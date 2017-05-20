MLS Snapshot: Almiron nets hat-trick in Atlanta rout; San Jose stuns Dallas

The game in 100 words (or less): If you’ve been watching the opening two months or so of MLS you’d know Atlanta United is very much for real. Now, watch tonight’s game and get a glimpse of another potential star-in-the-making, AKA Miguel Almiron. The young Designated Player recorded his first MLS hat-trick on Saturday night en route to guiding his side to a 4-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Julian Gressel also added his second goal of 2017 to further the Atlanta domination on the night. The Dynamo managed to pull one back late through an Erick Torres penalty kick, his ninth goal of the season, but it was otherwise a night to forget for the visitors.

Three four moments that mattered

20′ — Sneaky free kick almost gives hosts lead — Clever stuff here from Miguel Almiron but it was read well by the Dynamo defender.

30′ — Almiron fires Atlanta in front — Make that three on the season for the young DP.

42′ — Make it a brace for Almiron — This was probably the best of his three goals, which says a lot because the first one was very nice too.

80′ — Give that man a hat-trick — If Saturday is any indication of Miguel Almiron’s future, then WATCH OUT MLS!

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Miguel Almiron (30′, 42′, 80′ — PK), Julian Gressel (76′), Erick Torres (90′ — PK)

The game in 100 words (or less): The possession stats and overall chances all pointed to FC Dallas but the outcome wasn’t what they expected on Saturday night. Oscar Pareja’s side fell to the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0 at Toyota Stadium for the club’s first loss of 2017. Jahmir Hyka was the unlikely goalscorer for the Quakes, who gave the visitors the lead with nine minutes remaining in the match after a stunning individual display of skill inside the Dallas penalty area. Meanwhile, Dallas recorded just two shots on target on the evening, which is quite surprising given the club’s potency in attack.

Three two one moment that mattered

81′ — Hyka works some magic in the Dallas area — Everything up to and including the finish was perfect, and Dallas’ perfect start is officially over.

Man of the match: Jahmir Hyka

Goalscorers: Jahmir Hyka (81′)