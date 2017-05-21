More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Conte: Arsenal favorites in FA Cup Final – Chelsea needs “the right fire”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte thinks Arsenal’s desperate need for a positive finish to the season has his Blues an underdog in Saturday’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues battered Sunderland 5-1 on Sunday to set the Premier League record for wins in a single season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal won but saw its run of 20 seasons with a Top Four finish end thanks to Liverpool’s win over Middlesbrough.

Our own Joe Prince-Wright was at Stamford Bridge for Conte’s post-match briefing.

“If you ask me who is the favorite now, I can tell you it is Arsenal because Arsenal now has the possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must play with great patience. We must find in ourselves the right motivation, the right anger because the game can be very difficult for all of these reasons.

“We must have our antenna very high and to prepare in the right way. I’m not talking about the tactical game. I’m talking about the right fire and motivation in our heart. If we have this in the same proportion with Arsenal or more, we have the possibility to try to win and do the double.”

Not sure about that underdog take, considering Arsenal may be more desperate but they’ll also be facing more pressure. The Gunners have proven they don’t always answer that bell, and champions Chelsea have dealt well with pressure quite well.

Really, Antonio?

La Liga & Serie A: Real locks up 33rd Spanish crown and more

Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo would help Real cap off its stellar season in La Liga? The Portuguese attacker netted inside the opening two minutes on Sunday to give Los Blancos the Spanish crown, edging rivals Barcelona by six points in the final table. Karim Benzema added a second for Zinedine Zidane’s side after halftime to ensure the outcome for the visitors.

Real’s next test will take place in Cardiff when the La Liga champions take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

The Blaugrana needed a win and some help from Malaga to bring home another La Liga trophy, but Real Madrid didn’t comply. Barcelona managed a comeback win over Eibar ta the Camp Nou, after falling behind in the opening 10 minutes after a superb volley from Takashi Inui gave the visitors the lead and almost spoiled the day for Luis Enrique in his final match in charge at the Camp Nou. Inui found his second of the day after halftime, before a David Junca Rene own goal gave Barcelona a glimmer of hope.

Luis Suarez leveled the match in the second half, but with Real already up 2-0 at that point, Barca’s chances of winning Spain’s top flight were already dashed. Lionel Messi scored twice late, after having previously missed from the spot earlier in the second half, to give the Blaugrana the lead.

This season marks the first time since 2013/14 that Barcelona hasn’t won a domestic title in Spain (La Liga, Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Fernando Torres scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give Atletico a commanding lead, and Diego Simeone’s side concluded another La Liga season inside the top three. Inaki Williams pulled one back for Bilbao in the second stanza, however, Angel Correa sealed the match in the 89th minute. The UCL will be in play once again next season for Atleti, despite finishing behind Real and Barcelona.

Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Sociedad
Valencia 1-3 Villareal

Juventus 3-0 Crotone

Champions once again! Juventus needed to win one of its final two matches, but the Italian giants didn’t waste any time in doing so on Sunday as they captured another Serie A crown. Mario Mandzukic and Paolo Dybala each netted before halftime, while Alex Sandro scored late on to make it 3-0 in favor of the UEFA Champions League finalists.

The Serie A title is Juventus’ 33rd in club history and their sixth straight as the team continues to dominate Italian soccer.

Lazio vs. Inter Milan
AC Milan 3-0 Bologna
Empoli 0-1 Atalanta
Genoa 2-1 Torino
Sassuolo 6-2 Cagliari
Udinese 1-1 Sampdoria

Juventus clinches record sixth straight Serie A title

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 21, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

Torino won five consecutive titles from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled due to World War II), Inter Milan took five straight from 2006-10 and Juventus claimed a handful from 1931-35.

Kane nabs second Golden Boot; Top 15 goal scorers

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Harry Kane scored his 27th, 28th, and 29th goals of the Premier League season to win his second Golden Boot in fine fashion.

That gives Kane seven goals in the last four days. Let that sink in.

Romelu Lukaku of Everton finished second, adding his 25th goal of the season on a penalty against Arsenal.

Joshua King‘s 16 goals make him the only player from a non-European qualifier in the Top Nine. The Bournemouth man scored one more goal than Christian Benteke, Jermain Defoe, and Fernando Llorente, who tied for 10th.

Golden Boot Top 15
1. Kane, 29
2. Lukaku, 25
3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), 24
T-4. Sergio Aguero (Man City) and Diego Costa (Chelsea), 20
6. Dele Alli (Spurs), 18
7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd), 17
T-8. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and King, 16
T-10. Benteke, Defoe, and Llorente, 15
13. Heung-Min Son (Spurs), 14
T-14. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), 13.

More glory on the mind as Chelsea crowned champions

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

LONDON — As the sun beat down on west London on the final day of the season, Chelsea hoisted the Premier League trophy into the air amid euphoria.

Increased expectations were also in the air.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Chelsea had become the first team in Premier League history to win 30 games in a season as Antonio Conte has put together a fluid, rigid machine capable of powering or finessing its way past opponents. There are very few weaknesses to this team and the 3-4-3 system has been a revelation for the champions.

