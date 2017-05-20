Putting down roots: Conte says wife, daughter moving to England

Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League can only be described as an overwhelming success, and the Italian manager appears to be putting down roots at Chelsea.

The 47-year-old boss has revealed that after a difficult year for he and his family that Conte’s wife and daughter will join him in England ahead of next season.

While there may have been a brief glimmer of doubt as to whether Conte would return to the Blues for a second season, particularly with a potential job at Inter Milan beckoning, it appears Conte is quite settled in London and ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte said.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte has not only achieved great success in his first PL campaign but done soon with tremendous style.

After a bumpy opening two months to the season, the Blues have undoubtedly been England’s top side since October, falling just three times in league play and nearing a PL record of 30 wins, which would break the league record previously set by Chelsea.

Despite already having won the league, Chelsea can go for that elusive 30th victory on Championship Sunday when the team hosts bottom side Sunderland. A win would put Conte’s men just two points shy of the PL record for points in a season (95) which was also set by the Blues during the 2004/05 season.