Kane targeting 100 PL goals by end of next season, and he’ll get it

Barring a series of career-ruining injuries — knock on every wooden object within 20 city blocks of your current location, Tottenham Hotspur fans — Harry Kane could one day become Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

He’s got quite a long way to go, admittedly (he’s currently 170 behind Jimmy Greaves in all competitions, and 145 behind in league play), so while Kane’s looking a bit into the future in setting a personal target for next season, he’s not looking that far ahead. (Another three seasons like the last three — 91 goals in all competitions, and 72 in the Premier League — and the countdown will be on, though.)

Instead, the 23-year-old homegrown hero is happy to take it one realistic step (and one milestone) at a time — quotes from the BBC:

“It would be a fantastic achievement. “I said to someone the other day, it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season. “The biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks, so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement.”

[ MORE: Rooney won’t get send-off in (maybe) his last game at Old Trafford ]

With 75 PL goals (in 115 appearances) to his name, Kane is already three-quarters of the way to the century mark — a club which is comprised of just 26 players from the PL era. With PL goal hauls of 21, 25 and 26 (with a game still to go this season) in his first three seasons as Spurs’ leading man, you’d be crazy to be against him hitting 100 by this time next year.

Follow @AndyEdMLS