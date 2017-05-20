La Liga & Serie A: Roma closes Serie A lead to one point

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Sevilla 5-0 Osasuna

A trio of first-half finishes put Sevilla out to a comfortable lead, and Osasuna really never stood a chance from there. The bottom side went down after 10 minutes when Vitolo punished the visitors before Franco Vasquez and Stevan Jovetic added two more goals before the halftime break.

That wasn’t the end for the hosts though, as Vasquez and Vitolo each knocked in their second of the afternoon in the second stanza to extend the rout at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 Las Palmas

With everything on the line, Deportivo stepped up in a massive way at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday to ensure that the club will play in La Liga again next season. Florin Andone’s first-half brace helped guide the hosts to an early 2-0 lead over Las Palmas, while Carles Gil added a third before halftime to move Deportivo above Sporting Gijon in the Spanish table.

Deportivo sits on 33 points to end the season, finishing two points above Sporting Gijon in 18th place.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-2 Real Betis

Leganes 1-1 Alaves

Chievo Verona 3-5 Roma

For much of the season, Juventus has appeared to be the runaway favorite to win Serie A, but Roma won’t go down without a fight. The Giallorossi secured an important road win on Saturday to close the gap to one point with one match remaining, but Juve can still win the league on Sunday with a win against Crotone.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah each recorded braces for Roma while Edin Dzeko added the fifth for the visitors to keep the title race intriguing. Meanwhile, Chievo went in front after 15 minutes through Lucas Castro and Roberto Inglese added two goals of his own for the 14th-place side.

Napoli 4-1 Fiorentina

Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne fired Napoli out front in the first half, and it was easy sailing from there for the hosts. Meanwhile, Dries Mertens added to his impressive goal total on the season with a brace, while Fiorentina pulled a goal back through Josep Illicic to prevent being shut out.

The win moves Napoli to within a point of second place Roma once more as both clubs vie for a shot at automatic qualification into the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fiorentina continue to sit on the outside looking in for the top six, and with one match remaining the club’s chances at reaching Europe next season have likely slipped away.