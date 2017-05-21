More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Celtic wins finale to complete perfect league season

By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

WWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWDWDWWWWW.

We don’t care if you’re plying your trade in Scotland, the United States, Australia, Brazil, or South Africa, that record in a league season is incredible.

Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong scored to lead Celtic past Hearts on Sunday, a 2-0 win that clinched an unbeaten season in the Scottish Premiership under first year coach — and ex-Liverpool boss — Brendan Rodgers.

The last year to see a team go unbeaten through the league season started with an 18 in front of it, with Rangers doing the trick in 1898-99. Soccer was a bit different 118 years ago.

If Celtic beats Aberdeen in next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, it will have its first domestic treble in 16 years.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

 

Championship Sunday is well underway, and we already have big drama at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

Watford 0-4 Manchester City — USA (STREAM)

Vincent Kompany scored early and Sergio Aguero added a pair. Fernandinho also has a goal, and Pep Guardiola‘s bunch is comfortably approaching third place in the Premier League.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton — NBC (STREAM)

Hector Bellerin scored early for the Gunners, but it’s another defender who put the Gunners in jeopardy. Laurent Koscielny has been sent off, meaning he’ll miss the FA Cup Final as well. Welbeck cued up Alexis for a finish in the 28th minute.

Liverpool 1-0 Middlesbrough — NBCSN (STREAM)

The Reds are living in the Boro end, but needed a Georginio Wijnaldum arrow inside Brad Guzan‘s near post in stoppage time to put the Reds ahead.

Burnley 1-1 West Ham United — Oxygen (STREAM)

Sam Vokes and Sofiane Feghouli trade goals with four minutes to leave it level at the break.

Chelsea 1-1 Sunderland — SYFY (STREAM)

Javier Manquillo scored a deflected goal to put the visitors ahead, but Willian equalized for the champs.

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City — E! (STREAM)

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace — CNBC (STREAM)

Twenty-one year-old Josh Harrop scored on debut, and Paul Pogba has also scored as a group of youngsters is battering Sam Allardyce‘s Palace.

Swansea City 0-1 West Bromwich Albion — Esquire (STREAM)

Jonny Evans scored in the 33rd minute to give the Baggies the lead.

Leicester City 0-1 Bournemouth — BRAVO (STREAM)

Junior Stanislas scored in the first minute to put the hosts down with heaps of time remaining at King Power Stadium.

Hull City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur — MSNBC (STREAM)

Harry Kane has six goals in his last three halves of football after nabbing markers in the 11th and 13th minutes. Dele Alli finished a chance in stoppage time.

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

“Championship Sunday” has arrived.

All 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET across our family of channels.

The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City just need a point at Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBC Sports.com) to seal a spot in the top four.

You can watch all the goals as they go in live via “Goal Rush” by clicking the link above.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this.

Here is your full TV schedule for the final day of the season. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

SUNDAY
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland – SyFy [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – Oxygen [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – Esquire [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – E! [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – Bravo [STREAM]

Mourinho’s new contract hinges on Europa League win

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Manchester United are stalling on the offer of a new contract to Jose Mourinho and will only offer a new deal to the Portuguese coach if they win the UEFA Europa League.

Winning the Europa League will seal a place in the UEFA Champions League next season for United, but if Mourinho fails to lead the Red Devils to glory in Stockholm on Wednesday then it is believed a new contract offer will not be on the table.

Per the report, a few months ago when United were well in the hunt for a top four finish it was seen as a forgone conclusion that Mourinho would be offered a bumper new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

But with United slumping in recent weeks, Mourinho has only led them to a sixth-place finish in the PL with no wins in their last five games as he rested players and prioritized winning the Europa League. It’s a risky strategy.

Mourinho signed a four-year deal at United last summer and it was expected an extension and a hefty pay rise would follow after his debut season in charge of the Red Devils. All of that appears to hinge on beating Ajax next week to secure a return to the Champions League for United and all of the riches which come from it with sponsorship, TV revenue and more.

It is expected missing the UCL for next season could cost United over $60 million.

Make no mistake about it, Wednesday’s game in Stockholm is likely to shape the rest of Mourinho’s Manchester United reign.

The pressure is on.

MLS Snapshot: Almiron nets hat-trick in Atlanta rout; San Jose stuns Dallas

By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If you’ve been watching the opening two months or so of MLS you’d know Atlanta United is very much for real. Now, watch tonight’s game and get a glimpse of another potential star-in-the-making, AKA Miguel Almiron. The young Designated Player recorded his first MLS hat-trick on Saturday night en route to guiding his side to a 4-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Julian Gressel also added his second goal of 2017 to further the Atlanta domination on the night. The Dynamo managed to pull one back late through an Erick Torres penalty kick, his ninth goal of the season, but it was otherwise a night to forget for the visitors.

Three four moments that mattered

20′ — Sneaky free kick almost gives hosts lead — Clever stuff here from Miguel Almiron but it was read well by the Dynamo defender.

30′ — Almiron fires Atlanta in front — Make that three on the season for the young DP.

42′ — Make it a brace for Almiron — This was probably the best of his three goals, which says a lot because the first one was very nice too.

80′ — Give that man a hat-trick — If Saturday is any indication of Miguel Almiron’s future, then WATCH OUT MLS!

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Miguel Almiron (30′, 42′, 80′ — PK), Julian Gressel (76′), Erick Torres (90′ — PK)

The game in 100 words (or less): The possession stats and overall chances all pointed to FC Dallas but the outcome wasn’t what they expected on Saturday night. Oscar Pareja’s side fell to the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0 at Toyota Stadium for the club’s first loss of 2017. Jahmir Hyka was the unlikely goalscorer for the Quakes, who gave the visitors the lead with nine minutes remaining in the match after a stunning individual display of skill inside the Dallas penalty area. Meanwhile, Dallas recorded just two shots on target on the evening, which is quite surprising given the club’s potency in attack.

Three two one moment that mattered

81′ — Hyka works some magic in the Dallas area — Everything up to and including the finish was perfect, and Dallas’ perfect start is officially over.

Man of the match: Jahmir Hyka

Goalscorers: Jahmir Hyka (81′)