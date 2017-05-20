More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Philipp Lahm calls quits on tremendous Bayern Munich career

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Few players get to play for their hometown side, and even fewer are able to do so for the entirety of their playing career.

Bundesliga drama on final day of 2016/17 season

Philipp Lahm managed to do both while with Bayern Munich, and Saturday it was time for the veteran defender to call it the end of his storied career with the German giants.

Lahm and his Bayern side ended their 2016/17 Bundesliga-winning season in style on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Freiburg, but with the league already won prior to kickoff, the momentous occasion was more about reflection for the 33-year-old Munich native.

“I definitely have mixed feelings at the moment, celebrating with the lads for the last time,” Lahm told Sky Deutschland following his final match.

“It’s an emotional day. I’ve experienced so much,” he continued.

For the better part of 16 years, Lahm has graced the pitch for Bayern as one of the club’s most sturdy and creative defenders despite his diminutive size. The outside back appeared over 500 matches for the 27-time German champions and captained the club since 2011.

Additionally, Lahm was a staple of the Germany national team throughout his storied career, making 113 appearances for his country, including traveling to three World Cups — with the 2014 edition resulting in a victory over Argentina in the final.

“It was my life being on the pitch and I especially enjoyed the times together with the team and the staff,” Lahm said.

“I’ll miss that of course. I’m looking forward to the time after but today it’s certain that it’s my last time with such a collective. I’ve always seen football as a big collective, setting goals for the fans and the staff. I think that’s what I’ll miss the most later.

“The past few days I had lots of distractions and training but today is very emotional. It’s very touching when teammates thank me for the time together.

“I am lucky to have been blessed by so many nice moments not just with the team but with the staff and the fans too. It was simply unbelievable.

MLS Snapshots: Impact run rampant vs. Timbers, Fire top D.C. united (early afternoon)

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): The Montreal Impact took care of business at home on Saturday afternoon, but the Canadian side had some help from their opponent early on in the first half. Already down a goal, the Portland Timbers suffered another major setback when Diego Chara was sent off inside the opening 20 minutes. Despite managing to pull a goal back before halftime, Caleb Porter’s group stood no chance against Ignacio Piatti (who had two goals on the day) and the rest of the Impact supporting cast. The victory is Montreal’s third of the season, and moves the Eastern Conference club off the bottom of the table, while the Timbers remain fourth out west.

Red Bulls, TFC play to draw on Friday night

Three  moments that mattered

13′ — Piatti converts from the spot — Was there ever any doubt Ignacio would finish this? 1-0 Impact.

18′ — Timbers must play with 10 rest of the way — Diego Chara’s track record of receiving red cards took another on Sunday after this

43′ — Fisher’s header doubles Impact lead — Things just went from bad to worse for Caleb Porter’s group.

45’+1′ — Visitors pull one back at halftime — Diego Valeri pulls off another magical moment for the Timbers, and the lead is cut in half at the break.

Man of the match: Ignacio Piatti

Goalscorers: Ignacio Piatti (13′ — PK, 50′),  Kyle Fisher (43′), Diego Valeri (45’+1′), Ambroise Oyongo (77′)

The game in 100 words (or less): Chances came far and few for the hosts at RFK Stadium while the new-look Chicago Fire continue to play quality soccer and get the necessary results to back it up in the Eastern Conference. David Accam’s sixth goal of the season was enough to push the Fire past D.C. United on Saturday for the club’s sixth victory of 2017. Meanwhile, D.C.’s attacking struggles continued on the afternoon as Ben Olsen’s group failed to register a shot on target during the 90 minutes. Thus far, D.C. has the second-fewest goals in MLS with nine in 11 matches.

BWP bicycle kick dazzles in Red Bulls draw

Three two moments that mattered

29′ — Korb block keeps Nikolic, Fire off the board — Talk about throwing everything into the tackle. Chris Korb did just that to save his D.C. side from conceding on half an hour.

52′ — Accam gets in behind, gives visitors lead — With his combination of pace and finishing, David Accam is someone you’ll want to avoid giving too much space. See below.

