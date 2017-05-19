Red Bulls 1-1 Toronto FC: TFC’s 6-game winning streak ends in thriller

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Benoit Cheyrou scored on a diving header in the 70th minute and Toronto FC salvaged a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Friday night, ending the Canadian team’s franchise-record winning streak at six games.
Toronto FC (7-1-5) had three good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes for the first seven-game winning streak in the MLS since the 2012 season. Jozy Altidore‘s penalty kick was blocked by Luis Robles in the 81st minute. On the previous play, Altidore tried to chip the keeper but it went wide and Tosaint Ricketts was knocked down in the penalty area chasing the loose ball.
In the 84th minute, Ricketts controlled a long pass with his chest on a breakaway but his shot hit the crossbar. Then Ricketts appeared to score in the 89th but it was whistled back for an offside call.
New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak. In the 38th minute, Sacha Kljestan’s free kick was headed across goal by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Wright-Phillips finished it with a bicycle kick to open the scoring (WATCH HERE).
Before coming to MLS, Bradley Wright-Phillips had enjoyed a professional footballing career which could probably be best described as “fine”… had he not been born the son of one of England’s most prolific goal scorers, Ian Wright.
In 302 appearances across three diferent levels of English soccer, Wright-Phillips had 80 career goals to his name — a goal every five games, which is by no means prolific.
Since arriving in MLS during the summer of 2013 (at the age of 28), the man now quite affectionately known as BWP has bagged a goal once every 130 minutes he’s been on the field — well above a goal every other game.
On Friday, BWP scored his 74th regular-season goal in MLS to put the New York Red Bulls ahead of league-leading Toronto FC. It was one of the more difficult finishes he’s had to apply in MLS, an overhead kick from a pretty tight angle. Not a problem for BWP.
Barring a series of career-ruining injuries — knock on every wooden object within 20 city blocks of your current location, Tottenham Hotspur fans — Harry Kane could one day become Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer.
He’s got quite a long way to go, admittedly (he’s currently 170 behind Jimmy Greaves in all competitions, and 145 behind in league play), so while Kane’s looking a bit into the future in setting a personal target for next season, he’s not looking that far ahead. (Another three seasons like the last three — 91 goals in all competitions, and 72 in the Premier League — and the countdown will be on, though.)
Instead, the 23-year-old homegrown hero is happy to take it one realistic step (and one milestone) at a time — quotes from the BBC:
“It would be a fantastic achievement.
“I said to someone the other day, it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season.
“The biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks, so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement.”
With 75 PL goals (in 115 appearances) to his name, Kane is already three-quarters of the way to the century mark — a club which is comprised of just 26 players from the PL era. With PL goal hauls of 21, 25 and 26 (with a game still to go this season) in his first three seasons as Spurs’ leading man, you’d be crazy to be against him hitting 100 by this time next year.
With his future in serious doubt after appearing in just 24 of 37 games (14 starts) thus far in the Premier League season, it’s not at all a stretch to say Wayne Rooney‘s Manchester United future is in serious doubt.
As the summer transfer window looms just over the horizon, Rooney might very well be down to his final two games at the club he’s called home for 13 years. Thus, Sunday’s home finale might very well be Rooney’s last time to wear the famous red shirt at Old Trafford. Any player with his resume should be afforded the chance to bid farewell in a highly dignified way. At the very least, a start and 80th-minute departure should do the trick.
It’s “probably not” going to happen for Rooney, though, according to Jose Mourinho, and it’s not due to injury or anything out of their control — quotes from the Guardian:
“I will bring three or four of the first-team players, to play one half each one against Palace. I can give a little bit of experience to the team but, at the same time, save them all for Wednesday. I don’t know about Wayne or not — he played 90 minutes in the last match, so probably not.”
Surely these won’t be the terms on which United’s all-time leading goalscorer leaves the club, without a proper send-off at the “Theater of Dreams.” Surely someone one at the club would recognize what’s happening and step in to say, “Jose, you can’t do this to him,” should he really to intend to follow through. Surely this means Rooney will spend another season at United, because he can’t leave like this.
Alexandre Lacazette has been “leaving” Lyon for what feels like about five years now, having been constantly linked to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and other leagues around Europe since bursting onto the scene in 2013.
This time, though, it’s really actually definitely happening without any level of uncertainty — so says Lacazette himself. Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe this week, the 25-year-old said it’s “the right time” to “discover something else, and to play at a different level.” He went on to reveal he’s already spoken to Atletico Madrid, and Lacazette sounds as if he’s selling Atleti as much on his as they are themselves to him:
“I think that’s the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.”
“I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognized. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.”
“Atletico are good, it is a club that is in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years.
“It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that helps their players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann. If Atletico is the club I chose, I have not told you, maybe I’ll give you another answer in a few months.”
While no one will begrudge Lacazette this — who wouldn’t want to play with Griezmann? — the reality of a move to Atleti this summer might just be that he’s Griezmann’s replacement after his countryman makes a mega-bucks move to one of Europe’s true giants.