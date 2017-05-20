Premier League player Power Rankings: The top 20

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo would help Real cap off its stellar season in La Liga? The Portuguese attacker netted inside the opening two minutes on Sunday to give Los Blancos the Spanish crown, edging rivals Barcelona by six points in the final table. Karim Benzema added a second for Zinedine Zidane’s side after halftime to ensure the outcome for the visitors.

GOOOAAAALLLL!!!!@Benzema takes the wind out of the @LaLiga sails with an easy tap-in from close range. pic.twitter.com/AV9AhXkvtN — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 21, 2017

Real’s next test will take place in Cardiff when the La Liga champions take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

The Blaugrana needed a win and some help from Malaga to bring home another La Liga trophy, but Real Madrid didn’t comply. Barcelona managed a comeback win over Eibar ta the Camp Nou, after falling behind in the opening 10 minutes after a superb volley from Takashi Inui gave the visitors the lead and almost spoiled the day for Luis Enrique in his final match in charge at the Camp Nou. Inui found his second of the day after halftime, before a David Junca Rene own goal gave Barcelona a glimmer of hope.

Luis Suarez leveled the match in the second half, but with Real already up 2-0 at that point, Barca’s chances of winning Spain’s top flight were already dashed. Lionel Messi scored twice late, after having previously missed from the spot earlier in the second half, to give the Blaugrana the lead.

This season marks the first time since 2013/14 that Barcelona hasn’t won a domestic title in Spain (La Liga, Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Fernando Torres scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give Atletico a commanding lead, and Diego Simeone’s side concluded another La Liga season inside the top three. Inaki Williams pulled one back for Bilbao in the second stanza, however, Angel Correa sealed the match in the 89th minute. The UCL will be in play once again next season for Atleti, despite finishing behind Real and Barcelona.

Juventus 3-0 Crotone

Champions once again! Juventus needed to win one of its final two matches, but the Italian giants didn’t waste any time in doing so on Sunday as they captured another Serie A crown. Mario Mandzukic and Paolo Dybala each netted before halftime, while Alex Sandro scored late on to make it 3-0 in favor of the UEFA Champions League finalists.

The Serie A title is Juventus’ 33rd in club history and their sixth straight as the team continues to dominate Italian soccer.

