Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs star Dele joins the show

Jurgen Klopp knows the import of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, which is why his Reds will come charging out of the gates on Sunday against relegated Middlesbrough.
Liverpool has everything to play for at Anfield, a win guaranteeing that Arsenal cannot catch it for fourth-place in the Premier League.
Klopp reiterated what everybody knows, that top players are wooed by UCL play. More importantly, its absence can make the difference between both players finding Anfield as desirable as the Etihad Stadium, or Westfalenstadion, or the Vicente Calderon.
So, yeah, go get ’em, boys. From Sky Sports:
“The best thing would be if we are 4-0 up after two minutes but that won’t be possible.
“Football games develop – and that always depends on the start. The start is important but if it is not good it does not mean we will stop. We will fight, that’s clear. But Middlesbrough are a football playing side. They have good players. They are good counter-attacking, quick wingers, very experienced striker.”
There would almost zero question about this fixture and Arsenal’s hopes — the Gunners host Middlesbrough — but Liverpool has a number of question marks regarding their record against lower half sides.
Manchester United takes pride in bringing kids into the top team, but rarely like this.
And imagine if Sunday’s tilt against Crystal Palace still mattered for the relegation race!
Jose Mourinho is going to toss a whole bunch of young players into his XI on Sunday against Crystal Palace, giving the Old Trafford crowd a look at several intriguing names including 20-year-old goalkeeper Joel Pereira.
Paul Pogba will play a bit and Wayne Rooney probably will not as United prepares for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.
Mourinho admits the kids aren’t ready for this particular experience. From Sky Sports:
“Joel and O’Hara. Mitchell. Harrop. Gomes. McTominay. Fosu-Mensah. Axel. Lots of them together, no. I will bring three or four first team players to play one half where I can give some experience to the team.”
Are they ready?
“No. One in the middle of a good structure, a dynamic and experienced structure, yes. Lots of them together, no.”
Axel Tuanzebe has played the last couple games for United, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah has made 20 combined appearances over the last two seasons.
As for Pogba, whose father passed away before last weekend’s match at Arsenal.
“Paul is fine. Strong guy, strong mentality. He is learning how to live after his father passed away but he is strong and he knows he needs to play next Sunday because he doesn’t play, train for a long time and he needs these minutes on the pitch. He plays against Palace.”
He’s made it this far without tipping his or his club’s hand, so why not wait a little longer?
Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future as Arsenal manager will be made following his attendance at a postseason board meeting. Arsenal finishes its season with the FA Cup Final vs. Chelsea on May 27, and news will be announced in the weeks afterward.
Wenger, 67, has been the subject of rumors for years, but fan demand and media speculation has been an ever-present part of his 20th season on the job.
Here are his thoughts, via Sky Sports:
“I think the board meeting is after the FA Cup final. I will be there. At the moment I think we should focus on the short-term; on the last game and the cup final.
“There are lots of different aspects of a football club that have to be discussed at a board meeting and one of them will be the manager’s future, as well as the players that have to come in, the contracts and all of that. You don’t miss problems in a board meeting.”
There have been rumors that Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis is driving toward taking power from Wenger via a sporting director position, an idea ridiculed by Wenger. We look forward to the announcement of Wenger’s return, as well as the hub-bub following Arsenal’s first disappointing match of the season (whether it comes in August or January).
PARIS (AP) Leonardo Jardim turned an inexperienced Monaco squad into one of Europe’s most entertaining teams, doing so while competing on four fronts.
The soft-spoken Portuguese coach with the unflinching stare was under pressure to keep his job. Now he’s one of the most sought-after coaches in Europe after wresting the French league trophy from Paris Saint-Germain and reaching the semifinals of the Champions League with a hedonistic brand of attacking football that produced 155 goals in all competitions.
“Winning the title with a team that is not the favorite is a great trophy,” Jardim said after securing the title late Wednesday. “Monaco as champion is worth four times PSG as champion. When PSG wins, it’s normal, but Monaco …”
PSG had won the previous four titles, clinching last season’s by 31 points.
Such is the huge popularity of this Monaco side that even opposing fans have applauded the team.
Monaco’s feel-good factor was reflected in the way Jardim escaped reproach when making the kind of decision only the most single-minded managers dare to make. It was up there with Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho for its unapologetic boldness.
At the end of April, with Monaco preparing to face mighty Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco travelled to play PSG in the French Cup semifinals. Victory would put Monaco within touching distance of a league and cup double, but Jardim calculated differently.
He wanted to rest his players before facing Toulouse and Juventus in quick succession, so fielded mainly reserves and lost 5-0.
Even though Jardim arguably devalued France’s national cup on its 100th anniversary, there was scant criticism because neutral fans wanted Monaco to do well in Europe. Even the league president understood.
The 42-year-old Jardim met his match only once this season; tactically outmaneuvered by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.
In the knockout rounds against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, there was no talk about it being 50-50 or other such soccer cliches. Instead, he specifically explained how Monaco was going to get through.
It is this firm confidence that defines an articulate man whose interests stretch far beyond football.
Last month, he met with French philosopher Edgar Morin, whose books have been translated into 28 languages. Jardim stumbled upon one when he was a physical education student in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira.
“My approach is very much influenced by Edgar Morin, who talks about seeing things through different perspectives that can interlock,” Jardim told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. “I made the link between football and the complexity it entails.”
That’s not exactly your average coaching talk.
But Jardim has been different from the time he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2014, and caught the eye in his first match at home to Lorient.
He left out star striker Radamel Falcao, played midfielder Joao Moutinho out of position, and handed an unexpected start to young midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko – then hauled him off after 32 minutes.
The ruthless kind of behavior synonymous with his countryman Mourinho, perhaps. But Jardim’s decisions are rooted in an obsession with balance.
“A manager is permanently dealing with contradictions between the individual and the collective,” he said. “Sometimes, an approach that is too collective stops the quality of the individual from emerging.”
A year into his job, Jardim had to completely rebuild.
In the summer of 2015, because of former Financial Fair Play rules designed to control club finances, Monaco sold forward Anthony Martial to Manchester United. Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, center half Aymen Abdenour and left back Layvin Kurzawa were all sold. Falcao was loaned out again, this time to Chelsea. The previous summer, forward James Rodriguez went to Real Madrid.
Still, in difficult circumstances, Jardim redesigned Monaco from a cautious team into a flair side packed with young talent and built around the verve of attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.
He gambled correctly on Falcao this season, too, giving him another chance after two miserable years in England.
His other masterstroke was promoting teen forward Kylian Mbappe from the reserves in October.
Falcao scored 30 goals and the 18-year-old Mbappe netted 26, with one game remaining at Rennes on Saturday.
Jardim was named coach of the year with six of his players in the team of the season.
The ultimate compliment.