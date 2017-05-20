LIVE – Busy MLS Saturday with seven games

Chelsea have won the Premier League title five times in the past 13 seasons.

John Terry has hoisted the trophy on all five occasions.

The legendary center back, 35, has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season after 22 years at the club and his farewell will be an emotional one.

His impact at Chelsea is simply immeasurable.

After he lifts the PL trophy at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Sunderland, Terry may yet retire completely from the game. It would certainly seem like a fitting ending to his career, even though the veteran has played a bit-part this season for Antonio Conte‘s side.

What Terry has done before that marks him down as a true legend of the game.

The Londoner has won 15 major trophies with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League, and has led the Blues in a golden era after Roman Abramovich arrived as the new owner. His reading of the game is sublime and his status as the top scoring defender in Premier League history proves he has popped up with vital goals when Chelsea needed him most.

Whatever Terry does next, the long-time captain of Chelsea will always be a legend at the club and will go down as the greatest player in its history.

Fact.

Click play on the video above to watch a tribute to Terry ahead of his final game in the blue jersey which he helped make synonymous with success over the past two decades.

