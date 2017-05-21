More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane hat trick buries doomed Tigers

By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Kane scores three
  • 3-0 at halftime
  • Four others score
  • Hull’s last PL match for at least one season

Harry Kane clinched the Premier League golden boot with a hat trick, as Tottenham Hotspur clobbered relegated Hull City 7-1 at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

It was Kane’s fourth hat trick of the season.

Dele Alli, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, and Victor Wanyama also scored for second placed Spurs, who finish the year on 86 points.

Sam Clucas scored for Hull, which finishes in 18th place.

Eric Dier retook the ball and found Christian Eriksen to start the opening goal, as Kane took a touch to get to the top of the 18 and hit a low shot past Elden Jakupovic.

Dier then launched a diagonal ball toward the end line that Kieran Trippier cut back for Kane to tap home, and it was 2-0.

Dele made it 3-0 in the second minute of first half stoppage time, and Spurs were hardly celebrating when Heung-Min Son cut back for the young Englishman to finish.

Clucas narrowed the deficit to two in the 66th minute, but even that home joy was short-lived. Wanyama needed three minutes to restore the 3-goal cushion.

Championship Sunday roundup: Chelsea crowned, Liverpool secures UCL spot

By Matt ReedMay 21, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s successful first season at Stamford Bridge concluded in style on Championship Sunday as Chelsea — the 2016/17 Premier League winners — ended their title-winning campaign with a convincing win in front of their home supporters.

With everything else to play for essentially locked up heading into the final day, the most attention was on Anfield and the Emirates Stadium as both Liverpool and Arsenal fought in their respective matches to capture the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, finishes were aplenty on the day as 37 goals came in on Sunday, including Tottenham’s seven-goal outburst at Hull City.

Here’s a final look back at Championship Sunday and a brief recap of the results that came in from all 10 matches:

Chelsea 5-1 SunderlandRECAP

It’s only fitting that the Blues went out in style on Sunday after already capturing the league. The win over already-relegated Sunderland brought Chelsea’s victory tally up to 30 on the season, a new Premier League record. Conte’s men fell behind after three minutes, but from there, it was smooth sailing as Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi‘s brace gave the home side a thrilling send off to the PL campaign.

Chelsea’s next step will be to clinch the double next weekend when the champions take on fellow Londoners, Arsenal, in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

In many other seasons Tottenham’s performance would have won them a title, but Spurs still ended the season in fantastic style away from home. Harry Kane cemented his place as Golden Boot winner for the second straight season after recording a hat-trick at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, goals also came in from Dele Alli, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, and Victor Wanyama as Spurs destroyed the hosts, who will fall to the Championship next season following relegation.

Watford 0-5 Manchester CityRECAP

The Citizens needed just a point on Sunday to ensure a top four finish, and Pep Guardiola‘s side took no risks against the Hornets with a dominating performance on the road. Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho found the back of the net at Vicarage Road, as Manchester City finishes third in Guardiola’s first PL season.

Liverpool 3-0 MiddlesbroughRECAP

It was the only major battle of the day but Liverpool needed a victory to keep Arsenal out of the UCL, and the Reds did just that with a strong performance at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp‘s side captured fourth place and a spot in next season’s UCL behind goals from Georginio WijnaldumPhilippe Coutinho, and Adam Lallana, while Middlesbrough’s PL run officially came to an end on Sunday as they go back down to the Championship in 2017/18.

Arsenal 3-1 EvertonRECAP

The Gunners took care of business at the Emirates, despite playing with 10 men most of the day, but Liverpool’s victory guaranteed that Arsenal would miss out on the UCL for the first time in Arsene Wenger‘s tenure. Goals from Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey paced the hosts, even after Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the 14th minute. Romelu Lukaku‘s second-half penalty brought the scoreline to 2-1 with over half an hour remaining, but Everton couldn’t crack the Arsenal back line for a second time.

Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal PalaceRECAP

It was the youngsters that starred for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and although there wasn’t much to play for from either side’s perspective, Josh Harrop certainly made an impression on the Red Devils supporters. The 21-year-old recorded his first Manchester United goal on Sunday (becoming United’s 100th different PL goalscorer), while Paul Pogba doubled the lead for the hosts prior to halftime.

A win for United in Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final would give Mourinho’s men a lift into next season’s UCL, despite finishing outside the PL top four.

Southampton 0-1 Stoke CityRECAP

Peter Crouch tallied his 50th headed goal of his PL career on Sunday to give Stoke a narrow victory at St. Mary’s. Southampton finishes inside the top 10 (8th place) despite the loss, while the Potters end up in 13th with their 11th win of the season.

Leicester City 1-1 BournemouthRECAP

It was a tumultuous campaign for the Foxes, but a draw on Sunday pretty much summed up their overall season. Average. It certainly wasn’t anything like their Cinderella feat from a season ago but Leicester will be back in the PL next year, and that’s all that really matters. Junior Stanislas scored in his third consecutive match for the Cherries, but Jamie Vardy‘s 13th finish of the season registered a point for Leicester, who finish the second in 12th position.

