Man United 2-0 Crystal Palace: Europa League final on Wednesday

- A number of Man United’s key players rested
- United finish 6th
- Crystal Palace finish 13th
With the Europa League final, against Ajax, on Wednesday — perhaps you’ve heard Jose Mourinho talk about it in recent weeks — a whole host of Manchester United’s key players were rested for Sunday’s Premier League finale — just as Mourinho has done in his side’s handful of final games — against Crystal Palace.
In the end, United’s lineup mattered very little, as a side made up of a half-dozen academy/reserve players and a few first-team regulars/fringe players had very little trouble against a Palace side with nothing left to play for in terms of the PL table.
21-year-old academy product Josh Harrop opened the scoring right on the quarter-hour mark, firing a right-footed shot just inside the far post to beat Wayne Hennessey.
Four minutes later, Paul Pogba doubled United’s lead (above video) with a calm, collected finish after Jesse Lingard played the perfectly weighted through ball into acres of space. It was Pogba’s fifth PL goal of the season.
Though United failed to finish in the
top-four top-five in the PL, Wednesday’s final in Stockholm, Sweden, represents a golden ticket into next season’s UEFA Champions League. Given the way Mourinho threw away the final month of the league season, his reputation needs a win just as badly and the club’s bank accounts.
The game in 100 words (or less): There was always going to be an adjustment period for the LA Galaxy considering the players (and coach) the club lost during the offseason. Now, the club appears to be finding its groove though. The Galaxy kept its four-game unbeaten run alive on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United, and although the game-winner came from the opposition the Galaxy opener was something special. Giovani dos Santos notched his fourth goal of the 2017 campaign in the first half after brilliantly flicking home a Romain Alessandrini cross, before Christian Ramirez equalized for the Loons just beyond the hour mark. It wasn’t meant to be for Ramirez and his side though as the striker put one into his own net with under six minutes to play.
Three moments that mattered
38′ — Something very, very special from Gio — Romain Alessandrini keeps on making his presence felt in MLS, while Giovani dos Santos scored easily the best goal of the weekend.
66′ — Ramirez levels it at 1-1 — Christian Ramirez is begging for a call up from Bruce Arena and the USMNT. If he keeps up at this pace (seven goals in 12 matches) though, it’ll be hard to ignore the striker this summer.
84′ — Galaxy benefit from another Ramirez own goal — For the second time in as many weeks, Ramirez has scored an own goal.
Men of the match: Brian Rowe
Goalscorers: Giovani dos Santos (38′), Christian Ramirez (66′), Christian Ramirez (84′ — OG)
It looked like a routine cross that might get picked out by the opposing defense when it was delivered, but what happened next was something spectacular.
Although it happened towards the tail end of the MLS weekend, Giovani dos Santos scored a legitimate contender for Goal of the Week on Sunday against Minnesota United after his back-heel flick beat Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the first half.
We also need to give some credit to Romain Alessandrini here as well, as the Italian midfielder continues to torch MLS defenses with his brilliant passes and finishes. That makes six goals and four assists on the season now for the 28-year-old DP.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Stuttgart defeated Wuerzburger Kickers 4-1 at home to return to the Bundesliga as German second division champion on Sunday, joined by Hannover as runner-up on the last day of the season.
Daniel Ginczek set up three goals and scored late for Stuttgart as the 2007 Bundesliga champion finished with 69 points. Hannover, which drew 1-1 at SV Sandhausen, ended on 67.
Both Stuttgart and Hannover were relegated from the top flight last season.
Eintracht Braunschweig defeated already relegated Karlsruher SC 2-1 at home to finish third for a relegation/promotion playoff over two games against Wolfsburg, the side that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.
Wuerzburg was relegated back to the third division with the defeat at Stuttgart, while 1860 Munich faces a playoff to stay in the second tier after losing 2-1 at Heidenheim.
Fourth-placed Union Berlin finished its campaign with a 2-1 victory at Greuther Fuerth.
The game in 100 words (or less): Don’t look now but the New England Revolution are starting to play really good soccer. Jay Heaps and his side have won two in a row, scoring a combined six goals in the back-to-back victories, which is good news for an attack that possesses plenty of potent goalscoring power. A pair of finishes from Diego Fagundez were enough to pull the Revs ahead after the after opening 20 minutes, after Ola Kamara had given the Crew the lead early in the first half. Andrew Farrell earned a late and unnecessary red card for the Revs that will surely earn him a lengthy suspension.Meanwhile, the Crew have cooled off after a hot start to the MLS season, with Greg Berhalter’s men losing four of their last six matches.
Three moments that mattered
20′ — Kamara nets seventh of the season — Wil Trapp’s long ball to find Ola Kamara was brilliant, but the Norwegian striker’s finish… yeah, that was pretty brilliant too!
24′ — Revs level it behind Fagundez tap in — Columbus has been sloppy in their own half at times this season and this was one of those times. Nguyen to Kamara to Fagundez = deadly!
34′ — Fagundez with his second in 10 minutes! — Clever little give-and-go from Kamara and Fagundez, and it’s the speedy attacker with his second of the first half.
Men of the match: Diego Fagundez
Goalscorers: Ola Kamara (20′), Diego Fagundez (24′, 34′)