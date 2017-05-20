More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Bayern Munich

Bundesliga drama on final day of 2016-17 season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The 34th and final round of action in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season took place on Saturday and there was plenty of drama at the top and bottom of the table.

Hamburg scored a late winner against relegation rivals Wolfsburg to save themselves from competing in the Bundesliga relegation playoff for the third time in four years and push Wolfsburg into the relegation playoff.

Elsewhere there was plenty of chopping and changing for the remaining European places as Borussia Dortmund won a thriller 4-3 to stay in third place and qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League, while Bayern Munich finished off their title-winning campaign in style.

Below is the final wrap of the Bundesliga season.

Hamburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

Hamburg have never been relegated from the Bundesliga and they will keep that proud record intact. Hamburg’s hero was Luca Waldschmidt who turned 21 yesterday and he jumped off the bench late on to head home and secure Hamburg’s spot in Germany’s top flight for next season. Filip Kosti had made it 1-1 in a nerve-jangling but the hosts scored late and their goalkeeper made a string of fine saves to pull off a remarkable final day win.

As for Wolfsburg, who had taken an early lead through Robin Knocke, the have a two-legged playoff on Thursday May 25 and May 29 as they aim to keep their place in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich 4-1 SC Freiburg

Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso went out with a win as the German champions (that’s now five titles on the spin) beat Freiburg thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and Arturo Vidal which put them 2-0 up, but Freiburg pulled a goal back to make it interesting. Ribery and Kimmich added goals in stoppage time to put some extra gloss on the scoreline.

Bayern also lifted the German title at the Allianz Arena after the full time whistle as Lahm and Alonso head into retirement with one final win under their belt. For Freiburg, they could still qualify for the Europa League if Dortmund beat Frankfurt in the German Cup final next weekend.

Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Werder Bremen

An absolute humdinger of a game as Dortmund scored a later winner via an Aubameyang penalty kick as Thomas Tuchel’s men secured third place and an automatic spot in the UCL group stage. Dortmund trailed 3-2 heading into the final 15 minutes but two late penalty kicks, the first from Marco Reus, turned the game around. Aubameyang also won the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot with 31 goals for the season.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 0-0 Augsburg – Hoffenheim’s draw means that they finish fourth and will be playing in the UCL playoff round
Hertha Berlin 2-6 Bayer Leverkusen – Hertha finished in sixth place and still qualified for Europa League after a big defeat
Cologne 2-0 Mainz – Koln sealed fifth place and a Europa League group stage spot. First European campaign in 25 years
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 RB Leipzig – Two goals in the last seven minutes rescued a point for Frankfurt
Ingolstadt 1-1 Schalke – Hosts are relegated but grabbed a nice point on their final day in the Bundesliga for at least 12 months
Monchengladbach 2-2 Darmstadt – Already-relegated Darmstadt score a late equalizer and cost ‘Gladbach a potential Europa spot

MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 0-3 New York City FC (video)

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): It’s safe to say the Rodney Wallace signing is paying off for Patrick Vieira and New York City FC. The MLS veteran added his fourth goal of the season on Sunday night, while David Villa recorded a brace for his seventh and eighth goals of 2017 to give NYCFC its first win over Orlando City at the Lions’ new home. Vieira’s group stifled the Orlando attack for much of the night, however, Cyle Larin’s missed penalty kick in the second stanza could have provided a major momentum shift to the home side had it gone in. The loss for Orlando is the club’s first at their new stadium, and allows NYCFC to leap above the Lions in the Eastern Conference table.

Three moments that mattered

14′ — Villa converts from the spot — Make it seven goals on the season for David Villa.

35′ — Wallace doubles NYCFC lead after sliding finish — Rodney Wallace continues to be one of the top signings of the MLS offseason. Four goals and three assists this season.

64′ — Larin dinks one off the post on PK attempt — Cyle Larin meet the post. Not many times where you’ll see the young striker miss a chance like this. Still 2-0 NYCFC.

82′ — Moralez finds Villa to ice the match — Villa just keeps on scoring for this NYCFC side, but just look at the wonderful through ball from Maxi Moralez.

Men of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: David Villa (14′, 82′), Rodney Wallace (35′)

MLS Snapshot: Minnesota United 1-2 LA Galaxy (video)

Twitter/@LAGalaxy
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): There was always going to be an adjustment period for the LA Galaxy considering the players (and coach) the club lost during the offseason. Now, the club appears to be finding its groove though. The Galaxy kept its four-game unbeaten run alive on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United, and although the game-winner came from the opposition the Galaxy opener was something special. Giovani dos Santos notched his fourth goal of the 2017 campaign in the first half after brilliantly flicking home a Romain Alessandrini cross, before Christian Ramirez equalized for the Loons just beyond the hour mark. It wasn’t meant to be for Ramirez and his side though as the striker put one into his own net with under six minutes to play.

Three moments that mattered

38′ — Something very, very special from Gio — Romain Alessandrini keeps on making his presence felt in MLS, while Giovani dos Santos scored easily the best goal of the weekend.

66′ — Ramirez levels it at 1-1 — Christian Ramirez is begging for a call up from Bruce Arena and the USMNT. If he keeps up at this pace (seven goals in 12 matches) though, it’ll be hard to ignore the striker this summer.

84′ — Galaxy benefit from another Ramirez own goal — For the second time in as many weeks, Ramirez has scored an own goal.

Men of the match: Brian Rowe

Goalscorers: Giovani dos Santos (38′), Christian Ramirez (66′), Christian Ramirez (84′ — OG)

Video: Dos Santos scores jaw-dropping flick against Minnesota

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

It looked like a routine cross that might get picked out by the opposing defense when it was delivered, but what happened next was something spectacular.

Although it happened towards the tail end of the MLS weekend, Giovani dos Santos scored a legitimate contender for Goal of the Week on Sunday against Minnesota United after his back-heel flick beat Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the first half.

We also need to give some credit to Romain Alessandrini here as well, as the Italian midfielder continues to torch MLS defenses with his brilliant passes and finishes. That makes six goals and four assists on the season now for the 28-year-old DP.

Stuttgart wins German 2nd division to return to Bundesliga

Twitter/@pavelpardo8
Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Stuttgart defeated Wuerzburger Kickers 4-1 at home to return to the Bundesliga as German second division champion on Sunday, joined by Hannover as runner-up on the last day of the season.

Daniel Ginczek set up three goals and scored late for Stuttgart as the 2007 Bundesliga champion finished with 69 points. Hannover, which drew 1-1 at SV Sandhausen, ended on 67.

Both Stuttgart and Hannover were relegated from the top flight last season.

Eintracht Braunschweig defeated already relegated Karlsruher SC 2-1 at home to finish third for a relegation/promotion playoff over two games against Wolfsburg, the side that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Wuerzburg was relegated back to the third division with the defeat at Stuttgart, while 1860 Munich faces a playoff to stay in the second tier after losing 2-1 at Heidenheim.

Fourth-placed Union Berlin finished its campaign with a 2-1 victory at Greuther Fuerth.