“A lot of emotions today. It is great to finish the season this way, to celebrate a fantastic season,” Conte said. “We won the league with 30 wins and it is very positive for us. Someone could think that this season was easy but this season wasn’t easy. I think we overcame a lot of difficult steps but now for this reason we must be very proud to celebrate with our fans, our family, to have this day together.”

Now, greater challenges lie ahead and even amidst celebrations many were thinking ahead to the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday against Saturday.

Conte knows the fans want more silverware, as the supporters who have celebrated 14 major titles since Roman Abramovich arrived expect success.

“Now we have another chance to celebrate this season with a final in the FA Cup,” Conte said. “We all know that this game will be very tough but a great day, a fantastic day. Honestly, it was very difficult to imagine this finale in this season, to celebrate a win in the league but it happened. I think that it happened only because we worked very hard with our players.”

As a brass band fired up the Liquidator pregame outside Stamford Bridge, shirts with “Champions, 17” on the back and scarves, flags and hats littered the crowd. Chelsea have now won the title five times in the past 12 seasons, but this felt different.

There is a new expectant era dawning at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s fans were going to enjoy these celebrations, just like they did after the title-sealing win at West Brom 10 days ago, then the home game against Watford last week.

Leaning against a brick wall at Stamford Bridge with his sunglasses on his head, Chelsea fan Frank O’Brien is one of the many who want to see their team push on, especially after finishing 10th last season just 12 months after securing the PL crown.

Complacency is no longer tolerated at Chelsea.

“If you reflect on last season, it was a massive disappointment considering the season before. With a little bit of organization and bit more self-belief among the group they’ve achieved what they’ve achieved this season and hopefully they will kick on from here,” O’Brien said. “Champions League football next season, even better. I expect the club to purchase a few additional players and hopefully have a really good push for the Champions League.”

A huge poster adorned the back of the Chelsea hotel and retail village which sits behind The Shed End at Stamford Bridge. It simply read “Thank You – Grazie!” and had a photo of John Terry and Antonio Conte hugging.

The subplot to this title celebration was Terry’s final day at Stamford Bridge.

Terry, 36, played in his final game for Chelsea to end his 22-year career with the Blues. Fans wore John Terry’s name and number on their shirts, lauded him after the game and he said an emotional farewell to supporters at the final whistle.

Coming off in the 26th minute to a guard of honor from his teammates, Terry got a fitting farewell as he set PL record for winning five titles as captain and he has won 15 major titles with the only club he’s ever known.

He will always remain a legend of Chelsea and whatever he does next, nothing can taint the bond he has with the Chelsea faithful. He stayed long after any other player to shake hands, sign autographs and hug Chelsea’s fans with his son by his side.

Terry didn’t want this day to end, and neither did Conte who was the last person on the pitch as he carried the trophy down the tunnel and into the dressing room.

Conte’s Chelsea career has only just begun but the fact that he is there, right alongside Terry, on the giant mural (see above) shows how highly he is already regarded.

Chelsea’s fans are delighted with Conte winning a PL title, and potentially an FA Cup, in his first season in charge. But now they’ve tasted success again, they want more.

“When you get consistency with a manager, as well as he’s done this season the challenge for him next season is to push on again,” O’Brien said. “Anything less than winning the Champions League and the Premier League is a disappointment. That’s the way it is in football but I sincerely believe the club will kick on from here.”

As he sipped champagne with the media at Stamford Bridge, Conte already had his mind on the FA Cup final next week. He says Arsenal are the favorites after they missed out on finishing in the top four.

“If you ask me ‘who is the favorite now?’ I can tell you it is Arsenal. Because Arsenal now only has this possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this season we must play great attention. We must find in ourselves the right motivation and the right anger because the game it will be very difficult for all of these reasons. After Arsenal missed the Champions League, we must have or antenna very high and to prepare in the right way. I’m not talking about tactics, I’m talking about motivation in our souls, our hearts. If we have this in the same proportion with Arsenal or more, we have the possibility to win and do the double. Otherwise we risk a lot.”

Conte is always playing mind games and always keeping his squad hunger to achieve. That’s exactly what Chelsea’s trophy hungry fans want to hear.

As Terry hoisted the PL trophy aloft, the jubilation was clear among Chelsea’s fans.

It’s also clear that the expectation levels have risen to their previous lofty heights at Chelsea and now Conte must keep delivering success.

“This is the real danger for us, to think that the season is finished,” Conte said. “If you win or lose, it doesn’t change the situation. We must think as a winner and not as a loser. It is important to celebrate today, enjoy this moment with our families and fans. To celebrate this title but from tomorrow, I am the first to try to push a lot to explain that this season will be great because if we didn’t win the title it would be good. After we win the title it became great. I think this season can become fantastic if we are able to win the FA Cup.

“We must find the right motivation because at this level with Chelsea and Arsenal, the level is the same and in the league we lost a game 3-0 and we won the game 3-1. It is a great target but it is important for us to celebrate but then to find the right fire in our soul to be ready to work very hard this week and prepare and feel in the right way this game. I think for me, the players, the fans, the club, this is a great opportunity to do the double.”

Conte is a Premier League champion but, like everyone else connected with Chelsea, he wants more.