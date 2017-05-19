More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
U.S. Open Cup announces fourth round, including three all-MLS ties

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

Two MLS rivalries — one growing, one already huge — are among three all-top-tier match-ups set for the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next month.

Now you may be asking, “Woah, wasn’t the second round just this week?”

Yup, but travel is tricky for lower tier sides, and the third-round combatants will know their fate what’s next if they win their May 31 matches.

Seattle hosts Portland in a bonus match between Cascadia Cup rivals, while New York will have another chance to turn red or blue when NYCFC visits the Red Bulls. The other MLS match-up is Sporting KC against Minnesota United.

Full fourth round fixture list

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos or GPS Omens
New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United or Harrisburg City Islanders
DC United vs. Chrstos FC or Chicago FC United
FC Cincinnati or Louisville City vs. Columbus Crew
Atlanta United vs. Jacksonville Armada or Charleston Battery
Orlando City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Michigan Bucks or Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire
North Carolina FC or Charlotte Independence vs. Houston Dynamo
San Antonio FC or Tulsa Roughnecks vs. FC Dallas (FCD at home if Tulsa)
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves or Orange County SC
San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Delta or Phoenix Rising
Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks or Oklahoma City Energy

FIFA picks Hawk-Eye’s video review system for 3 tournaments

Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

ZURICH (AP) FIFA picked the Hawk-Eye Innovations video review system to help referees at three tournaments this year.

FIFA says the British firm will work at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea from Saturday, the Confederations Cup in Russia and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

At least 11 technology firms were in trials with FIFA last year, though the decision announced Friday appears to favor Hawk-Eye for the 2018 World Cup if a contract is awarded.

At the 2014 World Cup, Hawk-Eye lost the goal-line technology contract to German system GoalControl.

FIFA wants video review only for potential “clear errors” in four situations: goals scored, penalties awarded, players sent off and cases of mistaken identity.

Video review must still be formally approved by soccer’s rule-making panel.

Bundesliga names first female ref: “Always been my dream”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Schalke jerseys to have payment chip as part of sponsor deal Bayern denies report Kimmich to leave, takes legal action Gladbach extends USMNT's Johnson, praises "reliable character"

Referees who prove themselves should be able to get promoted.

Regardless of gender.

Police office Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first woman to referee Bundesliga matches when the 2017-18 season begins, after succeeding at the 2.Bundesliga and women’s level.

From Bundesliga.com:

“When Lutz Michael Fröhlich [the head of German referees] informed me, I was quite speechless,” Steinhaus told the official DFB website on Friday.

“I feel disbelief, joy, happiness, relief, curiosity – it was simply a roller-coaster ride of emotions. It has always been my dream to be a Bundesliga referee. That this dream will come true naturally fills me with joy. On one hand it is confirmation of my hard work, and on the other hand it is a great incentive to continue to work hard.”

Steinhaus is one of four new referees to the league, and has been officiating the second tier for six years. Trailblazer.

January window made the difference in tighter relegation battle

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Premier League

Men in Blazers podcast: Spurs star Dele joins the show Wenger: Decision made on future in meeting after FA Cup Pochettino: Spurs won't sell any key players this summer

This year’s Premier League table sees just eight points between eighth place and 17th , and just four more before the relegation races. The latter gap will max at 15 and could be as small as nine.

It was 23 last season, and 21 the previous season. This year will end a three-season run of 20-plus points between 8th and 18th, and seems likely to be a harbinger of what’s to come.

With the big TV money increasing roster investment even more, it will become more difficult to stay in the league for all sides. Perhaps we’ll be talking a gap from 9th to the drop on occasion, especially if West Ham or Southampton ups its investments.

But look at tiny Burnley smashing its spending records this year, and how many clubs have shattered their transfer records. Part of that is a function of the market, but consider how much big boys Newcastle United and Aston Villa spent in an effort to return to the PL. The days of idle windows working are long gone. At best, they will be outliers.

Additionally, expect to see more activity in the transfer market itself (if not in January, then August).

Sunderland proved the old maxim of Jims and Joes being more important than x’s and o’s on a weekly basis this season, and — with apologies to Paul Clement, Sam Allardyce, and Craig Shakespeare — the winter window saved the seasons of Swansea, Palace, and Leicester as key pieces Patrick Van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Mamadou Sakho, Wilfred Ndidi, Martin Olsson, and Tom Carroll arrived to new homes.

(You may find it curious to see Leicester there, but Ndidi’s arrival was probably the No. 1 move in the country. In a world without N'Golo Kante, he was Best XI quality at his position).

Even Hull City’s turnaround under Marco Silva prominently featured January buys in the forms of Andrea RanocchiaLazar Markovic, Alfred N'Diaye and others.

When you see that Sunderland whiffed on several half-hearted Moyes-Everton reunions and Middlesbrough got little from its four window buys, all four of which sit outside their Top 11 in per-match performance, it’s fairly clear that men make the difference.

There’s always danger in evaluating an entire league based on one season, but it feels prescient to me. What do you think?

Top PL Storylines; Top Four fortunes, final impressions, Mou’s kids

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

There’s neither title nor relegation drama as the Premier League hits Championship Sunday, but the table is far from set.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

There’s the Top Four to consider, but you know that, and the midtable is also in play. With approximately $2.6 million per place, some teams could gain or lose $10-plus million on Sunday.

Who will go to the UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal vs. Everton — 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough — 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Watford vs. Man City — 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com

It’s as simple as this: Whether they start fast or slow, Liverpool and Manchester City control their destinies in the race for the Top Four. A point will do it for Man City, while Liverpool needs a win to ensure its spot. Arsenal needs a win and either a Man City loss or a Liverpool draw. There are tiebreaking scenarios…

According to The Sun, If Arsenal draw 1-1 Everton and Liverpool lose 0-2 against Middlesbrough the teams would be forced into a tie-breaker after finishing level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Champs and their captain vs. the Championship

Chelsea vs. Sunderland — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Chelsea’s players have one final chance to impress Antonio Conte before the FA Cup Final, and the boss may hand John Terry one final start at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Sunderland would relish one last big result before a season in the second tier.

Will the kids be alright?

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Jose Mourinho is going to play a host of youngsters on Sunday, and Paul Pogba will return. This is a club that loves promoting its youth, and would love to see some new Old Trafford heroes take care of business against Big Sam Allardyce and mercurial Palace.

What impression will Puel, Hughes leave?

Southampton vs. Stoke City — 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com

Mark Hughes feels safer than Claude Puel, but both Stoke City and Southampton underachieved this season (at least in terms of total points produced). Puel led his club to a EFL Cup final and didn’t look bad in UEFA Europa League play, but has still be under fire at St. Mary’s. Hughes had a head-scratching year at the bet365 Stadium. A positive impression would help either heading into the summer.