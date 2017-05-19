Wenger: Decision made on future in meeting after FA Cup

He’s made it this far without tipping his or his club’s hand, so why not wait a little longer?

Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future as Arsenal manager will be made following his attendance at a postseason board meeting. Arsenal finishes its season with the FA Cup Final vs. Chelsea on May 27, and news will be announced in the weeks afterward.

[ VIDEO: Kane’s four goal night ]

Wenger, 67, has been the subject of rumors for years, but fan demand and media speculation has been an ever-present part of his 20th season on the job.

Here are his thoughts, via Sky Sports:

“I think the board meeting is after the FA Cup final. I will be there. At the moment I think we should focus on the short-term; on the last game and the cup final. “There are lots of different aspects of a football club that have to be discussed at a board meeting and one of them will be the manager’s future, as well as the players that have to come in, the contracts and all of that. You don’t miss problems in a board meeting.”

There have been rumors that Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis is driving toward taking power from Wenger via a sporting director position, an idea ridiculed by Wenger. We look forward to the announcement of Wenger’s return, as well as the hub-bub following Arsenal’s first disappointing match of the season (whether it comes in August or January).

Follow @NicholasMendola