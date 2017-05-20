The 2 Robbies have selected their six contenders for Premier League Goal of the Month for May, and now you get to vote on the winner.
Can anybody really beat Emre Can‘s stunner against Watford?
Click play on the video above to watch the contenders, while you can vote for your favorite right here.
Matt Miazga has made a name for himself this season in Europe, but the next step for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender at Chelsea will be determined during preseason.
According to ESPN FC, the Premier League champions will evaluate Miazga’s progress this summer following a successful loan spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
The 21-year-old made 29 appearances while on loan in the Eredivisie, and helped guide Vitesse to the KNVB Cup for the club’s first major trophy in its 125-year history.
Despite Miazga’s progress this season, a second loan spell seems likely for the American, with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord seen as two of the favorites to land the Chelsea centerback next season. Feyenoord captured the Dutch first-division title this season.
At the moment, Chelsea has several top-quality central defenders on its roster, and even with John Terry leaving at season’s end, there’s no guarantee Miazga would see significant minutes during the 2017/18 campaign.
There are seven games in Major League Soccer on Saturday so buckle up.
Houston Dynamo heading to Atlanta United should be a lively encounter, while Sporting KC’s trip Vancouver and FC Dallas welcoming San Jose stand out as must-watch games.
Below is the look at the schedule for today, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live and we will have analysis and reaction on ProSoccerTalk.
Saturday’s MLS schedule
Montreal Impact vs. Portland Timbers – 3 p.m. ET
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire – 4 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake – 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo – 7 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids – 7 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Sporting Kansas City – 7 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. San Jose – 8 p.m. ET
Chelsea have won the Premier League title five times in the past 13 seasons.
John Terry has hoisted the trophy on all five occasions.
The legendary center back, 35, has announced he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season after 22 years at the club and his farewell will be an emotional one.
His impact at Chelsea is simply immeasurable.
After he lifts the PL trophy at Stamford Bridge on Sunday against Sunderland, Terry may yet retire completely from the game. It would certainly seem like a fitting ending to his career, even though the veteran has played a bit-part this season for Antonio Conte‘s side.
What Terry has done before that marks him down as a true legend of the game.
The Londoner has won 15 major trophies with Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League, and has led the Blues in a golden era after Roman Abramovich arrived as the new owner. His reading of the game is sublime and his status as the top scoring defender in Premier League history proves he has popped up with vital goals when Chelsea needed him most.
Whatever Terry does next, the long-time captain of Chelsea will always be a legend at the club and will go down as the greatest player in its history.
Fact.
Click play on the video above to watch a tribute to Terry ahead of his final game in the blue jersey which he helped make synonymous with success over the past two decades.
For the final time this season, here are the top players in the Premier League based on the last round of games.
As they have done for most of the campaign, players from Chelsea and Tottenham dominate this list, while stars from Manchester City and Liverpool are peaking at the end of the season.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 8
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 12
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Even
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
- Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – New entry
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 4
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 4
- David Silva (Man City) – Down 9
- Heung min-Son (Tottenham) – New entry
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Down 4
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) –Down 3
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 8
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Down 3
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Down 2
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Even
- Fernando Llorente (Swansea) – Up 1
- Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) – New entry