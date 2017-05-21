Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland: Blues set record for most wins

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

John Terry subbed out in 26th minute

Manquillo put Sunderland ahead

Willian, Hazard, Pedro, Batshuayi score for Chelsea

Chelsea win 30th game of season

Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Antonio Conte‘s men sealed the Premier League trophy in style and celebrated with their fans.

Sunderland took the lead through Javier Manquillo early on but Willian equalized in the first half, Eden Hazard scored a second, then Pedro scored to make it 4-1. Michy Basthuayi then added two off the bench to seal a stunning campaign.

Chelsea finish the season top of the table on 91 points, while Sunderland finish bottom on 24 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Sunderland stunned the party atmosphere at Stamford Bridge early as Manquillo slammed home a loose ball from a set piece situation to make it 1-0.

Chelsea responded to going behind well as Marcos Alonso hit the crossbar with a free kick and the ball cannoned back into play. Chelsea worked it to the back post and Willian fired home at the near post. 1-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Diego Costa then couldn’t get on the end of a cross and Eden Hazard couldn’t finish at the back post as Chelsea piled on the pressure. Sunderland struggled to see any of the ball as wave after wave of Chelsea attack came at them.

Terry was then subbed out in the 26th minute (his shirt number) to a rapturous applause from all of the fans at Chelsea, plus he had a guard of honor from Chelsea’s players and Sunderland’s players applauded him off the pitch.

Willian then went close to making it 2-1 and John O'Shea had a good chance for Sunderland but Chelsea but the Blues couldn’t get ahead before half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

There were chances for both teams early in the second half as Jack Rodwell forced Thibaut Courtois into a save and at the other end Willian went close again.

Chelsea did go in front as a quick counter teed up Hazard and he made no mistake by slamming across goal and in. 2-1 to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pedro jumped off the bench and scored late on to make it 3-1 as Lescott headed over his own goalkeeper Pickford and the Spaniard nodded home.

Basthuayi then jumped off the bench to score his third goal in his last three games and made it 4-1.

Stamford Bridge erupted at the final whistle as Chelsea’s record-breaking season had ended and they hoisted the PL trophy aloft.

Worthy champions.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports