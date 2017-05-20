Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

For the final time this season, here are the top players in the Premier League based on the last round of games.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
As they have done for most of the campaign, players from Chelsea and Tottenham dominate this list, while stars from Manchester City and Liverpool are peaking at the end of the season.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 8
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 12
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Even
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
- Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 4
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 4
- David Silva (Man City) – Down 9
- Heung min-Son (Tottenham) – New entry
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Down 4
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) –Down 3
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 8
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Down 3
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Down 2
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Fernando Llorente (Swansea) – Up 1
- Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry