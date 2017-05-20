England beat Argentina, seal first win in 20 years at U20 World Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

England’s U20s made a fine start to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea as goals from Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong and Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke did the damage against tournament favorites Argentina in Jeonju.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]



The 2-0 victory was England’s first at a U-20 World Cup since 1997 (they had gone 17 games without a win) when the likes of Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy were coming through the system and it puts them top of Group A ahead of hosts South Korea and Guinea.

Paul Simpson’s men face Guinea on Tuesday before finishing up group play against South Korea on Friday.

[ MORE: Latest news from U-20 World Cup ]

Calvert-Lewin’s wonderful header opened the scoring and although Argentina had plenty of the play England struck on the break through Armstrong early in the second half to make it 2-0. Substitute Lautaro Martinez was then sent off via video technology as the referee reviewed TV footage of Martinez’s elbow striking England defender Fikayo Tomori and then showed him a straight red card.

Solanke then slotted home from the spot late on to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Check out videos of two of the three goals below, plus the VAR decision for the red card, as the Three Lions began the tournament in the best possible way.

Armstrong races clear and finishes at the near post to make it 2-0

England rip Argentina open and it's 2-0 Great goal by @NUFC starlet @AdamArma9 Watch the game LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player pic.twitter.com/db9UZBUhHF — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 20, 2017

Argentina’s Martinez was then sent off via VAR

📺 Video Technology makes its first big impact Martinez sees red for a flailing elbow pic.twitter.com/36knqYRwqT — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 20, 2017

Solanke slots home a late PK to wrap up the 3-0 win