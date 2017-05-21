MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 0-3 New York City FC (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): It’s safe to say the Rodney Wallace signing is paying off for Patrick Vieira and New York City FC. The MLS veteran added his fourth goal of the season on Sunday night, while David Villa recorded a brace for his seventh and eighth goals of 2017 to give NYCFC its first win over Orlando City at the Lions’ new home. Vieira’s group stifled the Orlando attack for much of the night, however, Cyle Larin’s missed penalty kick in the second stanza could have provided a major momentum shift to the home side had it gone in. The loss for Orlando is the club’s first at their new stadium, and allows NYCFC to leap above the Lions in the Eastern Conference table.

Three moments that mattered

14′ — Villa converts from the spot — Make it seven goals on the season for David Villa.

35′ — Wallace doubles NYCFC lead after sliding finish — Rodney Wallace continues to be one of the top signings of the MLS offseason. Four goals and three assists this season.

64′ — Larin dinks one off the post on PK attempt — Cyle Larin meet the post. Not many times where you’ll see the young striker miss a chance like this. Still 2-0 NYCFC.

82′ — Moralez finds Villa to ice the match — Villa just keeps on scoring for this NYCFC side, but just look at the wonderful through ball from Maxi Moralez.

Men of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: David Villa (14′, 82′), Rodney Wallace (35′)