Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Koeman not confident Barkley will stay at Everton; “not worried” either

By Andy EdwardsMay 19, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

One week ago Friday, Ronald Koeman reiterated Everton’s stance that Ross Barkley is still very much wanted at Goodison Park, provided he signs a new long-term contract soon — very soon… like, before-the-start-of-the-summer soon.

With the 2016-17 Premier League season coming to close with Championship Sunday in less than 48 hours’ time, time is running out on the (loose) club-imposed deadline for Barkley to accept and sign the contract offered to him. Whether or not the 23-year-old opts to sign, Koeman wants everyone to believe he’s not bothered either way — quotes from the Guardian:

“Either he accepts the contract, or we sell the player.”

When then asked if he felt confident that Barkley would stay, Koeman said: “No, because it is a long time that he is thinking about his future. But I’m not worried because I like to work with players who like to stay. And it is not about his decision. We will go on. We are looking for players in that position. Even if he stays, there will be more competition for him next season.”

“If you offer a player a new contract, and a good contract, that means that you like to keep the player. I spoke to the player, the board spoke to the player and his agent. We need an answer after the weekend. I don’t know what will happen if he doesn’t give any answer about that.”

As Koeman says, Everton will either retain arguably their second-best player (Romelu Lukaku‘s future will likely turn into a protracted transfer saga as well), or they’ll cash in for a fee of around $30 million. The problem is, without UEFA Champions League football to offer incoming recruits, they’re unlikely to land a replacement of Barkley’s caliber.

Reports: Usmanov bid to buy Arsenal rejected by Kroenke

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said Friday.

Usmanov remains interested in buying out Kroenke’s 67-percent majority stake in a deal valuing the club at $2 billion, the person told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the club’s financial matters.

It is the latest move in a decade-long battle to own Arsenal by Usmanov, who has built up a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club since 2007. The takeover bid was mounted as another season at Arsenal draws to a conclusion amid uncertainty and strife on and off the pitch at the north London club.

Arsenal is set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, with the team in fifth place heading into its final match of the league campaign against Everton on Sunday.

Alisher Usmanov (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Fan protests have mounted against manager Arsene Wenger with calls for him to leave after almost 21 years in charge. Wenger said his future won’t be settled until a board meeting is held after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.

Usmanov, whose investment in Arsenal is through Red & White Holdings, has been denied a place on the board of directors by Kroenke and he has publicly questioned the lack of investment in the squad. Kroenke, who – like Usmanov – first started amassing shares in Arsenal in 2007, succeeded in gaining full control in 2011.

Under Kroenke, Arsenal’s Premier League trophy drought has continued. The last title came in 2004 and the only silverware since then has been FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015.

The Financial Times first reported that Usmanov made the recent offer to buy out Kroenke, who also owns Los Angeles Rams NFL team and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

FIFA picks Hawk-Eye’s video review system for 3 tournaments

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

ZURICH (AP) FIFA picked the Hawk-Eye Innovations video review system to help referees at three tournaments this year.

FIFA says the British firm will work at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea from Saturday, the Confederations Cup in Russia and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

At least 11 technology firms were in trials with FIFA last year, though the decision announced Friday appears to favor Hawk-Eye for the 2018 World Cup if a contract is awarded.

At the 2014 World Cup, Hawk-Eye lost the goal-line technology contract to German system GoalControl.

FIFA wants video review only for potential “clear errors” in four situations: goals scored, penalties awarded, players sent off and cases of mistaken identity.

Video review must still be formally approved by soccer’s rule-making panel.

U.S. Open Cup announces fourth round, including three all-MLS ties

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

Two MLS rivalries — one growing, one already huge — are among three all-top-tier match-ups set for the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next month.

Now you may be asking, “Woah, wasn’t the second round just this week?”

Yup, but travel is tricky for lower tier sides, and the third-round combatants will know their fate what’s next if they win their May 31 matches.

Seattle hosts Portland in a bonus match between Cascadia Cup rivals, while New York will have another chance to turn red or blue when NYCFC visits the Red Bulls. The other MLS match-up is Sporting KC against Minnesota United.

Full fourth round fixture list

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos or GPS Omens
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United or Harrisburg City Islanders
DC United vs. Chrstos FC or Chicago FC United
FC Cincinnati or Louisville City vs. Columbus Crew
Atlanta United vs. Jacksonville Armada or Charleston Battery
Orlando City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Michigan Bucks or Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire
North Carolina FC or Charlotte Independence vs. Houston Dynamo
San Antonio FC or Tulsa Roughnecks vs. FC Dallas (FCD at home if Tulsa)
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves or Orange County SC
San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Delta or Phoenix Rising
Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks or Oklahoma City Energy

Bundesliga names first female ref: “Always been my dream”

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Referees who prove themselves should be able to get promoted.

Regardless of gender.

Police office Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first woman to referee Bundesliga matches when the 2017-18 season begins, after succeeding at the 2.Bundesliga and women’s level.

From Bundesliga.com:

“When Lutz Michael Fröhlich [the head of German referees] informed me, I was quite speechless,” Steinhaus told the official DFB website on Friday.

“I feel disbelief, joy, happiness, relief, curiosity – it was simply a roller-coaster ride of emotions. It has always been my dream to be a Bundesliga referee. That this dream will come true naturally fills me with joy. On one hand it is confirmation of my hard work, and on the other hand it is a great incentive to continue to work hard.”

Steinhaus is one of four new referees to the league, and has been officiating the second tier for six years. Trailblazer.