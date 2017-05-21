Arsenal 3-1 Everton: Gunners miss out on Top Four

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arsenal finishes fifth

Koscielny sent off

Bellerin with goal, assist

Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey scored as 10-man Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but it won’t be enough to keep the Gunners in the UEFA Champions League for another season.

Laurent Koscielny was sent off with Arsenal leading 1-0 in the 14th minute, but the Gunners scored through Sanchez and only conceded a Romelu Lukaku penalty.

Arsenal finishes one point back of Liverpool, while Everton finishes 7th with 61 points. The Toffees were 15 points back of the Top Four.

Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez worked a beautiful 1-2 in the first minute, with Bellerin’s resulting cross to Danny Welbeck just a bit behind the Englishman. Welbeck missed the near post.

Bellerin went ahead and scored six minutes later, when Welbeck stepped over an easy finish three yards from goal and was fortunate to have the Spanish defender on hand to tap home.

A horrific two-footed tackle attempt from Koscielny chopped down Enner Valencia, and referee Michael Oliver didn’t have any hesitation in pulling a red card.

Welbeck was the beneficiary of a mishit Everton move, as a ball turned off Phil Jagielka and then the striker. Welbeck turned and found an onrushing Sanchez for an easy finish.

Lukaku converted a penalty after Rob Holding handled a ball in the box to bring Everton within one with about a half hour to play.

Enner Valencia had a goal taken back late.

5 – Laurent Koscielny has been red carded five times since his Premier League debut, no player has been shown more often in this period. Off pic.twitter.com/Zqfevj4Wsx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

