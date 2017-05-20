More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
1 point from Liga title, Real Madrid faces Michel’s Malaga

Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid enters the final round of the Spanish league just one point away from ending a five-year wait to reclaim the domestic crown.

Standing in its way is a Malaga side that has found its stride under former Madrid player Michel Gonzalez.

Madrid, which visits Malaga on Sunday in the last round, is three points ahead of Barcelona. But Madrid must take at least a draw at La Rosaleda Stadium as Barcelona holds the head-to-head tiebreaker if both teams end up with the same number of points.

“It’s going to be a difficult match against a rival that is playing phenomenally,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Saturday. “We haven’t won it yet. We are very motivated and won’t quit until the last minute.”

That point may be harder to come by than many Madrid fans would like as Malaga has proven to be a tough place to visit since Michel’s arrival.

Michel took charge in March with Malaga trying to avoid a relegation fight. After a settling-in period, he has led Malaga to six wins in its last eight matches. That run includes victories in its last four home matches over Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

Striker Sandro Ramirez has 14 goals for Malaga, seven coming during the late-season surge.

Ignacio Camacho, a physical midfielder, holds the center, while Carlos Kameni is hard to beat in goal. However, Malaga will be without defender Diego Llorente, who is on loan from Madrid and not allowed to play.

As an attacking midfielder, Michel helped Madrid win six Ligas, and he later returned as Madrid reserve team coach. His name consistently comes up as a potential future manager of Madrid.

Despite Malaga’s recent form, some diehard Barcelona fans have concerns that Michel may not field his best side or push his players enough to beat his former club with the title on the line.

Michel is having none of that.

“A draw lets them (Madrid) become champions, but they will be facing a team that in the last 11 rounds, especially in the last eight rounds, has been playing at a great level,” Michel said Saturday. “Will Real Madrid become champion because Malaga allows it? No. The statistics and the football played say that Madrid is a great team and that Malaga is playing like one.”

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said he believed “100 percent in the professionalism of all coaches and players.”

Barcelona hosts Eibar and must win to have any chance of the title.

“If we get lucky, fantastic. We will celebrate it,” Luis Enrique said. “If not, we will congratulate the champion.”

Monaco celebrates title with 12th straight win; PSG held 1-1

Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco celebrated its French league title by beating Rennes 3-2 for a 12th straight win on Saturday, finishing the season eight points clear of deposed champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco sealed the title midweek and its players spray-dyed their hair in the club’s colors to celebrate.

Monaco scored in its last 32 league games to set a single-season record. It scored 107 league goals – five more than PSG’s total last season – and 158 overall.

PSG conceded an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Caen. The result was priceless for the visitors, ensuring survival in a tense relegation fight. Bastia and Nancy were relegated and 18th-placed Lorient faces a playoff against the third-placed team from division two.

Lorient was moments away from staying up until Ronny Rodelin swept in a 91st-minute equalizer for Caen, having earlier missed a penalty. Caen also had a goal controversially disallowed, and when Rodelin did finally score, his goal set off scenes of wild delight.

Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored his 20th league goal to ensure fifth place for Marseille and a spot in the Europa League, while relegating Bastia.

RENNES 2, MONACO 3

Brazilian players Fabinho, Jemerson, and Jorge scored for Monaco, which always led, and Adama Diakhaby pulled two back for the home side.

PSG 1, CAEN 1

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot put PSG ahead early but striker Edinson Cavani failed to improve on his league-leading 35 goals.

With three minutes to go, Caen midfielder Julien Feret thought he scored but the goal was ruled out because one of his teammate’s was adjudged to be offside. But Caen coach Patrice Garande was dancing with delight when Rodelin atoned for a penalty miss to keep Caen in the top flight.

LYON 3, NICE 3

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette bid the perfect farewell to Lyon, scoring twice to break his own record and reach 100 league goals for the club.

Lacazette came through the youth ranks and made his debut eight years ago. He is leaving, possibly to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon took the lead in the 10th minute when Nice defender Maxime Le Marchand inadvertently turned in forward Memphis Depay‘s shot.

Greek striker Anastasios Donis equalized five minutes later after being set up by midfielder Vincent Koziello.

Third-placed Nice salvaged a point with the last kick when midfielder Jean-Michael Seri coolly scored a penalty.

OTHER MATCHES

Lorient gave itself a chance of staying up after drawing with Bordeaux 1-1, and meets third-placed Troyes from the second division in a two-way playoff. A defeat would have relegated Lorient and put Nancy into the playoff on goal difference.

Dijon also ensured its safety with a 0-0 draw at Toulouse, and finished in 16th place, ahead of 17th-placed Caen on goal difference.

Nancy’s 3-1 home win against Saint-Etienne proved to be in vain.

Striker Nicolas De Preville scored a hat trick as Lille beat Nantes 3-0; Angers won against visiting Montpellier 2-0, and Guingamp beat Metz 1-0.

MLS Snapshot: Union storm back vs. Rapids, Whitecaps defeat Sporting KC (video)

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): In a battle of two of the league’s weakest sides to this point, it was the Philadelphia Union that emerged victorious after a strange sequence of events late in the match ended up benefitting the hosts. Caleb Calvert had a dream start for the Colorado Rapids with his first career MLS goal after a quarter hour, but the 20-year-old’s night came to an abrupt end in the second half after the striker re-entered the match without the referee’s permission. This resulted in a second yellow card. End of his evening. From there, Haris Medunjanin’s stunning free kick beat Tim Howard six minutes later and gave the Union their fourth win of the season.

