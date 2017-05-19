VIDEO: BWP scores overhead kick from tight angle; RBNY lead TFC

Before coming to MLS, Bradley Wright-Phillips had enjoyed a professional footballing career which could probably be best described as “fine”… had he not been born the son of one of England’s most prolific goal scorers, Ian Wright.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
In 302 appearances across three diferent levels of English soccer, Wright-Phillips had 80 career goals to his name — a goal every five games, which is by no means prolific.
Since arriving in MLS during the summer of 2013 (at the age of 28), the man now quite affectionately known as BWP has bagged a goal once every 130 minutes he’s been on the field — well above a goal every other game.
[ MORE: Kane targeting 100 PL goals by end of next season, and he’ll get it ]
On Friday, BWP scored his 74th regular-season goal in MLS to put the New York Red Bulls ahead of league-leading Toronto FC. It was one of the more difficult finishes he’s had to apply in MLS, an overhead kick from a pretty tight angle. Not a problem for BWP.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Barring a series of career-ruining injuries — knock on every wooden object within 20 city blocks of your current location, Tottenham Hotspur fans — Harry Kane could one day become Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
He’s got quite a long way to go, admittedly (he’s currently 170 behind Jimmy Greaves in all competitions, and 145 behind in league play), so while Kane’s looking a bit into the future in setting a personal target for next season, he’s not looking that far ahead. (Another three seasons like the last three — 91 goals in all competitions, and 72 in the Premier League — and the countdown will be on, though.)
Instead, the 23-year-old homegrown hero is happy to take it one realistic step (and one milestone) at a time — quotes from the BBC:
“It would be a fantastic achievement.
“I said to someone the other day, it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season.
“The biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks, so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement.”
[ MORE: Rooney won’t get send-off in (maybe) his last game at Old Trafford ]
With 75 PL goals (in 115 appearances) to his name, Kane is already three-quarters of the way to the century mark — a club which is comprised of just 26 players from the PL era. With PL goal hauls of 21, 25 and 26 (with a game still to go this season) in his first three seasons as Spurs’ leading man, you’d be crazy to be against him hitting 100 by this time next year.
With his future in serious doubt after appearing in just 24 of 37 games (14 starts) thus far in the Premier League season, it’s not at all a stretch to say Wayne Rooney‘s Manchester United future is in serious doubt.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
As the summer transfer window looms just over the horizon, Rooney might very well be down to his final two games at the club he’s called home for 13 years. Thus, Sunday’s home finale might very well be Rooney’s last time to wear the famous red shirt at Old Trafford. Any player with his resume should be afforded the chance to bid farewell in a highly dignified way. At the very least, a start and 80th-minute departure should do the trick.
It’s “probably not” going to happen for Rooney, though, according to Jose Mourinho, and it’s not due to injury or anything out of their control — quotes from the Guardian:
“I will bring three or four of the first-team players, to play one half each one against Palace. I can give a little bit of experience to the team but, at the same time, save them all for Wednesday. I don’t know about Wayne or not — he played 90 minutes in the last match, so probably not.”
[ MORE: Koeman not confident Barkley will stay at Everton ]
Surely these won’t be the terms on which United’s all-time leading goalscorer leaves the club, without a proper send-off at the “Theater of Dreams.” Surely someone one at the club would recognize what’s happening and step in to say, “Jose, you can’t do this to him,” should he really to intend to follow through. Surely this means Rooney will spend another season at United, because he can’t leave like this.
Alexandre Lacazette has been “leaving” Lyon for what feels like about five years now, having been constantly linked to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and other leagues around Europe since bursting onto the scene in 2013.
[ MORE: Koeman not confident Barkley will stay at Everton ]
This time, though, it’s really actually definitely happening without any level of uncertainty — so says Lacazette himself. Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe this week, the 25-year-old said it’s “the right time” to “discover something else, and to play at a different level.” He went on to reveal he’s already spoken to Atletico Madrid, and Lacazette sounds as if he’s selling Atleti as much on his as they are themselves to him:
“I think that’s the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.”
…
“I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognized. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.”
“Atletico are good, it is a club that is in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years.
“It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that helps their players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann. If Atletico is the club I chose, I have not told you, maybe I’ll give you another answer in a few months.”
[ MORE: Latest transfer rumor roundup ]
While no one will begrudge Lacazette this — who wouldn’t want to play with Griezmann? — the reality of a move to Atleti this summer might just be that he’s Griezmann’s replacement after his countryman makes a mega-bucks move to one of Europe’s true giants.
One week ago Friday, Ronald Koeman reiterated Everton’s stance that Ross Barkley is still very much wanted at Goodison Park, provided he signs a new long-term contract soon — very soon… like, before-the-start-of-the-summer soon.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
With the 2016-17 Premier League season coming to close with Championship Sunday in less than 48 hours’ time, time is running out on the (loose) club-imposed deadline for Barkley to accept and sign the contract offered to him. Whether or not the 23-year-old opts to sign, Koeman wants everyone to believe he’s not bothered either way — quotes from the Guardian:
“Either he accepts the contract, or we sell the player.”
…
When then asked if he felt confident that Barkley would stay, Koeman said: “No, because it is a long time that he is thinking about his future. But I’m not worried because I like to work with players who like to stay. And it is not about his decision. We will go on. We are looking for players in that position. Even if he stays, there will be more competition for him next season.”
…
“If you offer a player a new contract, and a good contract, that means that you like to keep the player. I spoke to the player, the board spoke to the player and his agent. We need an answer after the weekend. I don’t know what will happen if he doesn’t give any answer about that.”
[ WATCH: Kane scores 4 to pass Lukaku in Golden Boot race ]
As Koeman says, Everton will either retain arguably their second-best player (Romelu Lukaku‘s future will likely turn into a protracted transfer saga as well), or they’ll cash in for a fee of around $30 million. The problem is, without UEFA Champions League football to offer incoming recruits, they’re unlikely to land a replacement of Barkley’s caliber.