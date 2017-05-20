Premier League TV, stream schedule for Championship Sunday

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League is almost here.
Get ready for "Championship Sunday" this Sunday, as we show all 10 games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET
The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough to qualify for the Champions League.
Manchester City just need a point at Watford to seal a spot in the top four.
Following a $1.3 billion bid from Alisher Umsanov for his shares, Arsenal’s current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to remain with the Gunners “long term” despite the American businessmen under increasing pressure from fans.
Widespread reports state that Usmanov’s offer was quickly rebuffed and the 66th richest person on the planet, who has promised to spend big on new players if he does become the majority shareholder, will now have to go back to the drawing board as his six-year long battle to wrestle the power from Kroenke continues.
A report from the Telegraph states that Kroenke has “reassured” directors at Arsenal that he will not sell his shares in the club as a rare period of uncertainty on the soccer side of things continues.
Kroenke — who also owns the LA Rams, Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S. sporting realm — owns a 67 percent stake in Arsenal and Usmanov owns 30 percent of the shares with the rest shared between minority owners.
The battle between Usmanov and Kroenke has been arduous and this bid from Usmanov seems to suggest that the Uzbekistan born billionaire is keen for a huge shake up at the Emirates Stadium.
However, Kroenke is a big supporter of Arsene Wenger and the stability the Frenchman has brought to the club with 20-straight top four finishes.
That run could end this weekend, depending on how the Championship Sunday results end up, but it appears that one thing which isn’t up in the air is Kroenke’s commitment to Arsenal.
Whether Arsenal’s fans think that is a good thing or not remains to be seen but there have been many protests against the board of the past few years as star players were sold and many of the fans believed more money should’ve been spent on new players.
This saga will rumble on for many years to come.
England’s U20s made a fine start to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea as goals from Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong and Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke did the damage against tournament favorites Argentina in Jeonju.
The 2-0 victory was England’s first at a U-20 World Cup since 1997 (they had gone 17 games without a win) when the likes of Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy were coming through the system and it puts them top of Group A ahead of hosts South Korea and Guinea.
Paul Simpson’s men face Guinea on Tuesday before finishing up group play against South Korea on Friday.
Calvert-Lewin’s wonderful header opened the scoring and although Argentina had plenty of the play England struck on the break through Armstrong early in the second half to make it 2-0. Substitute Lautaro Martinez was then sent off via video technology as the referee reviewed TV footage of Martinez’s elbow striking England defender Fikayo Tomori and then showed him a straight red card.
Solanke then slotted home from the spot late on to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt.
Check out videos of two of the three goals below, plus the VAR decision for the red card, as the Three Lions began the tournament in the best possible way.
Armstrong races clear and finishes at the near post to make it 2-0
Argentina’s Martinez was then sent off via VAR
Solanke slots home a late PK to wrap up the 3-0 win
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Benoit Cheyrou scored on a diving header in the 70th minute and Toronto FC salvaged a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Friday night, ending the Canadian team’s franchise-record winning streak at six games.
Toronto FC (7-1-5) had three good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes for the first seven-game winning streak in the MLS since the 2012 season. Jozy Altidore‘s penalty kick was blocked by Luis Robles in the 81st minute. On the previous play, Altidore tried to chip the keeper but it went wide and Tosaint Ricketts was knocked down in the penalty area chasing the loose ball.
In the 84th minute, Ricketts controlled a long pass with his chest on a breakaway but his shot hit the crossbar. Then Ricketts appeared to score in the 89th but it was whistled back for an offside call.
New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak. In the 38th minute, Sacha Kljestan’s free kick was headed across goal by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Wright-Phillips finished it with a bicycle kick to open the scoring (WATCH HERE).
Before coming to MLS, Bradley Wright-Phillips had enjoyed a professional footballing career which could probably be best described as “fine”… had he not been born the son of one of England’s most prolific goal scorers, Ian Wright.
In 302 appearances across three diferent levels of English soccer, Wright-Phillips had 80 career goals to his name — a goal every five games, which is by no means prolific.
Since arriving in MLS during the summer of 2013 (at the age of 28), the man now quite affectionately known as BWP has bagged a goal once every 130 minutes he’s been on the field — well above a goal every other game.
[ MORE: Kane targeting 100 PL goals by end of next season, and he’ll get it ]
On Friday, BWP scored his 74th regular-season goal in MLS to put the New York Red Bulls ahead of league-leading Toronto FC. It was one of the more difficult finishes he’s had to apply in MLS, an overhead kick from a pretty tight angle. Not a problem for BWP.