at home in league play, to Chelsea, but drew Manchester United, Liverpool, Stoke City, Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Southampton. Turning one of those into a win would’ve made Sunday a non-factor. Beating Spurs and Chelsea would’ve made the title race a lot more interesting.
Does that mean City is better than it performed, and doesn’t some of that come down to the manager? Sure, though having Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus for the whole year might’ve been enough for Guardiola to march up the board. A second summer transfer window is going to help a lot, too, but perhaps City in third is plenty fitting.
Jurgen Klopp knows the import of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, which is why his Reds will come charging out of the gates on Sunday against relegated Middlesbrough.
Liverpool has everything to play for at Anfield, a win guaranteeing that Arsenal cannot catch it for fourth-place in the Premier League.
Klopp reiterated what everybody knows, that top players are wooed by UCL play. More importantly, its absence can make the difference between both players finding Anfield as desirable as the Etihad Stadium, or Westfalenstadion, or the Vicente Calderon.
So, yeah, go get ’em, boys. From Sky Sports:
“The best thing would be if we are 4-0 up after two minutes but that won’t be possible.
“Football games develop – and that always depends on the start. The start is important but if it is not good it does not mean we will stop. We will fight, that’s clear. But Middlesbrough are a football playing side. They have good players. They are good counter-attacking, quick wingers, very experienced striker.”
There would almost zero question about this fixture and Arsenal’s hopes — the Gunners host Middlesbrough — but Liverpool has a number of question marks regarding their record against lower half sides.
Manchester United takes pride in bringing kids into the top team, but rarely like this.
And imagine if Sunday’s tilt against Crystal Palace still mattered for the relegation race!
Jose Mourinho is going to toss a whole bunch of young players into his XI on Sunday against Crystal Palace, giving the Old Trafford crowd a look at several intriguing names including 20-year-old goalkeeper Joel Pereira.
Paul Pogba will play a bit and Wayne Rooney probably will not as United prepares for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.
Mourinho admits the kids aren’t ready for this particular experience. From Sky Sports:
“Joel and O’Hara. Mitchell. Harrop. Gomes. McTominay. Fosu-Mensah. Axel. Lots of them together, no. I will bring three or four first team players to play one half where I can give some experience to the team.”
Are they ready?
“No. One in the middle of a good structure, a dynamic and experienced structure, yes. Lots of them together, no.”
Axel Tuanzebe has played the last couple games for United, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah has made 20 combined appearances over the last two seasons.
As for Pogba, whose father passed away before last weekend’s match at Arsenal.
“Paul is fine. Strong guy, strong mentality. He is learning how to live after his father passed away but he is strong and he knows he needs to play next Sunday because he doesn’t play, train for a long time and he needs these minutes on the pitch. He plays against Palace.”
He’s made it this far without tipping his or his club’s hand, so why not wait a little longer?
Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future as Arsenal manager will be made following his attendance at a postseason board meeting. Arsenal finishes its season with the FA Cup Final vs. Chelsea on May 27, and news will be announced in the weeks afterward.
Wenger, 67, has been the subject of rumors for years, but fan demand and media speculation has been an ever-present part of his 20th season on the job.
Here are his thoughts, via Sky Sports:
“I think the board meeting is after the FA Cup final. I will be there. At the moment I think we should focus on the short-term; on the last game and the cup final.
“There are lots of different aspects of a football club that have to be discussed at a board meeting and one of them will be the manager’s future, as well as the players that have to come in, the contracts and all of that. You don’t miss problems in a board meeting.”
There have been rumors that Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis is driving toward taking power from Wenger via a sporting director position, an idea ridiculed by Wenger. We look forward to the announcement of Wenger’s return, as well as the hub-bub following Arsenal’s first disappointing match of the season (whether it comes in August or January).