Man of the match: David Accam

Goalscorers: David Accam (52′)

All of PST's MLS coverage

La Liga & Serie A: Roma closes Serie A lead to one point

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Bundesliga wrap on final day of season

Sevilla 5-0 Osasuna

A trio of first-half finishes put Sevilla out to a comfortable lead, and Osasuna really never stood a chance from there. The bottom side went down after 10 minutes when Vitolo punished the visitors before Franco Vasquez and Stevan Jovetic added two more goals before the halftime break.

That wasn’t the end for the hosts though, as Vasquez and Vitolo each knocked in their second of the afternoon in the second stanza to extend the rout at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 Las Palmas

With everything on the line, Deportivo stepped up in a massive way at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday to ensure that the club will play in La Liga again next season. Florin Andone’s first-half brace helped guide the hosts to an early 2-0 lead over Las Palmas, while Carles Gil added a third before halftime to move Deportivo above Sporting Gijon in the Spanish table.

Deportivo sits on 33 points to end the season, finishing two points above Sporting Gijon in 18th place.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 2-2 Real Betis
Leganes 1-1 Alaves

Chievo Verona 3-5 Roma

For much of the season, Juventus has appeared to be the runaway favorite to win Serie A, but Roma won’t go down without a fight. The Giallorossi secured an important road win on Saturday to close the gap to one point with one match remaining, but Juve can still win the league on Sunday with a win against Crotone.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Mohamed Salah each recorded braces for Roma while Edin Dzeko added the fifth for the visitors to keep the title race intriguing. Meanwhile, Chievo went in front after 15 minutes through Lucas Castro and Roberto Inglese added two goals of his own for the 14th-place side.

Napoli 4-1 Fiorentina

Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne fired Napoli out front in the first half, and it was easy sailing from there for the hosts. Meanwhile, Dries Mertens added to his impressive goal total on the season with a brace, while Fiorentina pulled a goal back through Josep Illicic to prevent being shut out.

The win moves Napoli to within a point of second place Roma once more as both clubs vie for a shot at automatic qualification into the UEFA Champions League next season.

Fiorentina continue to sit on the outside looking in for the top six, and with one match remaining the club’s chances at reaching Europe next season have likely slipped away.

Putting down roots: Conte says wife, daughter moving to England

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League can only be described as an overwhelming success, and the Italian manager appears to be putting down roots at Chelsea.

Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday

The 47-year-old boss has revealed that after a difficult year for he and his family that Conte’s wife and daughter will join him in England ahead of next season.

PL Player Power Rankings: The Top 20

While there may have been a brief glimmer of doubt as to whether Conte would return to the Blues for a second season, particularly with a potential job at Inter Milan beckoning, it appears Conte is quite settled in London and ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte said.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte has not only achieved great success in his first PL campaign but done soon with tremendous style.

After a bumpy opening two months to the season, the Blues have undoubtedly been England’s top side since October, falling just three times in league play and nearing a PL record of 30 wins, which would break the league record previously set by Chelsea.

Despite already having won the league, Chelsea can go for that elusive 30th victory on Championship Sunday when the team hosts bottom side Sunderland. A win would put Conte’s men just two points shy of the PL record for points in a season (95) which was also set by the Blues during the 2004/05 season.

Report: Chelsea will evaluate USMNT’s Matt Miazga before next season

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Matt Miazga has made a name for himself this season in Europe, but the next step for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender at Chelsea will be determined during preseason.

Premier League Player Power Rankings — The Top 20

According to ESPN FC, the Premier League champions will evaluate Miazga’s progress this summer following a successful loan spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The 21-year-old made 29 appearances while on loan in the Eredivisie, and helped guide Vitesse to the KNVB Cup for the club’s first major trophy in its 125-year history.

Despite Miazga’s progress this season, a second loan spell seems likely for the American, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord seen as two of the favorites to land the Chelsea centerback next season. Feyenoord captured the Dutch first-division title this season.

At the moment, Chelsea has several top-quality central defenders on its roster, and even with John Terry leaving at season’s end, there’s no guarantee Miazga would see significant minutes during the 2017/18 campaign.