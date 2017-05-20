More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

For the final time this season, here are the top players in the Premier League based on the last round of games.

As they have done for most of the campaign, players from Chelsea and Tottenham dominate this list, while stars from Manchester City and Liverpool are peaking at the end of the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 8
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 12
  3. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Even
  4. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
  5. Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – New entry
  6. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 4
  7. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
  8. Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 4
  9. David Silva (Man City) – Down 9
  10. Heung min-Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Down 4
  12. Diego Costa (Chelsea) –Down 3
  13. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 8
  14. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Down 3
  15. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Down 2
  16. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
  17. Fernando Llorente (Swansea) – Up 1
  18. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
  19. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  20. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry

MLS Snapshot: New England Revolution 2-1 Columbus Crew (video)

By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Don’t look now but the New England Revolution are starting to play really good soccer. Jay Heaps and his side have won two in a row, scoring a combined six goals in the back-to-back victories, which is good news for an attack that possesses plenty of potent goalscoring power. A pair of finishes from Diego Fagundez were enough to pull the Revs ahead after the after opening 20 minutes, after Ola Kamara had given the Crew the lead early in the first half. Andrew Farrell earned a late and unnecessary red card for the Revs that will surely earn him a lengthy suspension.Meanwhile, the Crew have cooled off after a hot start to the MLS season, with Greg Berhalter’s men losing four of their last six matches.

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Kamara nets seventh of the season — Wil Trapp’s long ball to find Ola Kamara was brilliant, but the Norwegian striker’s finish… yeah, that was pretty brilliant too!

24′ — Revs level it behind Fagundez tap in — Columbus has been sloppy in their own half at times this season and this was one of those times. Nguyen to Kamara to Fagundez = deadly!

34′ — Fagundez with his second in 10 minutes! — Clever little give-and-go from Kamara and Fagundez, and it’s the speedy attacker with his second of the first half.

Men of the match: Diego Fagundez

Goalscorers: Ola Kamara (20′), Diego Fagundez (24′, 34′)

La Liga & Serie A: Real locks up 33rd Spanish crown and more

Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo would help Real cap off its stellar season in La Liga? The Portuguese attacker netted inside the opening two minutes on Sunday to give Los Blancos the Spanish crown, edging rivals Barcelona by six points in the final table. Karim Benzema added a second for Zinedine Zidane’s side after halftime to ensure the outcome for the visitors.

Real’s next test will take place in Cardiff when the La Liga champions take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

The Blaugrana needed a win and some help from Malaga to bring home another La Liga trophy, but Real Madrid didn’t comply. Barcelona managed a comeback win over Eibar ta the Camp Nou, after falling behind in the opening 10 minutes after a superb volley from Takashi Inui gave the visitors the lead and almost spoiled the day for Luis Enrique in his final match in charge at the Camp Nou. Inui found his second of the day after halftime, before a David Junca Rene own goal gave Barcelona a glimmer of hope.

Luis Suarez leveled the match in the second half, but with Real already up 2-0 at that point, Barca’s chances of winning Spain’s top flight were already dashed. Lionel Messi scored twice late, after having previously missed from the spot earlier in the second half, to give the Blaugrana the lead.

This season marks the first time since 2013/14 that Barcelona hasn’t won a domestic title in Spain (La Liga, Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Fernando Torres scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give Atletico a commanding lead, and Diego Simeone’s side concluded another La Liga season inside the top three. Inaki Williams pulled one back for Bilbao in the second stanza, however, Angel Correa sealed the match in the 89th minute. The UCL will be in play once again next season for Atleti, despite finishing behind Real and Barcelona.

Elsewhere in La Liga — SATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Sociedad
Valencia 1-3 Villareal

Juventus 3-0 Crotone

Champions once again! Juventus needed to win one of its final two matches, but the Italian giants didn’t waste any time in doing so on Sunday as they captured another Serie A crown. Mario Mandzukic and Paolo Dybala each netted before halftime, while Alex Sandro scored late on to make it 3-0 in favor of the UEFA Champions League finalists.

The Serie A title is Juventus’ 33rd in club history and their sixth straight as the team continues to dominate Italian soccer.

Elsewhere in Serie ASATURDAY’S ROUNDUP

Lazio vs. Inter Milan
AC Milan 3-0 Bologna
Empoli 0-1 Atalanta
Genoa 2-1 Torino
Sassuolo 6-2 Cagliari
Udinese 1-1 Sampdoria

Juventus clinches record sixth straight Serie A title

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

Torino won five consecutive titles from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled due to World War II), Inter Milan took five straight from 2006-10 and Juventus claimed a handful from 1931-35.

Kane nabs second Golden Boot; Top 15 goal scorers

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Harry Kane scored his 27th, 28th, and 29th goals of the Premier League season to win his second Golden Boot in fine fashion.

That gives Kane seven goals in the last four days. Let that sink in.

Romelu Lukaku of Everton finished second, adding his 25th goal of the season on a penalty against Arsenal.

Joshua King‘s 16 goals make him the only player from a non-European qualifier in the Top Nine. The Bournemouth man scored one more goal than Christian Benteke, Jermain Defoe, and Fernando Llorente, who tied for 10th.

Golden Boot Top 15
1. Kane, 29
2. Lukaku, 25
3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), 24
T-4. Sergio Aguero (Man City) and Diego Costa (Chelsea), 20
6. Dele Alli (Spurs), 18
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd), 17
T-8. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and King, 16
T-10. Benteke, Defoe, and Llorente, 15
13. Heung-Min Son (Spurs), 14
T-14. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), 13.