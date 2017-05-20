MLS Snapshots: Impact run rampant vs. Timbers, Fire top D.C. united (early afternoon)

The game in 100 words (or less): The Montreal Impact took care of business at home on Saturday afternoon, but the Canadian side had some help from their opponent early on in the first half. Already down a goal, the Portland Timbers suffered another major setback when Diego Chara was sent off inside the opening 20 minutes. Despite managing to pull a goal back before halftime, Caleb Porter’s group stood no chance against Ignacio Piatti (who had two goals on the day) and the rest of the Impact supporting cast. The victory is Montreal’s third of the season, and moves the Eastern Conference club off the bottom of the table, while the Timbers remain fourth out west.

[ MORE: Red Bulls, TFC play to draw on Friday night ]

Three moments that mattered

13′ — Piatti converts from the spot — Was there ever any doubt Ignacio would finish this? 1-0 Impact.

18′ — Timbers must play with 10 rest of the way — Diego Chara’s track record of receiving red cards took another on Sunday after this

43′ — Fisher’s header doubles Impact lead — Things just went from bad to worse for Caleb Porter’s group.

45’+1′ — Visitors pull one back at halftime — Diego Valeri pulls off another magical moment for the Timbers, and the lead is cut in half at the break.

Man of the match: Ignacio Piatti

Goalscorers: Ignacio Piatti (13′ — PK, 50′), Kyle Fisher (43′), Diego Valeri (45’+1′), Ambroise Oyongo (77′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Chances came far and few for the hosts at RFK Stadium while the new-look Chicago Fire continue to play quality soccer and get the necessary results to back it up in the Eastern Conference. David Accam’s sixth goal of the season was enough to push the Fire past D.C. United on Saturday for the club’s sixth victory of 2017. Meanwhile, D.C.’s attacking struggles continued on the afternoon as Ben Olsen’s group failed to register a shot on target during the 90 minutes. Thus far, D.C. has the second-fewest goals in MLS with nine in 11 matches.

[ MORE: BWP bicycle kick dazzles in Red Bulls draw ]

Three two moments that mattered

29′ — Korb block keeps Nikolic, Fire off the board — Talk about throwing everything into the tackle. Chris Korb did just that to save his D.C. side from conceding on half an hour.

HT: No score in #DCvCHI. This Chris Korb block is a big reason why. pic.twitter.com/vWSCs10G6L — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 20, 2017

52′ — Accam gets in behind, gives visitors lead — With his combination of pace and finishing, David Accam is someone you’ll want to avoid giving too much space. See below.

Man of the match: David Accam

Goalscorers: David Accam (52′)

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]