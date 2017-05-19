Wenger: Decision made on future in meeting after FA Cup

He’s made it this far without tipping his or his club’s hand, so why not wait a little longer?
Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future as Arsenal manager will be made following his attendance at a postseason board meeting. Arsenal finishes its season with the FA Cup Final vs. Chelsea on May 27, and news will be announced in the weeks afterward.
“I think the board meeting is after the FA Cup final. I will be there. At the moment I think we should focus on the short-term; on the last game and the cup final.
“There are lots of different aspects of a football club that have to be discussed at a board meeting and one of them will be the manager’s future, as well as the players that have to come in, the contracts and all of that. You don’t miss problems in a board meeting.”
There have been rumors that Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis is driving toward taking power from Wenger via a sporting director position, an idea ridiculed by Wenger. We look forward to the announcement of Wenger’s return, as well as the hub-bub following Arsenal’s first disappointing match of the season (whether it comes in August or January).
With his future in serious doubt after appearing in just 24 of 37 games (14 starts) thus far in the Premier League season, it’s not at all a stretch to say Wayne Rooney‘s Manchester United future is in serious doubt.
As the summer transfer window looms just over the horizon, Rooney might very well be down to his final two games at the club he’s called home for 13 years. Thus, Sunday’s home finale might very well be Rooney’s last time to wear the famous red shirt at Old Trafford. Any player with his resume should be afforded the chance to bid farewell in a highly dignified way. At the very least, a start and 80th-minute departure should do the trick.
It’s “probably not” going to happen for Rooney, though, according to Jose Mourinho, and it’s not due to injury or anything out of their control — quotes from the Guardian:
“I will bring three or four of the first-team players, to play one half each one against Palace. I can give a little bit of experience to the team but, at the same time, save them all for Wednesday. I don’t know about Wayne or not — he played 90 minutes in the last match, so probably not.”
Surely these won’t be the terms on which United’s all-time leading goalscorer leaves the club, without a proper send-off at the “Theater of Dreams.” Surely someone one at the club would recognize what’s happening and step in to say, “Jose, you can’t do this to him,” should he really to intend to follow through. Surely this means Rooney will spend another season at United, because he can’t leave like this.
Alexandre Lacazette has been “leaving” Lyon for what feels like about five years now, having been constantly linked to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and other leagues around Europe since bursting onto the scene in 2013.
This time, though, it’s really actually definitely happening without any level of uncertainty — so says Lacazette himself. Speaking to French newspaper L’Equipe this week, the 25-year-old said it’s “the right time” to “discover something else, and to play at a different level.” He went on to reveal he’s already spoken to Atletico Madrid, and Lacazette sounds as if he’s selling Atleti as much on his as they are themselves to him:
“I think that’s the right time. I want to discover something else, and to play at a different level.”
…
“I know very well that on a European scale I am not yet well recognized. I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.”
“Atletico are good, it is a club that is in the last rounds of the Champions League for several years.
“It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that helps their players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann. If Atletico is the club I chose, I have not told you, maybe I’ll give you another answer in a few months.”
While no one will begrudge Lacazette this — who wouldn’t want to play with Griezmann? — the reality of a move to Atleti this summer might just be that he’s Griezmann’s replacement after his countryman makes a mega-bucks move to one of Europe’s true giants.
With the 2016-17 Premier League season coming to close with Championship Sunday in less than 48 hours’ time, time is running out on the (loose) club-imposed deadline for Barkley to accept and sign the contract offered to him. Whether or not the 23-year-old opts to sign, Koeman wants everyone to believe he’s not bothered either way — quotes from the Guardian:
“Either he accepts the contract, or we sell the player.”
…
When then asked if he felt confident that Barkley would stay, Koeman said: “No, because it is a long time that he is thinking about his future. But I’m not worried because I like to work with players who like to stay. And it is not about his decision. We will go on. We are looking for players in that position. Even if he stays, there will be more competition for him next season.”
…
“If you offer a player a new contract, and a good contract, that means that you like to keep the player. I spoke to the player, the board spoke to the player and his agent. We need an answer after the weekend. I don’t know what will happen if he doesn’t give any answer about that.”
As Koeman says, Everton will either retain arguably their second-best player (Romelu Lukaku‘s future will likely turn into a protracted transfer saga as well), or they’ll cash in for a fee of around $30 million. The problem is, without UEFA Champions League football to offer incoming recruits, they’re unlikely to land a replacement of Barkley’s caliber.
LONDON (AP) Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had a $1.3 billion bid to take full control of Arsenal rejected by owner Stan Kroenke, a person familiar with the offer said Friday.
Usmanov remains interested in buying out Kroenke’s 67-percent majority stake in a deal valuing the club at $2 billion, the person told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the club’s financial matters.
It is the latest move in a decade-long battle to own Arsenal by Usmanov, who has built up a 30 percent stake in the Premier League club since 2007. The takeover bid was mounted as another season at Arsenal draws to a conclusion amid uncertainty and strife on and off the pitch at the north London club.
Arsenal is set to miss out on qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, with the team in fifth place heading into its final match of the league campaign against Everton on Sunday.
Fan protests have mounted against manager Arsene Wenger with calls for him to leave after almost 21 years in charge. Wenger said his future won’t be settled until a board meeting is held after Arsenal plays Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.
Usmanov, whose investment in Arsenal is through Red & White Holdings, has been denied a place on the board of directors by Kroenke and he has publicly questioned the lack of investment in the squad. Kroenke, who – like Usmanov – first started amassing shares in Arsenal in 2007, succeeded in gaining full control in 2011.
Under Kroenke, Arsenal’s Premier League trophy drought has continued. The last title came in 2004 and the only silverware since then has been FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015.
The Financial Times first reported that Usmanov made the recent offer to buy out Kroenke, who also owns Los Angeles Rams NFL team and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.