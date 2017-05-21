MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 0-3 New York City FC (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): It’s safe to say the Rodney Wallace signing is paying off for Patrick Vieira and New York City FC. The MLS veteran added his fourth goal of the season on Sunday night, while David Villa recorded a brace for his seventh and eighth goals of 2017 to give NYCFC its first win over Orlando City at the Lions’ new home. Vieira’s group stifled the Orlando attack for much of the night, however, Cyle Larin’s missed penalty kick in the second stanza could have provided a major momentum shift to the home side had it gone in. The loss for Orlando is the club’s first at their new stadium, and allows NYCFC to leap above the Lions in the Eastern Conference table.
Three moments that mattered
14′ — Villa converts from the spot — Make it seven goals on the season for David Villa.
35′ — Wallace doubles NYCFC lead after sliding finish — Rodney Wallace continues to be one of the top signings of the MLS offseason. Four goals and three assists this season.
64′ — Larin dinks one off the post on PK attempt — Cyle Larin meet the post. Not many times where you’ll see the young striker miss a chance like this. Still 2-0 NYCFC.
82′ — Moralez finds Villa to ice the match — Villa just keeps on scoring for this NYCFC side, but just look at the wonderful through ball from Maxi Moralez.
Men of the match: David Villa
Goalscorers: David Villa (14′, 82′), Rodney Wallace (35′)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Lazaros Christodoulopoulos scored the only goal in the 85th minute as AEK Athens beat Panathinaikos 1-0 in the Greek league playoffs on Sunday.
A headed clearance fell to Christodoulopoulos a few meters (yards) outside the area and his powerful shot bounced once before the ball found the bottom right corner of the net at Athens Olympic Stadium.
PAOK took advantage of its numerical superiority to beat visiting Panionios 1-0 with a goal by substitute Aleksandar Prijovic in the 75th. Panionios’ Masoud Shojaei was dismissed with a second yellow card in the 68th.
AEK is leading the playoffs. It’s a point ahead of PAOK, two ahead of Panionios and four ahead of Panathinaikos.
The playoffs winner joins Olympiakos in Champions League qualifiers.
The game in 100 words (or less): There was always going to be an adjustment period for the LA Galaxy considering the players (and coach) the club lost during the offseason. Now, the club appears to be finding its groove though. The Galaxy kept its four-game unbeaten run alive on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United, and although the game-winner came from the opposition the Galaxy opener was something special. Giovani dos Santos notched his fourth goal of the 2017 campaign in the first half after brilliantly flicking home a Romain Alessandrini cross, before Christian Ramirez equalized for the Loons just beyond the hour mark. It wasn’t meant to be for Ramirez and his side though as the striker put one into his own net with under six minutes to play.
Three moments that mattered
38′ — Something very, very special from Gio — Romain Alessandrini keeps on making his presence felt in MLS, while Giovani dos Santos scored easily the best goal of the weekend.
66′ — Ramirez levels it at 1-1 — Christian Ramirez is begging for a call up from Bruce Arena and the USMNT. If he keeps up at this pace (seven goals in 12 matches) though, it’ll be hard to ignore the striker this summer.
84′ — Galaxy benefit from another Ramirez own goal — For the second time in as many weeks, Ramirez has scored an own goal.
Men of the match: Brian Rowe
Goalscorers: Giovani dos Santos (38′), Christian Ramirez (66′), Christian Ramirez (84′ — OG)
It looked like a routine cross that might get picked out by the opposing defense when it was delivered, but what happened next was something spectacular.
Although it happened towards the tail end of the MLS weekend, Giovani dos Santos scored a legitimate contender for Goal of the Week on Sunday against Minnesota United after his back-heel flick beat Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the first half.
We also need to give some credit to Romain Alessandrini here as well, as the Italian midfielder continues to torch MLS defenses with his brilliant passes and finishes. That makes six goals and four assists on the season now for the 28-year-old DP.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Stuttgart defeated Wuerzburger Kickers 4-1 at home to return to the Bundesliga as German second division champion on Sunday, joined by Hannover as runner-up on the last day of the season.
Daniel Ginczek set up three goals and scored late for Stuttgart as the 2007 Bundesliga champion finished with 69 points. Hannover, which drew 1-1 at SV Sandhausen, ended on 67.
Both Stuttgart and Hannover were relegated from the top flight last season.
Eintracht Braunschweig defeated already relegated Karlsruher SC 2-1 at home to finish third for a relegation/promotion playoff over two games against Wolfsburg, the side that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.
Wuerzburg was relegated back to the third division with the defeat at Stuttgart, while 1860 Munich faces a playoff to stay in the second tier after losing 2-1 at Heidenheim.
Fourth-placed Union Berlin finished its campaign with a 2-1 victory at Greuther Fuerth.