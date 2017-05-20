More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

For the final time this season, here are the top players in the Premier League based on the last round of games.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

As they have done for most of the campaign, players from Chelsea and Tottenham dominate this list, while stars from Manchester City and Liverpool are peaking at the end of the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 8
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 12
  3. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Even
  4. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
  5. Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – New entry
  6. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 4
  7. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  8. Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 4
  9. David Silva (Man City) – Down 9
  10. Heung min-Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Down 4
  12. Diego Costa (Chelsea) –Down 3
  13. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 8
  14. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Down 3
  15. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Down 2
  16. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  17. Fernando Llorente (Swansea) – Up 1
  18. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
  19. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  20. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry

Bundesliga drama on final day of 2016-17 season

Bayern Munich
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

The 34th and final round of action in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season took place on Saturday and there was plenty of drama at the top and bottom of the table.

[ MORE: Bundesliga’s final day scores ]

Hamburg scored a late winner against relegation rivals Wolfsburg to save themselves from competing in the Bundesliga relegation playoff for the third time in four years and push Wolfsburg into the relegation playoff.

Elsewhere there was plenty of chopping and changing for the remaining European places as Borussia Dortmund won a thriller 4-3 to stay in third place and qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League, while Bayern Munich finished off their title-winning campaign in style.

Below is the final wrap of the Bundesliga season.

Hamburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

Hamburg have never been relegated from the Bundesliga and they will keep that proud record intact. Hamburg’s hero was Luca Waldschmidt who turned 21 yesterday and he jumped off the bench late on to head home and secure Hamburg’s spot in Germany’s top flight for next season. Filip Kosti had made it 1-1 in a nerve-jangling but the hosts scored late and their goalkeeper made a string of fine saves to pull off a remarkable final day win.

As for Wolfsburg, who had taken an early lead through Robin Knocke, the have a two-legged playoff on Thursday May 25 and May 29 as they aim to keep their place in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich 4-1 SC Freiburg

Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso went out with a win as the German champions (that’s now five titles on the spin) beat Freiburg thanks to goals from Arjen Robben and Arturo Vidal which put them 2-0 up, but Freiburg pulled a goal back to make it interesting. Ribery and Kimmich added goals in stoppage time to put some extra gloss on the scoreline.

Bayern also lifted the German title at the Allianz Arena after the full time whistle as Lahm and Alonso head into retirement with one final win under their belt. For Freiburg, they could still qualify for the Europa League if Dortmund beat Frankfurt in the German Cup final next weekend.

Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Werder Bremen

An absolute humdinger of a game as Dortmund scored a later winner via an Aubameyang penalty kick as Thomas Tuchel’s men secured third place and an automatic spot in the UCL group stage. Dortmund trailed 3-2 heading into the final 15 minutes but two late penalty kicks, the first from Marco Reus, turned the game around. Aubameyang also won the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot with 31 goals for the season.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 0-0 Augsburg – Hoffenheim’s draw means that they finish fourth and will be playing in the UCL playoff round
Hertha Berlin 2-6 Bayer Leverkusen – Hertha finished in sixth place and still qualified for Europa League after a big defeat
Cologne 2-0 Mainz – Koln sealed fifth place and a Europa League group stage spot. First European campaign in 25 years
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 RB Leipzig – Two goals in the last seven minutes rescued a point for Frankfurt
Ingolstadt 1-1 Schalke – Hosts are relegated but grabbed a nice point on their final day in the Bundesliga for at least 12 months
Monchengladbach 2-2 Darmstadt – Already-relegated Darmstadt score a late equalizer and cost ‘Gladbach a potential Europa spot

Standings

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Championship Sunday

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season is almost upon us.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 2-0 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-0 Sunderland – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SyFy) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Hull City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Stoke City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, E!) – [STREAM

Swansea City 2-1 West Brom – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Esquire) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Oxygen) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 1-3 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Bravo) – [STREAM]  

Man United 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League is almost here.

Get ready for “Championship Sunday” this Sunday, as we show all 10 games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET across our family of channels.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City just need a point at Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBC Sports.com) to seal a spot in the top four.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]  

You can watch all the goals as they go in live via “Goal Rush” by clicking the link above.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

SUNDAY
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland – SyFy [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – Oxygen [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – Esquire [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – E! [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – Bravo [STREAM]

Reports say Stan Kroenke wants “long term” stay at Arsenal

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

Following a $1.3 billion bid from Alisher Umsanov for his shares, Arsenal’s current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to remain with the Gunners “long term” despite the American businessmen under increasing pressure from fans.

[ MORE: Usmanov bid rejected ]

Widespread reports state that Usmanov’s offer was quickly rebuffed and the 66th richest person on the planet, who has promised to spend big on new players if he does become the majority shareholder, will now have to go back to the drawing board as his six-year long battle to wrestle the power from Kroenke continues.

A report from the Telegraph states that Kroenke has “reassured” directors at Arsenal that he will not sell his shares in the club as a rare period of uncertainty on the soccer side of things continues.

Kroenke — who also owns the LA Rams, Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S. sporting realm — owns a 67 percent stake in Arsenal and Usmanov owns 30 percent of the shares with the rest shared between minority owners.

The battle between Usmanov and Kroenke has been arduous and this bid from Usmanov seems to suggest that the Uzbekistan born billionaire is keen for a huge shake up at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Kroenke is a big supporter of Arsene Wenger and the stability the Frenchman has brought to the club with 20-straight top four finishes.

That run could end this weekend, depending on how the Championship Sunday results end up, but it appears that one thing which isn’t up in the air is Kroenke’s commitment to Arsenal.

Whether Arsenal’s fans think that is a good thing or not remains to be seen but there have been many protests against the board of the past few years as star players were sold and many of the fans believed more money should’ve been spent on new players.

This saga will rumble on for many years to come.