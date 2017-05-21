AT HALF: Man City, Liverpool lead; Arsenal up 2, down to 10

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Championship Sunday is well underway, and we already have big drama at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

Watford 0-4 Manchester City — USA (STREAM)

Vincent Kompany scored early and Sergio Aguero added a pair. Fernandinho also has a goal, and Pep Guardiola‘s bunch is comfortably approaching third place in the Premier League.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton — NBC (STREAM)

Hector Bellerin scored early for the Gunners, but it’s another defender who put the Gunners in jeopardy. Laurent Koscielny has been sent off, meaning he’ll miss the FA Cup Final as well. Welbeck cued up Alexis for a finish in the 28th minute.

Liverpool 1-0 Middlesbrough — NBCSN (STREAM)

The Reds are living in the Boro end, but needed a Georginio Wijnaldum arrow inside Brad Guzan‘s near post in stoppage time to put the Reds ahead.

Burnley 1-1 West Ham United — Oxygen (STREAM)

Sam Vokes and Sofiane Feghouli trade goals with four minutes to leave it level at the break.

Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland — SYFY (STREAM)

Javier Manquillo scored a deflected goal to put the visitors ahead, but Willian equalized for the champs.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City — E! (STREAM)

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace — CNBC (STREAM)

Twenty-one year-old Josh Harrop scored on debut, and Paul Pogba has also scored as a group of youngsters is battering Sam Allardyce‘s Palace.

Swansea City 0-1 West Bromwich Albion — Esquire (STREAM)

Jonny Evans scored in the 33rd minute to give the Baggies the lead.

Leicester City 0-1 Bournemouth — BRAVO (STREAM)

Junior Stanislas scored in the first minute to put the hosts down with heaps of time remaining at King Power Stadium.

Hull City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — MSNBC (STREAM)

Harry Kane has six goals in his last three halves of football after nabbing markers in the 11th and 13th minutes. Dele Alli finished a chance in stoppage time.

