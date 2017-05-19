More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Top PL Storylines; Top Four fortunes, final impressions, Mou’s kids

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

There’s neither title nor relegation drama as the Premier League hits Championship Sunday, but the table is far from set.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

There’s the Top Four to consider, but you know that, and the midtable is also in play. With approximately $2.6 million per place, some teams could gain or lose $10-plus million on Sunday.

Who will go to the UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal vs. Everton — 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough — 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Watford vs. Man City — 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com

It’s as simple as this: Whether they start fast or slow, Liverpool and Manchester City control their destinies in the race for the Top Four. A point will do it for Man City, while Liverpool needs a win to ensure its spot. Arsenal needs a win and either a Man City loss or a Liverpool draw. There are tiebreaking scenarios…

According to The Sun, If Arsenal draw 1-1 Everton and Liverpool lose 0-2 against Middlesbrough the teams would be forced into a tie-breaker after finishing level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Champs and their captain vs. the Championship

Chelsea vs. Sunderland — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Chelsea’s players have one final chance to impress Antonio Conte before the FA Cup Final, and the boss may hand John Terry one final start at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Sunderland would relish one last big result before a season in the second tier.

Will the kids be alright?

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Jose Mourinho is going to play a host of youngsters on Sunday, and Paul Pogba will return. This is a club that loves promoting its youth, and would love to see some new Old Trafford heroes take care of business against Big Sam Allardyce and mercurial Palace.

What impression will Puel, Hughes leave?

Southampton vs. Stoke City — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Mark Hughes feels safer than Claude Puel, but both Stoke City and Southampton underachieved this season (at least in terms of total points produced). Puel led his club to a EFL Cup final and didn’t look bad in UEFA Europa League play, but has still be under fire at St. Mary’s. Hughes had a head-scratching year at the bet365 Stadium. A positive impression would help either heading into the summer.

Guardiola: Man City team is better than its current standing

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

For many, maybe most people, table standing is good enough to tell most of the story of a club’s quality.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t exactly feel that way, at least when it comes to Manchester City’s standing amongst its Premier League peers.

[ MOURINHO: Playing the kids on Sunday ]

The City boss believes his side was a much better side than its current status insists, and would prefer that having a “final” on the last day of the season that was about silverware rather than the Top Four.

From the BBC:

“We didn’t fight until the end because two teams were better. We dropped too many points at home. We will have to improve that.

“It is a crucial game for us, absolutely a final. It is in our hands. Just look what we have to do – win the game. We travel to London for that. Every game is a pressure, every game we play for everything.”

City only lost once at home in league play, to Chelsea, but drew Manchester United, Liverpool, Stoke City, Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Southampton. Turning one of those into a win would’ve made Sunday a non-factor. Beating Spurs and Chelsea would’ve made the title race a lot more interesting.

Does that mean City is better than it performed, and doesn’t some of that come down to the manager? Sure, though having Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus for the whole year might’ve been enough for Guardiola to march up the board. A second summer transfer window is going to help a lot, too, but perhaps City in third is plenty fitting.

Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs star Dele joins the show

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
Rog talks with Tottenham Hotspur and England’s Dele about Tottenham’s noble title chase, his affinity for nutmegs, and his favorite NFL team.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Klopp: We need fast start vs. Boro as UCL hangs in balance

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp knows the import of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, which is why his Reds will come charging out of the gates on Sunday against relegated Middlesbrough.

Liverpool has everything to play for at Anfield, a win guaranteeing that Arsenal cannot catch it for fourth-place in the Premier League.

[ WENGER: Decision soon after FA Cup Final ]

Klopp reiterated what everybody knows, that top players are wooed by UCL play. More importantly, its absence can make the difference between both players finding Anfield as desirable as the Etihad Stadium, or Westfalenstadion, or the Vicente Calderon.

So, yeah, go get ’em, boys. From Sky Sports:

“The best thing would be if we are 4-0 up after two minutes but that won’t be possible.

“Football games develop – and that always depends on the start. The start is important but if it is not good it does not mean we will stop. We will fight, that’s clear. But Middlesbrough are a football playing side. They have good players. They are good counter-attacking, quick wingers, very experienced striker.”

There would almost zero question about this fixture and Arsenal’s hopes — the Gunners host Middlesbrough — but Liverpool has a number of question marks regarding their record against lower half sides.

Mourinho: They’re not ready, but batch of youngsters play; Pogba, too

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Manchester United takes pride in bringing kids into the top team, but rarely like this.

And imagine if Sunday’s tilt against Crystal Palace still mattered for the relegation race!

Jose Mourinho is going to toss a whole bunch of young players into his XI on Sunday against Crystal Palace, giving the Old Trafford crowd a look at several intriguing names including 20-year-old goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

[ WENGER: Decision soon after FA Cup Final ]

Paul Pogba will play a bit and Wayne Rooney probably will not as United prepares for Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.

Mourinho admits the kids aren’t ready for this particular experience. From Sky Sports:

Joel and O’Hara. Mitchell. Harrop. Gomes. McTominay. Fosu-Mensah. Axel. Lots of them together, no. I will bring three or four first team players to play one half where I can give some experience to the team.”

Are they ready?

“No. One in the middle of a good structure, a dynamic and experienced structure, yes. Lots of them together, no.”

Axel Tuanzebe has played the last couple games for United, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah has made 20 combined appearances over the last two seasons.

As for Pogba, whose father passed away before last weekend’s match at Arsenal.

“Paul is fine. Strong guy, strong mentality. He is learning how to live after his father passed away but he is strong and he knows he needs to play next Sunday because he doesn’t play, train for a long time and he needs these minutes on the pitch. He plays against Palace.”