Three moments that mattered

15′ — Calvert stuns Union for first MLS goal — Andre Blake stood no chance on this one. Just watch below and you’ll understand why. So pretty.

23′ — Howard denies Union equalizer with kick save — Two words: Tim Howard.

69′ — Stranger things happening in Philly — The Rapids were reduced to 10 when Calvert re-entered the pitch without the referee waving the forward back on, and just like that the visitors were at a tremendous disadvantage.

75′ — Union take the lead — Oh boy, that’s some strike from Haris Medunjanin. Wow!

Man of the match: C.J. Sapong

Goalscorers: Caleb Calvert (15′), C.J. Sapong (67′ — PK), Haris Medunjanin (75′)

The game in 100 words (or less): The Vancouver Whitecaps are picked up a bit of steam in the Western Conference after a slow start to the season, and Christian Bolanos is proving to be a key playmaker for the Canadian side. The Costa Rican recorded two assists on Saturday, helping pace the Whitecaps to their fifth win of the season at BC Place against Sporting KC. Meanwhile, it was an off night for the West leaders, who posted just two shots on target. Goalkeeper Tim Melia impressed once against though for SKC, making five stops in net, two of which came off a second-half penalty double-save.

Three moments that mattered

40′ — Techera volley gives Whitecaps lead — This might be the best team goal you see all season… and Cristian Techera’s finish was pretty darn good too.

67′ — Parker heads home for Whitecaps’ second — The U.S. Men’s National Team defender knocked him his first of the season after the hour mark to ensure the points for the home side.

‘ — Melia makes crazy double-save — It wasn’t Sporting KC’s evening but Tim Melia continues to show us why he’s one of the top up-and-coming keepers in MLS.

Man of the match: Christian Bolanos

Goalscorers: Cristian Techera (40′), Tim Parker (67′)

MLS Snapshot: Seattle Sounders 1-0 Real Salt Lake (video)

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Brian Schmetzer’s side went through a similar beginning to the season in 2016, and the club went on to win MLS Cup. The Seattle Sounders will hope to duplicate that feat this season. Coming off a four-match winless run, the Sounders responded well at home on Saturday, knocking off Real Salt Lake behind Harry Shipp’s second goal of the season. Despite Nick Rimando’s best efforts — and his 22nd career penalty kick stop — RSL struggled to finish off numerous chances in the attacking third. Meanwhile, the other goalkeeper in the match was pretty stellar as well, with Stefan Frei making five saves of his own for the hosts.

Three moments that mattered

39′ — Rimando stones Morris in front of goal — Nick Rimando has built up his reputation as a top MLS goalkeeper in his career, and this 1 v 1 situation showed why.

42′ — Shipp gives Sounders lead at HT — Sometimes you just need to take your shots and good things happen.

55′ — Rimando does what he does best… — Most teams clammer when conceding a penalty kick, but when you have Nick Rimando in goal chances are the shot-stopper will at least get a hand to it.

Man of the match: Stefan Frei

Goalscorers: Harry Shipp (42′)

MLS Snapshots: Impact run rampant vs. Timbers, Fire top D.C. united (early afternoon)

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The Montreal Impact took care of business at home on Saturday afternoon, but the Canadian side had some help from their opponent early on in the first half. Already down a goal, the Portland Timbers suffered another major setback when Diego Chara was sent off inside the opening 20 minutes. Despite managing to pull a goal back before halftime, Caleb Porter’s group stood no chance against Ignacio Piatti (who had two goals on the day) and the rest of the Impact supporting cast. The victory is Montreal’s third of the season, and moves the Eastern Conference club off the bottom of the table, while the Timbers remain fourth out west.

Three  moments that mattered

13′ — Piatti converts from the spot — Was there ever any doubt Ignacio would finish this? 1-0 Impact.

18′ — Timbers must play with 10 rest of the way — Diego Chara’s track record of receiving red cards took another on Sunday after this

43′ — Fisher’s header doubles Impact lead — Things just went from bad to worse for Caleb Porter’s group.

45’+1′ — Visitors pull one back at halftime — Diego Valeri pulls off another magical moment for the Timbers, and the lead is cut in half at the break.

Man of the match: Ignacio Piatti

Goalscorers: Ignacio Piatti (13′ — PK, 50′),  Kyle Fisher (43′), Diego Valeri (45’+1′), Ambroise Oyongo (77′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Chances came far and few for the hosts at RFK Stadium while the new-look Chicago Fire continue to play quality soccer and get the necessary results to back it up in the Eastern Conference. David Accam’s sixth goal of the season was enough to push the Fire past D.C. United on Saturday for the club’s sixth victory of 2017. Meanwhile, D.C.’s attacking struggles continued on the afternoon as Ben Olsen’s group failed to register a shot on target during the 90 minutes. Thus far, D.C. has the second-fewest goals in MLS with nine in 11 matches.

Three two moments that mattered

29′ — Korb block keeps Nikolic, Fire off the board — Talk about throwing everything into the tackle. Chris Korb did just that to save his D.C. side from conceding on half an hour.

52′ — Accam gets in behind, gives visitors lead — With his combination of pace and finishing, David Accam is someone you’ll want to avoid giving too much space. See below.

Man of the match: David Accam

Goalscorers: David Accam (52′)

