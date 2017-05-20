Premier League TV, stream schedule for Championship Sunday

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League is almost here.

Get ready for “Championship Sunday” this Sunday, as we show all 10 games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET across our family of channels.

The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City just need a point at Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBC Sports.com) to seal a spot in the top four.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – USA [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – MSNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland – SyFy [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – Oxygen [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – Esquire [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – E! [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – Bravo [STREAM]



