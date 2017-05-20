Reports say Stan Kronke wants “long term” stay at Arsenal

Following a $1.3 billion bid from Alisher Umsanov for his shares, Arsenal’s current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to remain with the Gunners “long term” despite the American businessmen under increasing pressure from fans.

Widespread reports state that Usmanov’s offer was quickly rebuffed and the 66th richest person on the planet, who has promised to spend big on new players if he does become the majority shareholder, will now have to go back to the drawing board as his six-year long battle to wrestle the power from Kroenke continues.

A report from the Telegraph states that Kroenke has “reassured” directors at Arsenal that he will not sell his shares in the club as a rare period of uncertainty on the soccer side of things continues.

Kroenke — who also owns the LA Rams, Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S. sporting realm — owns a 67 percent stake in Arsenal and Usmanov owns 30 percent of the shares with the rest shared between minority owners.

The battle between Usmanov and Kroenke has been arduous and this bid from Usmanov seems to suggest that the Uzbekistan born billionaire is keen for a huge shake up at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Kroenke is a big supporter of Arsene Wenger and the stability the Frenchman has brought to the club with 20-straight top four finishes.

That run could end this weekend, depending on how the Championship Sunday results end up, but it appears that one thing which isn’t up in the air is Kroenke’s commitment to Arsenal.

Whether Arsenal’s fans think that is a good thing or not remains to be seen but there have been many protests against the board of the past few years as star players were sold and many of the fans believed more money should’ve been spent on new players.

This saga will rumble on for many years to come.

