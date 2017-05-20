More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Championship Sunday

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season is almost upon us.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 2-0 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-0 Sunderland – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SyFy) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Hull City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Stoke City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, E!) – [STREAM

Swansea City 2-1 West Brom – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Esquire) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Oxygen) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 1-3 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Bravo) – [STREAM]  

Man United 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]  

Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League is almost here.

Get ready for “Championship Sunday” this Sunday, as we show all 10 games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET across our family of channels.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City just need a point at Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBC Sports.com) to seal a spot in the top four.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ]  

You can watch all the goals as they go in live via "Goal Rush" by clicking the link above.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

SUNDAY
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland – SyFy [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – Oxygen [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – Esquire [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – E! [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – Bravo [STREAM]

Reports say Stan Kroenke wants “long term” stay at Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

Following a $1.3 billion bid from Alisher Umsanov for his shares, Arsenal’s current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to remain with the Gunners “long term” despite the American businessmen under increasing pressure from fans.

[ MORE: Usmanov bid rejected ]

Widespread reports state that Usmanov’s offer was quickly rebuffed and the 66th richest person on the planet, who has promised to spend big on new players if he does become the majority shareholder, will now have to go back to the drawing board as his six-year long battle to wrestle the power from Kroenke continues.

A report from the Telegraph states that Kroenke has “reassured” directors at Arsenal that he will not sell his shares in the club as a rare period of uncertainty on the soccer side of things continues.

Kroenke — who also owns the LA Rams, Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S. sporting realm — owns a 67 percent stake in Arsenal and Usmanov owns 30 percent of the shares with the rest shared between minority owners.

The battle between Usmanov and Kroenke has been arduous and this bid from Usmanov seems to suggest that the Uzbekistan born billionaire is keen for a huge shake up at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Kroenke is a big supporter of Arsene Wenger and the stability the Frenchman has brought to the club with 20-straight top four finishes.

That run could end this weekend, depending on how the Championship Sunday results end up, but it appears that one thing which isn’t up in the air is Kroenke’s commitment to Arsenal.

Whether Arsenal’s fans think that is a good thing or not remains to be seen but there have been many protests against the board of the past few years as star players were sold and many of the fans believed more money should’ve been spent on new players.

This saga will rumble on for many years to come.

England beat Argentina, seal first win in 20 years at U20 World Cup

England
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

England’s U20s made a fine start to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea as goals from Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong and Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke did the damage against tournament favorites Argentina in Jeonju.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

The 2-0 victory was England’s first at a U-20 World Cup since 1997 (they had gone 17 games without a win) when the likes of Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy were coming through the system and it puts them top of Group A ahead of hosts South Korea and Guinea.

Paul Simpson’s men face Guinea on Tuesday before finishing up group play against South Korea on Friday.

[ MORE: Latest news from U-20 World Cup ]

Calvert-Lewin’s wonderful header opened the scoring and although Argentina had plenty of the play England struck on the break through Armstrong early in the second half to make it 2-0. Substitute Lautaro Martinez was then sent off via video technology as the referee reviewed TV footage of Martinez’s elbow striking England defender Fikayo Tomori and then showed him a straight red card.

Solanke then slotted home from the spot late on to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt.

Check out videos of two of the three goals below, plus the VAR decision for the red card, as the Three Lions began the tournament in the best possible way.

Armstrong races clear and finishes at the near post to make it 2-0

Argentina’s Martinez was then sent off via VAR

Solanke slots home a late PK to wrap up the 3-0 win

Red Bulls 1-1 Toronto FC: TFC’s 6-game winning streak ends in thriller

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Benoit Cheyrou scored on a diving header in the 70th minute and Toronto FC salvaged a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Friday night, ending the Canadian team’s franchise-record winning streak at six games.

Toronto FC (7-1-5) had three good scoring chances in the final 10 minutes for the first seven-game winning streak in the MLS since the 2012 season. Jozy Altidore‘s penalty kick was blocked by Luis Robles in the 81st minute. On the previous play, Altidore tried to chip the keeper but it went wide and Tosaint Ricketts was knocked down in the penalty area chasing the loose ball.

In the 84th minute, Ricketts controlled a long pass with his chest on a breakaway but his shot hit the crossbar. Then Ricketts appeared to score in the 89th but it was whistled back for an offside call.

New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak. In the 38th minute, Sacha Kljestan’s free kick was headed across goal by Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Wright-Phillips finished it with a bicycle kick to open the scoring (WATCH HERE).