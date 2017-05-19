Lacazette confirms he’ll leave Lyon, hopes to join Atletico Madrid

Alexandre Lacazette has been “leaving” Lyon for what feels like about five years now, having been constantly linked to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and other leagues around Europe since bursting onto the scene in 2013.
This time, though, it’s really actually definitely happening without any level of uncertainty — so says Lacazette himself. Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe this week, the 25-year-old said it’s “the right time” to “discover something else, and to play at a different level.” He went on to reveal he’s already spoken to Atletico Madrid, and Lacazette sounds as if he’s selling Atleti as much on his as they are themselves to him:
“I think that’s the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.”
…
“I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognized. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.”
“Atletico are good, it is a club that is in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years.
“It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that helps their players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann. If Atletico is the club I chose, I have not told you, maybe I’ll give you another answer in a few months.”
While no one will begrudge Lacazette this — who wouldn’t want to play with Griezmann? — the reality of a move to Atleti this summer might just be that he’s Griezmann’s replacement after his countryman makes a mega-bucks move to one of Europe’s true giants.
With the 2016-17 Premier League season coming to close with Championship Sunday in less than 48 hours’ time, time is running out on the (loose) club-imposed deadline for Barkley to accept and sign the contract offered to him. Whether or not the 23-year-old opts to sign, Koeman wants everyone to believe he’s not bothered either way — quotes from the Guardian:
“Either he accepts the contract, or we sell the player.”
…
When then asked if he felt confident that Barkley would stay, Koeman said: “No, because it is a long time that he is thinking about his future. But I’m not worried because I like to work with players who like to stay. And it is not about his decision. We will go on. We are looking for players in that position. Even if he stays, there will be more competition for him next season.”
…
“If you offer a player a new contract, and a good contract, that means that you like to keep the player. I spoke to the player, the board spoke to the player and his agent. We need an answer after the weekend. I don’t know what will happen if he doesn’t give any answer about that.”
As Koeman says, Everton will either retain arguably their second-best player (Romelu Lukaku‘s future will likely turn into a protracted transfer saga as well), or they’ll cash in for a fee of around $30 million. The problem is, without UEFA Champions League football to offer incoming recruits, they’re unlikely to land a replacement of Barkley’s caliber.
LONDON (AP) Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said Friday.
Usmanov remains interested in buying out Kroenke’s 67-percent majority stake in a deal valuing the club at $2 billion, the person told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the club’s financial matters.
It is the latest move in a decade-long battle to own Arsenal by Usmanov, who has built up a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club since 2007. The takeover bid was mounted as another season at Arsenal draws to a conclusion amid uncertainty and strife on and off the pitch at the north London club.
Arsenal is set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, with the team in fifth place heading into its final match of the league campaign against Everton on Sunday.
Fan protests have mounted against manager Arsene Wenger with calls for him to leave after almost 21 years in charge. Wenger said his future won’t be settled until a board meeting is held after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.
Usmanov, whose investment in Arsenal is through Red & White Holdings, has been denied a place on the board of directors by Kroenke and he has publicly questioned the lack of investment in the squad. Kroenke, who – like Usmanov – first started amassing shares in Arsenal in 2007, succeeded in gaining full control in 2011.
Under Kroenke, Arsenal’s Premier League trophy drought has continued. The last title came in 2004 and the only silverware since then has been FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015.
The Financial Times first reported that Usmanov made the recent offer to buy out Kroenke, who also owns Los Angeles Rams NFL team and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.
Seattle hosts Portland in a bonus match between Cascadia Cup rivals, while New York will have another chance to turn red or blue when NYCFC visits the Red Bulls. The other MLS match-up is Sporting KC against Minnesota United.
Full fourth round fixture list
New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos or GPS Omens New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United or Harrisburg City Islanders DC United vs. Chrstos FC or Chicago FC United
FC Cincinnati or Louisville City vs. Columbus Crew
Atlanta United vs. Jacksonville Armada or Charleston Battery Orlando City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Michigan Bucks or Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire North Carolina FC or Charlotte Independence vs. Houston Dynamo San Antonio FC or Tulsa Roughnecks vs. FC Dallas (FCD at home if Tulsa) Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves or Orange County SC San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Delta or Phoenix Rising Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks or Oklahoma City Energy