Rooney unlikely to play in (maybe) his final game at Old Trafford

With his future in serious doubt after appearing in just 24 of 37 games (14 starts) thus far in the Premier League season, it’s not at all a stretch to say Wayne Rooney‘s Manchester United future is in serious doubt.

As the summer transfer window looms just over the horizon, Rooney might very well be down to his final two games at the club he’s called home for 13 years. Thus, Sunday’s home finale might very well be Rooney’s last time to wear the famous red shirt at Old Trafford. Any player with his resume should be afforded the chance to bid farewell in a highly dignified way. At the very least, a start and 80th-minute departure should do the trick.

It’s “probably not” going to happen for Rooney, though, according to Jose Mourinho, and it’s not due to injury or anything out of their control — quotes from the Guardian:

“I will bring three or four of the first-team players, to play one half each one against Palace. I can give a little bit of experience to the team but, at the same time, save them all for Wednesday. I don’t know about Wayne or not — he played 90 minutes in the last match, so probably not.”

Surely these won’t be the terms on which United’s all-time leading goalscorer leaves the club, without a proper send-off at the “Theater of Dreams.” Surely someone one at the club would recognize what’s happening and step in to say, “Jose, you can’t do this to him,” should he really to intend to follow through. Surely this means Rooney will spend another season at United, because he can’t leave like this.

