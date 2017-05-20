More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Putting down roots: Conte says wife, daughter moving to England

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League can only be described as an overwhelming success, and the Italian manager appears to be putting down roots at Chelsea.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday ]

The 47-year-old boss has revealed that after a difficult year for he and his family that Conte’s wife and daughter will join him in England ahead of next season.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings: The Top 20 ]

While there may have been a brief glimmer of doubt as to whether Conte would return to the Blues for a second season, particularly with a potential job at Inter Milan beckoning, it appears Conte is quite settled in London and ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte said.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte has not only achieved great success in his first PL campaign but done soon with tremendous style.

After a bumpy opening two months to the season, the Blues have undoubtedly been England’s top side since October, falling just three times in league play and nearing a PL record of 30 wins, which would break the league record previously set by Chelsea.

Despite already having won the league, Chelsea can go for that elusive 30th victory on Championship Sunday when the team hosts bottom side Sunderland. A win would put Conte’s men just two points shy of the PL record for points in a season (95) which was also set by the Blues during the 2004/05 season.

Report: Chelsea will evaluate USMNT’s Matt Miazga before next season

Twitter/@MijnVitesse
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

Matt Miazga has made a name for himself this season in Europe, but the next step for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender at Chelsea will be determined during preseason.

[ MORE: Premier League Player Power Rankings — The Top 20 ]

According to ESPN FC, the Premier League champions will evaluate Miazga’s progress this summer following a successful loan spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The 21-year-old made 29 appearances while on loan in the Eredivisie, and helped guide Vitesse to the KNVB Cup for the club’s first major trophy in its 125-year history.

Despite Miazga’s progress this season, a second loan spell seems likely for the American, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord seen as two of the favorites to land the Chelsea centerback next season. Feyenoord captured the Dutch first-division title this season.

At the moment, Chelsea has several top-quality central defenders on its roster, and even with John Terry leaving at season’s end, there’s no guarantee Miazga would see significant minutes during the 2017/18 campaign.

LIVE – Busy MLS Saturday with seven games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

There are seven games in Major League Soccer on Saturday so buckle up.

[ LIVE: Follow Saturday's MLS action ]

Houston Dynamo heading to Atlanta United should be a lively encounter, while Sporting KC’s trip Vancouver and FC Dallas welcoming San Jose stand out as must-watch games.

[ MORE: All of PST's MLS coverage

Below is the look at the schedule for today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis and reaction on ProSoccerTalk.

Saturday’s MLS schedule

Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers – 3 p.m. ET
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire – 4 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo – 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City – 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. San Jose – 8 p.m. ET

VOTE: Premier League Goal of the Month – May

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

The 2 Robbies have selected their six contenders for Premier League Goal of the Month for May, and now you get to vote on the winner.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Can anybody really beat Emre Can‘s stunner against Watford?

Click play on the video above to watch the contenders, while you can vote for your favorite right here.

Ahead of his Chelsea farewell, John Terry’s impact immeasurable

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Chelsea have won the Premier League title five times in the past 13 seasons.

John Terry has hoisted the trophy on all five occasions.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

The legendary center back, 35, has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season after 22 years at the club and his farewell will be an emotional one.

His impact at Chelsea is simply immeasurable.

After he lifts the PL trophy at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Sunderland, Terry may yet retire completely from the game. It would certainly seem like a fitting ending to his career, even though the veteran has played a bit-part this season for Antonio Conte‘s side.

What Terry has done before that marks him down as a true legend of the game.

The Londoner has won 15 major trophies with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League, and has led the Blues in a golden era after Roman Abramovich arrived as the new owner. His reading of the game is sublime and his status as the top scoring defender in Premier League history proves he has popped up with vital goals when Chelsea needed him most.

Whatever Terry does next, the long-time captain of Chelsea will always be a legend at the club and will go down as the greatest player in its history.

Fact.

Click play on the video above to watch a tribute to Terry ahead of his final game in the blue jersey which he helped make synonymous with success over the past two decades.