Burnley 1-2 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Sofiane Feghouli and Andre Ayew gave the Hammers something to cheer about on the final day, however, the London side fell just shy of a top-half finish. West Ham ends the 2016/17 season in 11th while Burnley survives to reach another PL season after finishing in 16th position.

Swansea City 2-1 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

Paul Clement has to be proud of the way his Swans performed to close out the season, and they’ll have a PL stay as proof of it next season. The hosts went down thanks to a Jonny Evans finish, but goals from Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente gave Swansea its 12th victory of the season and a 15th place finish in the PL. Meanwhile, West Brom closes their campaign with a finish in the top 10.

VIDEO: Crouch gives jersey to Speedo-wearing Stoke fan

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Peter Crouch is a beauty.

And so is this traveling Stoke supporter, who earned himself a match-worn shirt by not wearing one.

Nor pants. Just speedos and a snorkling set-up.

[ RECAP: Saints 0-1 Stoke ]

Here’s Crouch’s response to the fan’s request, and video of the delivery. Not sure we would’ve felt clean enough to take the snorkle puffs, but fair play to Mr. Crouch.

Crouch’s match-winning goal was his 10th of the year, and it also made him the first player in PL history to score 50 headed goals.

Klopp: “A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 21, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp‘s first full season in the Premier League is over and, by just about any reasonable expectations, it was a hugely successful campaign.

[ RECAP: Liverpool take care of business on final day, finish 4th ]

Liverpool are back in the UEFA Champions League next season — a competition which Klopp said in emphatic terms following Sunday’s season final against Middlesbrough that Liverpool “needs to be in.” On the whole, Klopp seems just as jovial in May, after 38 games, as he did in August — quotes from the BBC:

“It is a long season and when our timing got better we were unbelievably dangerous. I could not imagine this morning it would be like this. I couldn’t think it would be really tight until the end. I am really happy about this. I think people deserve this opportunity for us to be able to qualify for the Champions League.

“I asked for the results at half time and not before, so I had no idea about the Arsenal score. You have no influence and again the boys delivered.

“We are Liverpool. We have to deliver. We did it again. We have to improve and we will but for now, today, it is a big relief.

“A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League. Other clubs have the same target so it is not easy to be there consistently. I am proud of the boys, we worked a lot and everything is good. Now we have to build on it.”

Three major roadblocks stand out in thinking back on Liverpool’s season: 1) early defensive struggles; 2) long-term injuries to key players through the campaign; 3) their five games without a win to begin the 2017 calendar year.

With some marked improvement in those departments, and some serious investment in the transfer window this summer, the Reds should be able to continue their climb toward title contention in Klopp’s second full season in the PL.

The final Premier League table for 2016-17

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 21, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

The Premier League’s 2016-17 season is in the books, with Chelsea lifting the hardware on Sunday.

The Blues are joined Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the Top Four.

Arsenal misses the Top Four for the first time in over two decades, and will join seventh place Everton in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United’s sixth-place finish means the Europa League, but the Red Devils can still qualify for the UCL by beating Ajax on Wednesday in this season’s Europa League final in Sweden.

Hull City, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland go down, and there’s a 1-point gap between 14th and 17th. Two points separate 8th and 13th.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 52 17-0-2 13-3-3 93
 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86 26 60 17-2-0 9-6-4 86
 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 80 39 41 11-7-1 12-2-5 78
 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 78 42 36 12-5-2 10-5-4 76
 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 77 44 33 14-3-2 9-3-7 75
 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 54 29 25 8-10-1 10-5-4 69
 Everton 38 17 10 11 62 44 18 13-4-2 4-6-9 61
 Southampton 38 12 10 16 41 48 -7 6-6-7 6-4-9 46
 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 55 67 -12 9-4-6 3-6-10 46
 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 43 51 -8 9-2-8 3-7-9 45
 West Ham United 38 12 9 17 47 64 -17 7-4-8 5-5-9 45
 Leicester City 38 12 8 18 48 63 -15 10-4-5 2-4-13 44
 Stoke City 38 11 11 16 41 56 -15 7-6-6 4-5-10 44
 Crystal Palace 38 12 5 21 50 63 -13 6-2-11 6-3-10 41
 Swansea City 38 12 5 21 45 70 -25 8-3-8 4-2-13 41
 Burnley 38 11 7 20 39 55 -16 10-3-6 1-4-14 40
 Watford 38 11 7 20 40 68 -28 8-4-7 3-3-13 40
 Hull City 38 9 7 22 37 80 -43 8-4-7 1-3-15 34
 Middlesbrough 38 5 13 20 27 53 -26 4-6-9 1-7-11 28
 Sunderland 38 6 6 26 29 69 -40 3-5-11 3-1-15 24