More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

La Liga & Serie A: Roma closes Serie A lead to one point

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap on final day of season ]

Sevilla 5-0 Osasuna

A trio of first-half finishes put Sevilla out to a comfortable lead, and Osasuna really never stood a chance from there. The bottom side went down after 10 minutes when Vitolo punished the visitors before Franco Vasquez and Stevan Jovetic added two more goals before the halftime break.

That wasn’t the end for the hosts though, as Vasquez and Vitolo each knocked in their second of the afternoon in the second stanza to extend the rout at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 Las Palmas

With everything on the line, Deportivo stepped up in a massive way at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday to ensure that the club will play in La Liga again next season. Florin Andone’s first-half brace helped guide the hosts to an early 2-0 lead over Las Palmas, while Carles Gil added a third before halftime to move Deportivo above Sporting Gijon in the Spanish table.

Deportivo sits on 33 points to end the season, finishing two points above Sporting Gijon in 18th place.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-2 Real Betis
Leganes 1-1 Alaves

Chievo Verona 3-5 Roma

For much of the season, Juventus has appeared to be the runaway favorite to win Serie A, but Roma won’t go down without a fight. The Giallorossi secured an important road win on Saturday to close the gap to one point with one match remaining, but Juve can still win the league on Sunday with a win against Crotone.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah each recorded braces for Roma while Edin Dzeko added the fifth for the visitors to keep the title race intriguing. Meanwhile, Chievo went in front after 15 minutes through Lucas Castro and Roberto Inglese added two goals of his own for the 14th-place side.

Napoli 4-1 Fiorentina

Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne fired Napoli out front in the first half, and it was easy sailing from there for the hosts. Meanwhile, Dries Mertens added to his impressive goal total on the season with a brace, while Fiorentina pulled a goal back through Josep Illicic to prevent being shut out.

The win moves Napoli to within a point of second place Roma once more as both clubs vie for a shot at automatic qualification into the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fiorentina continue to sit on the outside looking in for the top six, and with one match remaining the club’s chances at reaching Europe next season have likely slipped away.

Putting down roots: Conte says wife, daughter moving to England

Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League can only be described as an overwhelming success, and the Italian manager appears to be putting down roots at Chelsea.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday ]

The 47-year-old boss has revealed that after a difficult year for he and his family that Conte’s wife and daughter will join him in England ahead of next season.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings: The Top 20 ]

While there may have been a brief glimmer of doubt as to whether Conte would return to the Blues for a second season, particularly with a potential job at Inter Milan beckoning, it appears Conte is quite settled in London and ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte said.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte has not only achieved great success in his first PL campaign but done soon with tremendous style.

After a bumpy opening two months to the season, the Blues have undoubtedly been England’s top side since October, falling just three times in league play and nearing a PL record of 30 wins, which would break the league record previously set by Chelsea.

Despite already having won the league, Chelsea can go for that elusive 30th victory on Championship Sunday when the team hosts bottom side Sunderland. A win would put Conte’s men just two points shy of the PL record for points in a season (95) which was also set by the Blues during the 2004/05 season.

Report: Chelsea will evaluate USMNT’s Matt Miazga before next season

Twitter/@MijnVitesse
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Matt Miazga has made a name for himself this season in Europe, but the next step for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender at Chelsea will be determined during preseason.

[ MORE: Premier League Player Power Rankings — The Top 20 ]

According to ESPN FC, the Premier League champions will evaluate Miazga’s progress this summer following a successful loan spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The 21-year-old made 29 appearances while on loan in the Eredivisie, and helped guide Vitesse to the KNVB Cup for the club’s first major trophy in its 125-year history.

Despite Miazga’s progress this season, a second loan spell seems likely for the American, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord seen as two of the favorites to land the Chelsea centerback next season. Feyenoord captured the Dutch first-division title this season.

At the moment, Chelsea has several top-quality central defenders on its roster, and even with John Terry leaving at season’s end, there’s no guarantee Miazga would see significant minutes during the 2017/18 campaign.

LIVE – Busy MLS Saturday with seven games

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

There are seven games in Major League Soccer on Saturday so buckle up.

[ LIVE: Follow Saturday’s MLS action ]

Houston Dynamo heading to Atlanta United should be a lively encounter, while Sporting KC’s trip Vancouver and FC Dallas welcoming San Jose stand out as must-watch games.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Below is the look at the schedule for today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis and reaction on ProSoccerTalk.

Saturday’s MLS schedule

Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers – 3 p.m. ET
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire – 4 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo – 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City – 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. San Jose – 8 p.m. ET

VOTE: Premier League Goal of the Month – May

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

The 2 Robbies have selected their six contenders for Premier League Goal of the Month for May, and now you get to vote on the winner.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Can anybody really beat Emre Can‘s stunner against Watford?

Click play on the video above to watch the contenders, while you can vote for your favorite right here.