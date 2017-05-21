More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland: Blues set record for most wins

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT
  • John Terry subbed out in 26th minute
  • Manquillo put Sunderland ahead
  • Willian, Hazard, Pedro, Batshuayi score for Chelsea
  • Chelsea win 30th game of season

Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Antonio Conte‘s men sealed the Premier League trophy in style and celebrated with their fans.

Sunderland took the lead through Javier Manquillo early on but Willian equalized in the first half, Eden Hazard scored a second, then Pedro scored to make it 4-1. Michy Basthuayi then added two off the bench to seal a stunning campaign.

Chelsea finish the season top of the table on 91 points, while Sunderland finish bottom on 24 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sunderland stunned the party atmosphere at Stamford Bridge early as Manquillo slammed home a loose ball from a set piece situation to make it 1-0.

Chelsea responded to going behind well as Marcos Alonso hit the crossbar with a free kick and the ball cannoned back into play. Chelsea worked it to the back post and Willian fired home at the near post. 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Diego Costa then couldn’t get on the end of a cross and Eden Hazard couldn’t finish at the back post as Chelsea piled on the pressure. Sunderland struggled to see any of the ball as wave after wave of Chelsea attack came at them.

Terry was then subbed out in the 26th minute (his shirt number) to a rapturous applause from all of the fans at Chelsea, plus he had a guard of honor from Chelsea’s players and Sunderland’s players applauded him off the pitch.

Willian then went close to making it 2-1 and John O'Shea had a good chance for Sunderland but Chelsea but the Blues couldn’t get ahead before half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

There were chances for both teams early in the second half as Jack Rodwell forced Thibaut Courtois into a save and at the other end Willian went close again.

Chelsea did go in front as a quick counter teed up Hazard and he made no mistake by slamming across goal and in. 2-1 to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Pedro jumped off the bench and scored late on to make it 3-1 as Lescott headed over his own goalkeeper Pickford and the Spaniard nodded home.

Basthuayi then jumped off the bench to score his third goal in his last three games and made it 4-1.

Stamford Bridge erupted at the final whistle as Chelsea’s record-breaking season had ended and they hoisted the PL trophy aloft.

Worthy champions.

MLS Snapshot: Minnesota United 1-2 LA Galaxy (video)

Twitter/@LAGalaxy
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): There was always going to be an adjustment period for the LA Galaxy considering the players (and coach) the club lost during the offseason. Now, the club appears to be finding its groove though. The Galaxy kept its four-game unbeaten run alive on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United, and although the game-winner came from the opposition the Galaxy opener was something special. Giovani dos Santos notched his fourth goal of the 2017 campaign in the first half after brilliantly flicking home a Romain Alessandrini cross, before Christian Ramirez equalized for the Loons just beyond the hour mark. It wasn’t meant to be for Ramirez and his side though as the striker put one into his own net with under six minutes to play.

[ MORE: Fagundez brace paces Revolution to win over Crew ]

Three moments that mattered

38′ — Something very, very special from Gio — Romain Alessandrini keeps on making his presence felt in MLS, while Giovani dos Santos scored easily the best goal of the weekend.

66′ — Ramirez levels it at 1-1 — Christian Ramirez is begging for a call up from Bruce Arena and the USMNT. If he keeps up at this pace (seven goals in 12 matches) though, it’ll be hard to ignore the striker this summer.

84′ — Galaxy benefit from another Ramirez own goal — For the second time in as many weeks, Ramirez has scored an own goal.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Brian Rowe

Goalscorers: Giovani dos Santos (38′), Christian Ramirez (66′), Christian Ramirez (84′ — OG)

Video: Dos Santos scores jaw-dropping flick against Minnesota

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

It looked like a routine cross that might get picked out by the opposing defense when it was delivered, but what happened next was something spectacular.

Although it happened towards the tail end of the MLS weekend, Giovani dos Santos scored a legitimate contender for Goal of the Week on Sunday against Minnesota United after his back-heel flick beat Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the first half.

We also need to give some credit to Romain Alessandrini here as well, as the Italian midfielder continues to torch MLS defenses with his brilliant passes and finishes. That makes six goals and four assists on the season now for the 28-year-old DP.

Stuttgart wins German 2nd division to return to Bundesliga

Twitter/@pavelpardo8
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Stuttgart defeated Wuerzburger Kickers 4-1 at home to return to the Bundesliga as German second division champion on Sunday, joined by Hannover as runner-up on the last day of the season.

[ MORE: Chelsea crowned champions, but more glory on their mind ]

Daniel Ginczek set up three goals and scored late for Stuttgart as the 2007 Bundesliga champion finished with 69 points. Hannover, which drew 1-1 at SV Sandhausen, ended on 67.

[ MORE: Championship Sunday roundup from the Premier League ]

Both Stuttgart and Hannover were relegated from the top flight last season.

Eintracht Braunschweig defeated already relegated Karlsruher SC 2-1 at home to finish third for a relegation/promotion playoff over two games against Wolfsburg, the side that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Wuerzburg was relegated back to the third division with the defeat at Stuttgart, while 1860 Munich faces a playoff to stay in the second tier after losing 2-1 at Heidenheim.

Fourth-placed Union Berlin finished its campaign with a 2-1 victory at Greuther Fuerth.

MLS Snapshot: New England Revolution 2-1 Columbus Crew (video)

Twitter/@MLS
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Don’t look now but the New England Revolution are starting to play really good soccer. Jay Heaps and his side have won two in a row, scoring a combined six goals in the back-to-back victories, which is good news for an attack that possesses plenty of potent goalscoring power. A pair of finishes from Diego Fagundez were enough to pull the Revs ahead after the after opening 20 minutes, after Ola Kamara had given the Crew the lead early in the first half. Andrew Farrell earned a late and unnecessary red card for the Revs that will surely earn him a lengthy suspension.Meanwhile, the Crew have cooled off after a hot start to the MLS season, with Greg Berhalter’s men losing four of their last six matches.

[ MORE: Almiron dazzles with hat-trick; Dallas unbeaten run ended ]

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Kamara nets seventh of the season — Wil Trapp’s long ball to find Ola Kamara was brilliant, but the Norwegian striker’s finish… yeah, that was pretty brilliant too!

24′ — Revs level it behind Fagundez tap in — Columbus has been sloppy in their own half at times this season and this was one of those times. Nguyen to Kamara to Fagundez = deadly!

34′ — Fagundez with his second in 10 minutes! — Clever little give-and-go from Kamara and Fagundez, and it’s the speedy attacker with his second of the first half.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Diego Fagundez

Goalscorers: Ola Kamara (20′), Diego Fagundez (24′, 34′)