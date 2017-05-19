More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Reports: Usmanov bid to buy Arsenal rejected by Kroenke

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said Friday.

Usmanov remains interested in buying out Kroenke’s 67-percent majority stake in a deal valuing the club at $2 billion, the person told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the club’s financial matters.

It is the latest move in a decade-long battle to own Arsenal by Usmanov, who has built up a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club since 2007. The takeover bid was mounted as another season at Arsenal draws to a conclusion amid uncertainty and strife on and off the pitch at the north London club.

Arsenal is set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, with the team in fifth place heading into its final match of the league campaign against Everton on Sunday.

Alisher Usmanov (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Fan protests have mounted against manager Arsene Wenger with calls for him to leave after almost 21 years in charge. Wenger said his future won’t be settled until a board meeting is held after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.

Usmanov, whose investment in Arsenal is through Red & White Holdings, has been denied a place on the board of directors by Kroenke and he has publicly questioned the lack of investment in the squad. Kroenke, who – like Usmanov – first started amassing shares in Arsenal in 2007, succeeded in gaining full control in 2011.

Under Kroenke, Arsenal’s Premier League trophy drought has continued. The last title came in 2004 and the only silverware since then has been FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015.

The Financial Times first reported that Usmanov made the recent offer to buy out Kroenke, who also owns Los Angeles Rams NFL team and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

FIFA picks Hawk-Eye’s video review system for 3 tournaments

Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

ZURICH (AP) FIFA picked the Hawk-Eye Innovations video review system to help referees at three tournaments this year.

FIFA says the British firm will work at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea from Saturday, the Confederations Cup in Russia and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

At least 11 technology firms were in trials with FIFA last year, though the decision announced Friday appears to favor Hawk-Eye for the 2018 World Cup if a contract is awarded.

[ MORE: January window was diff. maker ]

At the 2014 World Cup, Hawk-Eye lost the goal-line technology contract to German system GoalControl.

FIFA wants video review only for potential “clear errors” in four situations: goals scored, penalties awarded, players sent off and cases of mistaken identity.

Video review must still be formally approved by soccer’s rule-making panel.

U.S. Open Cup announces fourth round, including three all-MLS ties

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

Two MLS rivalries — one growing, one already huge — are among three all-top-tier match-ups set for the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next month.

Now you may be asking, “Woah, wasn’t the second round just this week?”

Yup, but travel is tricky for lower tier sides, and the third-round combatants will know their fate what’s next if they win their May 31 matches.

[ MORE: Bundesliga appoints 1st female ref ]

Seattle hosts Portland in a bonus match between Cascadia Cup rivals, while New York will have another chance to turn red or blue when NYCFC visits the Red Bulls. The other MLS match-up is Sporting KC against Minnesota United.

Full fourth round fixture list

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos or GPS Omens
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United or Harrisburg City Islanders
DC United vs. Chrstos FC or Chicago FC United
FC Cincinnati or Louisville City vs. Columbus Crew
Atlanta United vs. Jacksonville Armada or Charleston Battery
Orlando City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Michigan Bucks or Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire
North Carolina FC or Charlotte Independence vs. Houston Dynamo
San Antonio FC or Tulsa Roughnecks vs. FC Dallas (FCD at home if Tulsa)
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves or Orange County SC
San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Delta or Phoenix Rising
Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks or Oklahoma City Energy

Bundesliga names first female ref: “Always been my dream”

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

MORE: Bundesliga

Schalke jerseys to have payment chip as part of sponsor deal Bayern denies report Kimmich to leave, takes legal action Gladbach extends USMNT’s Johnson, praises “reliable character”

Referees who prove themselves should be able to get promoted.

Regardless of gender.

Police office Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first woman to referee Bundesliga matches when the 2017-18 season begins, after succeeding at the 2.Bundesliga and women’s level.

From Bundesliga.com:

“When Lutz Michael Fröhlich [the head of German referees] informed me, I was quite speechless,” Steinhaus told the official DFB website on Friday.

“I feel disbelief, joy, happiness, relief, curiosity – it was simply a roller-coaster ride of emotions. It has always been my dream to be a Bundesliga referee. That this dream will come true naturally fills me with joy. On one hand it is confirmation of my hard work, and on the other hand it is a great incentive to continue to work hard.”

Steinhaus is one of four new referees to the league, and has been officiating the second tier for six years. Trailblazer.

January window made the difference in tighter relegation battle

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

MORE: Premier League

Reports: Usmanov bid to buy Arsenal rejected by Kroenke Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs star Dele joins the show Wenger: Decision made on future in meeting after FA Cup

This year’s Premier League table sees just eight points between eighth place and 17th , and just four more before the relegation races. The latter gap will max at 15 and could be as small as nine.

It was 23 last season, and 21 the previous season. This year will end a three-season run of 20-plus points between 8th and 18th, and seems likely to be a harbinger of what’s to come.

With the big TV money increasing roster investment even more, it will become more difficult to stay in the league for all sides. Perhaps we’ll be talking a gap from 9th to the drop on occasion, especially if West Ham or Southampton ups its investments.

But look at tiny Burnley smashing its spending records this year, and how many clubs have shattered their transfer records. Part of that is a function of the market, but consider how much big boys Newcastle United and Aston Villa spent in an effort to return to the PL. The days of idle windows working are long gone. At best, they will be outliers.

Additionally, expect to see more activity in the transfer market itself (if not in January, then August).

Sunderland proved the old maxim of Jims and Joes being more important than x’s and o’s on a weekly basis this season, and — with apologies to Paul Clement, Sam Allardyce, and Craig Shakespeare — the winter window saved the seasons of Swansea, Palace, and Leicester as key pieces Patrick Van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Mamadou Sakho, Wilfred Ndidi, Martin Olsson, and Tom Carroll arrived to new homes.

(You may find it curious to see Leicester there, but Ndidi’s arrival was probably the No. 1 move in the country. In a world without N'Golo Kante, he was Best XI quality at his position).

Even Hull City’s turnaround under Marco Silva prominently featured January buys in the forms of Andrea RanocchiaLazar Markovic, Alfred N'Diaye and others.

When you see that Sunderland whiffed on several half-hearted Moyes-Everton reunions and Middlesbrough got little from its four window buys, all four of which sit outside their Top 11 in per-match performance, it’s fairly clear that men make the difference.

There’s always danger in evaluating an entire league based on one season, but it feels prescient to me. What do you think?