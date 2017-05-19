VIDEO: BWP scores overhead kick from tight angle; RBNY lead TFC

Before coming to MLS, Bradley Wright-Phillips had enjoyed a professional footballing career which could probably be best described as “fine”… had he not been born the son of one of England’s most prolific goal scorers, Ian Wright.

In 302 appearances across three diferent levels of English soccer, Wright-Phillips had 80 career goals to his name — a goal every five games, which is by no means prolific.

Since arriving in MLS during the summer of 2013 (at the age of 28), the man now quite affectionately known as BWP has bagged a goal once every 130 minutes he’s been on the field — well above a goal every other game.

On Friday, BWP scored his 74th regular-season goal in MLS to put the New York Red Bulls ahead of league-leading Toronto FC. It was one of the more difficult finishes he’s had to apply in MLS, an overhead kick from a pretty tight angle. Not a problem for BWP.

