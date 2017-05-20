More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Putting down roots: Conte says wife, daughter moving to England

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League can only be described as an overwhelming success, and the Italian manager appears to be putting down roots at Chelsea.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule for Championship Sunday ]

The 47-year-old boss has revealed that after a difficult year for he and his family that Conte’s wife and daughter will join him in England ahead of next season.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings: The Top 20 ]

While there may have been a brief glimmer of doubt as to whether Conte would return to the Blues for a second season, particularly with a potential job at Inter Milan beckoning, it appears Conte is quite settled in London and ready to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn’t easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte said.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte has not only achieved great success in his first PL campaign but done soon with tremendous style.

After a bumpy opening two months to the season, the Blues have undoubtedly been England’s top side since October, falling just three times in league play and nearing a PL record of 30 wins, which would break the league record previously set by Chelsea.

Despite already having won the league, Chelsea can go for that elusive 30th victory on Championship Sunday when the team hosts bottom side Sunderland. A win would put Conte’s men just two points shy of the PL record for points in a season (95) which was also set by the Blues during the 2004/05 season.

MLS Snapshot: Almiron nets hat-trick in Atlanta rout; San Jose stuns Dallas

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If you’ve been watching the opening two months or so of MLS you’d know Atlanta United is very much for real. Now, watch tonight’s game and get a glimpse of another potential star-in-the-making, AKA Miguel Almiron. The young Designated Player recorded his first MLS hat-trick on Saturday night en route to guiding his side to a 4-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Julian Gressel also added his second goal of 2017 to further the Atlanta domination on the night. The Dynamo managed to pull one back late through an Erick Torres penalty kick, his ninth goal of the season, but it was otherwise a night to forget for the visitors.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (early afternoon) wrap up ]

Three four moments that mattered

20′ — Sneaky free kick almost gives hosts lead — Clever stuff here from Miguel Almiron but it was read well by the Dynamo defender.

30′ — Almiron fires Atlanta in front — Make that three on the season for the young DP.

42′ — Make it a brace for Almiron — This was probably the best of his three goals, which says a lot because the first one was very nice too.

80′ — Give that man a hat-trick — If Saturday is any indication of Miguel Almiron’s future, then WATCH OUT MLS!

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Miguel Almiron (30′, 42′, 80′ — PK), Julian Gressel (76′), Erick Torres (90′ — PK)

The game in 100 words (or less): The possession stats and overall chances all pointed to FC Dallas but the outcome wasn’t what they expected on Saturday night. Oscar Pareja’s side fell to the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0 at Toyota Stadium for the club’s first loss of 2017. Jahmir Hyka was the unlikely goalscorer for the Quakes, who gave the visitors the lead with nine minutes remaining in the match after a stunning individual display of skill inside the Dallas penalty area. Meanwhile, Dallas recorded just two shots on target on the evening, which is quite surprising given the club’s potency in attack.

Three two one moment that mattered

81′ — Hyka works some magic in the Dallas area — Everything up to and including the finish was perfect, and Dallas’ perfect start is officially over.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Jahmir Hyka

Goalscorers: Jahmir Hyka (81′)

Monaco celebrates title with 12th straight win; PSG held 1-1

Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco celebrated its French league title by beating Rennes 3-2 for a 12th straight win on Saturday, finishing the season eight points clear of deposed champion Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Real Madrid is one point away from claiming La Liga title ]

Monaco sealed the title midweek and its players spray-dyed their hair in the club’s colors to celebrate.

[ MORE: Roma closes Serie A gap to one point ]

Monaco scored in its last 32 league games to set a single-season record. It scored 107 league goals – five more than PSG’s total last season – and 158 overall.

PSG conceded an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Caen. The result was priceless for the visitors, ensuring survival in a tense relegation fight. Bastia and Nancy were relegated and 18th-placed Lorient faces a playoff against the third-placed team from division two.

Lorient was moments away from staying up until Ronny Rodelin swept in a 91st-minute equalizer for Caen, having earlier missed a penalty. Caen also had a goal controversially disallowed, and when Rodelin did finally score, his goal set off scenes of wild delight.

Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored his 20th league goal to ensure fifth place for Marseille and a spot in the Europa League, while relegating Bastia.

RENNES 2, MONACO 3

Brazilian players Fabinho, Jemerson, and Jorge scored for Monaco, which always led, and Adama Diakhaby pulled two back for the home side.

PSG 1, CAEN 1

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot put PSG ahead early but striker Edinson Cavani failed to improve on his league-leading 35 goals.

With three minutes to go, Caen midfielder Julien Feret thought he scored but the goal was ruled out because one of his teammate’s was adjudged to be offside. But Caen coach Patrice Garande was dancing with delight when Rodelin atoned for a penalty miss to keep Caen in the top flight.

LYON 3, NICE 3

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette bid the perfect farewell to Lyon, scoring twice to break his own record and reach 100 league goals for the club.

Lacazette came through the youth ranks and made his debut eight years ago. He is leaving, possibly to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon took the lead in the 10th minute when Nice defender Maxime Le Marchand inadvertently turned in forward Memphis Depay‘s shot.

Greek striker Anastasios Donis equalized five minutes later after being set up by midfielder Vincent Koziello.

Third-placed Nice salvaged a point with the last kick when midfielder Jean-Michael Seri coolly scored a penalty.

