Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Championship Sunday

The final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season is almost upon us.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Arsenal 2-0 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Chelsea 3-0 Sunderland – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SyFy) – [STREAM]
Watford 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM]
Hull City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Liverpool 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Southampton 1-1 Stoke City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, E!) – [STREAM]
Swansea City 2-1 West Brom – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Esquire) – [STREAM]
Burnley 1-0 West Ham – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Oxygen) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Leicester City 1-3 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Bravo) – [STREAM]
Man United 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]