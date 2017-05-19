U.S. Open Cup announces fourth round, including three all-MLS ties

Two MLS rivalries — one growing, one already huge — are among three all-top-tier match-ups set for the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next month.

Now you may be asking, “Woah, wasn’t the second round just this week?”

Yup, but travel is tricky for lower tier sides, and the third-round combatants will know their fate what’s next if they win their May 31 matches.

[ MORE: Bundesliga appoints 1st female ref ]

Seattle hosts Portland in a bonus match between Cascadia Cup rivals, while New York will have another chance to turn red or blue when NYCFC visits the Red Bulls. The other MLS match-up is Sporting KC against Minnesota United.

Full fourth round fixture list

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos or GPS Omens

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United or Harrisburg City Islanders

DC United vs. Chrstos FC or Chicago FC United

FC Cincinnati or Louisville City vs. Columbus Crew

Atlanta United vs. Jacksonville Armada or Charleston Battery

Orlando City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Michigan Bucks or Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire

North Carolina FC or Charlotte Independence vs. Houston Dynamo

San Antonio FC or Tulsa Roughnecks vs. FC Dallas (FCD at home if Tulsa)

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves or Orange County SC

San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Delta or Phoenix Rising

Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks or Oklahoma City Energy



Follow @NicholasMendola