Reports say Stan Kroenke wants “long term” stay at Arsenal

Following a $1.3 billion bid from Alisher Umsanov for his shares, Arsenal’s current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke reportedly wants to remain with the Gunners “long term” despite the American businessmen under increasing pressure from fans.
Widespread reports state that Usmanov’s offer was quickly rebuffed and the 66th richest person on the planet, who has promised to spend big on new players if he does become the majority shareholder, will now have to go back to the drawing board as his six-year long battle to wrestle the power from Kroenke continues.
A report from the Telegraph states that Kroenke has “reassured” directors at Arsenal that he will not sell his shares in the club as a rare period of uncertainty on the soccer side of things continues.
Kroenke — who also owns the LA Rams, Colorado Rapids, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S. sporting realm — owns a 67 percent stake in Arsenal and Usmanov owns 30 percent of the shares with the rest shared between minority owners.
The battle between Usmanov and Kroenke has been arduous and this bid from Usmanov seems to suggest that the Uzbekistan born billionaire is keen for a huge shake up at the Emirates Stadium.
However, Kroenke is a big supporter of Arsene Wenger and the stability the Frenchman has brought to the club with 20-straight top four finishes.
That run could end this weekend, depending on how the Championship Sunday results end up, but it appears that one thing which isn’t up in the air is Kroenke’s commitment to Arsenal.
Whether Arsenal’s fans think that is a good thing or not remains to be seen but there have been many protests against the board of the past few years as star players were sold and many of the fans believed more money should’ve been spent on new players.
This saga will rumble on for many years to come.
Matt Miazga has made a name for himself this season in Europe, but the next step for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender at Chelsea will be determined during preseason.
According to ESPN FC, the Premier League champions will evaluate Miazga’s progress this summer following a successful loan spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
The 21-year-old made 29 appearances while on loan in the Eredivisie, and helped guide Vitesse to the KNVB Cup for the club’s first major trophy in its 125-year history.
Despite Miazga’s progress this season, a second loan spell seems likely for the American, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord seen as two of the favorites to land the Chelsea centerback next season. Feyenoord captured the Dutch first-division title this season.
At the moment, Chelsea has several top-quality central defenders on its roster, and even with John Terry leaving at season’s end, there’s no guarantee Miazga would see significant minutes during the 2017/18 campaign.
There are seven games in Major League Soccer on Saturday so buckle up.
Houston Dynamo heading to Atlanta United should be a lively encounter, while Sporting KC’s trip Vancouver and FC Dallas welcoming San Jose stand out as must-watch games.
Below is the look at the schedule for today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis and reaction on ProSoccerTalk.
Saturday’s MLS schedule
Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers – 3 p.m. ET
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire – 4 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo – 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City – 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. San Jose – 8 p.m. ET
The 2 Robbies have selected their six contenders for Premier League Goal of the Month for May, and now you get to vote on the winner.
Can anybody really beat Emre Can‘s stunner against Watford?
Click play on the video above to watch the contenders, while you can vote for your favorite right here.
Chelsea have won the Premier League title five times in the past 13 seasons.
John Terry has hoisted the trophy on all five occasions.
The legendary center back, 35, has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season after 22 years at the club and his farewell will be an emotional one.
His impact at Chelsea is simply immeasurable.
After he lifts the PL trophy at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Sunderland, Terry may yet retire completely from the game. It would certainly seem like a fitting ending to his career, even though the veteran has played a bit-part this season for Antonio Conte‘s side.
What Terry has done before that marks him down as a true legend of the game.
The Londoner has won 15 major trophies with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League, and has led the Blues in a golden era after Roman Abramovich arrived as the new owner. His reading of the game is sublime and his status as the top scoring defender in Premier League history proves he has popped up with vital goals when Chelsea needed him most.
Whatever Terry does next, the long-time captain of Chelsea will always be a legend at the club and will go down as the greatest player in its history.
Fact.
Click play on the video above to watch a tribute to Terry ahead of his final game in the blue jersey which he helped make synonymous with success over the past two decades.