OTHER MATCHES

Lorient gave itself a chance of staying up after drawing with Bordeaux 1-1, and meets third-placed Troyes from the second division in a two-way playoff. A defeat would have relegated Lorient and put Nancy into the playoff on goal difference.

Dijon also ensured its safety with a 0-0 draw at Toulouse, and finished in 16th place, ahead of 17th-placed Caen on goal difference.

Nancy’s 3-1 home win against Saint-Etienne proved to be in vain.

Striker Nicolas De Preville scored a hat trick as Lille beat Nantes 3-0; Angers won against visiting Montpellier 2-0, and Guingamp beat Metz 1-0.

MLS Snapshot: Union storm back vs. Rapids, Whitecaps defeat Sporting KC (video)

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): In a battle of two of the league’s weakest sides to this point, it was the Philadelphia Union that emerged victorious after a strange sequence of events late in the match ended up benefitting the hosts. Caleb Calvert had a dream start for the Colorado Rapids with his first career MLS goal after a quarter hour, but the 20-year-old’s night came to an abrupt end in the second half after the striker re-entered the match without the referee’s permission. This resulted in a second yellow card. End of his evening. From there, Haris Medunjanin’s stunning free kick beat Tim Howard six minutes later and gave the Union their fourth win of the season.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup ]

Three moments that mattered

15′ — Calvert stuns Union for first MLS goal — Andre Blake stood no chance on this one. Just watch below and you’ll understand why. So pretty.

23′ — Howard denies Union equalizer with kick save — Two words: Tim Howard.

69′ — Stranger things happening in Philly — The Rapids were reduced to 10 when Calvert re-entered the pitch without the referee waving the forward back on, and just like that the visitors were at a tremendous disadvantage.

75′ — Union take the lead — Oh boy, that’s some strike from Haris Medunjanin. Wow!

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: C.J. Sapong

Goalscorers: Caleb Calvert (15′), C.J. Sapong (67′ — PK), Haris Medunjanin (75′)

The game in 100 words (or less): The Vancouver Whitecaps are picked up a bit of steam in the Western Conference after a slow start to the season, and Christian Bolanos is proving to be a key playmaker for the Canadian side. The Costa Rican recorded two assists on Saturday, helping pace the Whitecaps to their fifth win of the season at BC Place against Sporting KC. Meanwhile, it was an off night for the West leaders, who posted just two shots on target. Goalkeeper Tim Melia impressed once against though for SKC, making five stops in net, two of which came off a second-half penalty double-save.

Three moments that mattered

40′ — Techera volley gives Whitecaps lead — This might be the best team goal you see all season… and Cristian Techera’s finish was pretty darn good too.

67′ — Parker heads home for Whitecaps’ second — The U.S. Men’s National Team defender knocked him his first of the season after the hour mark to ensure the points for the home side.

‘ — Melia makes crazy double-save — It wasn’t Sporting KC’s evening but Tim Melia continues to show us why he’s one of the top up-and-coming keepers in MLS.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Christian Bolanos

Goalscorers: Cristian Techera (40′), Tim Parker (67′)

1 point from Liga title, Real Madrid faces Michel’s Malaga

Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid enters the final round of the Spanish league just one point away from ending a five-year wait to reclaim the domestic crown.

[ MORE: Bundesliga drama on final day of 2016/17 season ]

Standing in its way is a Malaga side that has found its stride under former Madrid player Michel Gonzalez.

Madrid, which visits Malaga on Sunday in the last round, is three points ahead of Barcelona. But Madrid must take at least a draw at La Rosaleda Stadium as Barcelona holds the head-to-head tiebreaker if both teams end up with the same number of points.

“It’s going to be a difficult match against a rival that is playing phenomenally,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Saturday. “We haven’t won it yet. We are very motivated and won’t quit until the last minute.”

That point may be harder to come by than many Madrid fans would like as Malaga has proven to be a tough place to visit since Michel’s arrival.

Michel took charge in March with Malaga trying to avoid a relegation fight. After a settling-in period, he has led Malaga to six wins in its last eight matches. That run includes victories in its last four home matches over Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla and Celta Vigo.

Striker Sandro Ramirez has 14 goals for Malaga, seven coming during the late-season surge.

Ignacio Camacho, a physical midfielder, holds the center, while Carlos Kameni is hard to beat in goal. However, Malaga will be without defender Diego Llorente, who is on loan from Madrid and not allowed to play.

As an attacking midfielder, Michel helped Madrid win six Ligas, and he later returned as Madrid reserve team coach. His name consistently comes up as a potential future manager of Madrid.

Despite Malaga’s recent form, some diehard Barcelona fans have concerns that Michel may not field his best side or push his players enough to beat his former club with the title on the line.

Michel is having none of that.

“A draw lets them (Madrid) become champions, but they will be facing a team that in the last 11 rounds, especially in the last eight rounds, has been playing at a great level,” Michel said Saturday. “Will Real Madrid become champion because Malaga allows it? No. The statistics and the football played say that Madrid is a great team and that Malaga is playing like one.”

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said he believed “100 percent in the professionalism of all coaches and players.”

Barcelona hosts Eibar and must win to have any chance of the title.

“If we get lucky, fantastic. We will celebrate it,” Luis Enrique said. “If not, we will congratulate the champion.”